BREAKING: 9/11, Filling in the Map, Tracing the Nukes

Vital revelations surface, from the 9/11 investigation that never happened.

By Gordon Duff with Jeff Smith and Ian Greenhalgh

VT Editor’s Note: We have another update from VT’s 9-11 A-team on the ongoing tragedy of 9-11, the reprehensible failure of our governmental, security, legal and press organizations to not be savaging the 9-11 commission fairy tale.

The real perpetrators are still out walking around, knowing they have a tried-and-true successful template in their pocket to redeploy at a time of their choosing in an updated fashion. The anomalies of 9-11 just scream out at you, yet our entire security structure seems to have been struck dumb by a secret space weapon.

Not one official with any standing at all, has challenged VT’s 9-11 reporting. That includes mass media, which, to date, has not put in one call “to learn more”, and perhaps revisit their own coverage, or should I say coverup.

But they are not all to blame, as America’s institutions have stood down on 9-11 en masse, which gives the public some cover, because they would tend to think that if the commission report really were a fraud, surely some important groups would be screaming about it.

But Gordon has the perfect answer to that. It’s one of his favorite lines, “Welcome to how the world really works.” We know VT readers care, so we will hang with you to the end on this, our end or theirs…

— Jim W. Dean

For the first time in nearly a year, a 9/11 investigator has revealed highly classified information on the real events of 9/11, not a terror attack, but rather a nuclear attack on the United States, not a surprise at all, but one the US had expected, one predicted by a former American president and one purposefully ignored by President Clinton and quite probably facilitated by George W. Bush, who certainly empowered the cover up.

As early as 1996, insiders including former President George H.W. Bush, knew America was susceptible to nuclear terrorism. This was “The Sum of All Fears” just as depicted in the film, stolen nukes, planted beneath an iconic target, but those involved were certainly not terrorists.

Let’s be perfectly clear, were one to watch today’s news and not suspect that the US created and has run al Qaeda since the onset, one might be operating with something less than a full deck of cards.

What changes things now is that, with the override of Obama’s veto by congress last week, Saudi Arabia can be sued for complicity in 9/11. There is and has been evidence of Saudi Arabian involvement, even in the limited false narrative published in the 2005 9/11 report or the supposed missing “28 pages.”

Real reports also show Mohammed Atta, the former Egyptian security officer, then with Saudi intelligence, to have been an operational planner operating from his rented apartment in Fort Lee. Where the cover-up hits home is that Atta was under surveillance by a team tasked with investigating nuclear terrorism against the US.

This team, originally headed by FBI special agent John O’Neill and later by FBI special agent Mike Dick, which was to include nuclear weapons specialist Jeff Smith, was centered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, not just to watch Atta but to watch Atta and his accomplices, which included Israeli teams who used a safehouse only blocks away.

This is the subject of the real investigation and the records of this, seized by the Department of Homeland Security, and held for release after 50 years, tell a wider story, one that involves Israel deeply at every turn, along with traitors in the Pentagon.

What we can do now is open doors for legal counsel going after Saudi Arabia. Without what is here, no counsel will be able to even be denied documents outlining witnesses and evidence that, according to the popular fictional narrative, do not exist.

If cash in the only reason to go to court, by all means, sue Saudi Arabia. But if justice is desired, go after Israel and go after their friends. We have all their names and everything required to show their complicity.

Here is what is now added to the narrative, not the official narrative, but the one based on the 2003 investigation. The following information is from the US Department of Energy Preliminary Report on the Events of September 11, 2001:

The buildings destroyed at the World Trade Center were demolished using nuclear devices brought into the US through Teterboro Airport, according to the DOE report. Investigator’s statements say that “there were no customs-only passport forms to be filled out by the flight crews. There was never any physical inspection of baggage or aircraft. “

Able Danger investigators tracked the devices through the airport and maintained surveillance of all involved until the records were seized by orders of Michael Chertoff.

When the nuclear investigation moved to Fort Lee, there had been in place a federal multi-agency task force probe into Mafia gambling operations there. It was this investigation that Mike Dick and Jeff Smith took over, surveillance on Atta, on the airport nearby and on the Israeli teams.

The destruction of Building 7 was the result of nuclear devices installed in 100 gallon Halon fire extinguishing tanks placed throughout the complex under a fire prevention equipment upgrade program, according to the US Department of Energy report.

The Teterboro airport’s security company, as of 9/11/2001, waived through illicit cargoes of all kinds.

Donald Trump and the Clinton’s used Teterboro extensively and never had their aircraft examined nor passengers subjected to customs.

This is the new information of use only to those who know the truth behind 9/11.

The Story Begins:

Back in May 2014, VT received files from the real 9/11 investigation by the US Department of Energy. For those who are unaware, the DOE manufactures nuclear weapons under the innocent guise of a public utility sounding name.

Working with them, beginning on 9/12, was the International Atomic Energy Agency, part of the UN, whose investigators were in New York at the United Nations that fateful day. They picked up their Geiger counters, donned their yellow hard hats and their “Con Ed” (the power company for the City of New York) ID badges and yellow vests and began tracking the ionizing radiation signatures and taking soil samples.

Abel Danger documents on Israeli nationals arrested on 9/11. The Florida connection is the Jeb Bush connection.

Deep Background

The story began as one of nuclear proliferation, allegedly by Israel, ignored by the Clinton administration. You see, during the warming of relationships between the US and Russia, START (Strategic Arms Limitations Treaties) agreements forced the US to dismantle thousands of nuclear warheads.

The ones that came apart first were those that were oldest with plutonium cores that had converted to dangerous levels of PU240. These weapons were taken out of stockpiles, based on the date of manufacture of the cores. There were multiple reasons for this:

Oldest manufactured, most plutonium decay

Core manufactured together would be removed, numbered and stockpiled for potential remanufacture, predicated on core from the same lot (i.e. “May 2, 1984 HANFORD 7”) representing a reserve ready to reconfigure and return to service.

You see, these lists, which cores matched which, fell into hands of an American ally, Israel. Then the cores began to disappear from the Pantex disassembly and storage facility in Amarillo, TX, not randomly, but in matched pairs, confirmation that these secret lists had been compromised, or had been asserted by our source, that Tom Countryman, who had access to the lists, had turn them over to Israel.

Former US President, George Herbert Walker Bush, from his offices on Memorial Drive in Houston TX, hired a team of investigators to look into what William Jefferson Clinton would not, perhaps because of his compromised position vis-a-vis Monica Lewinsky or some other shortcoming.

Bush hired CIA agent Roland Carnaby and Physicist and IAEA inspector Jeff Smith. Aiding them was John Wheeler III, a White House consultant and, with the FBI, John O’Neill.

Carnaby is dead, shot by police during a Houston traffic stop. Smith, with VT today, is under gag order by the secret Houston 9/11 grand jury, that sits on so much evidence, created by Michael Chertoff and John Ashcroft, tasked by Bush (43) with ending any potentially fruitful 9/11 inquiry.

John Wheeler was found in a Delaware trash dump and John O’Neill died on 9/11.

“Add to all these signs, the molten metal in the footprints of WTC 1, 2, and 7 that for three months could not be extinguished by water or daily soil changes as it consumed concrete, steel, glass, office combustibles. The increasing incidence of radiation-only cancers from residents is another tell-tale sign of a nuclear “event.” There were also aerial photographs of steam “upwellings” that were pouring out of street gratings two and three blocks south of the WTC, or Ground Zero. “Then there is the extraordinary high temperatures (800-1,300º F) of the WTC’s surface heat after 9/11. It was recorded on September 16, 2001 by NASA’s thermal-sensitive cameras in aerial photographs shot at 6,500 feet. Those data were reflected in the unusually lengthy period—September 11 to December 19—it took for extinguishing the pools of molten metals in basement levels of all three skyscrapers. In fact, the hottest surface places recorded on the “Pile” by September 16 were WTC 1 (1,376º F), WTC 2 (1,1340º F), and WTC 7 (1160ºF).”

Steel toes would often heat up and become intolerable. This heat was also a concern for the search-and-rescue dogs used at the site. Many were not outfitted with protective booties. More than one suffered serious injuries and at least three died while working at Ground Zero.”

“Instead of heat subsiding within a week, as is generally the case for major fires, the astronomically elevated heat levels remained for three months. Cleanup vendor Bechtel Corporation—with 40 employees at the Pile—issued this comment about working conditions: “The debris pile at Ground Zero was always tremendously hot. Thermal measurements taken by helicopter each day showed underground temperatures ranging from 400ºF to more than 2,800ºF. The surface was so hot that standing too long in one spot softened (and even melted) the soles of our safety shoes.”

Continued…

The Houston based team hired by GHW Bush began tracing missing nuclear pits, now numbering over 300. They found massive record keeping discrepancies between military decommissioning records and DOE transfer records. None matched or even came close. Most records were gone.

More than a thousand pits may have disappeared but 350 is the confirmed number reported to former President GHW Bush by his investigators in 1998. They were traced as having left the Pantex facility in refrigeration trucks where they were transferred to a fertilizer plant in West TX.

In 2013, this facility suffered a catastrophic accident.

During the investigation of the missing pits, Jeff Smith traced them through the Port of Houston to the Canary Islands and to the African nation of Mauritania where they were stored in an iron mine controlled by South African extremists working closely with Israel.

These same South Africans, in 1975, signed a treaty with Israel to develop weapons. On September 22, 1979, they exploded their first nuclear weapon off St. Edwards Island south of Capetown. They also developed extensive biological and chemical warfare weapons under the guidance of a Dr. Woulter Basson, a cardiologist, who developed some of the most dangerous biological weapons known to man.

South Africa developed 10 Hiroshima type (gun type) nuclear weapon until the program was dismantled, beginning in 1991, supervised by Dr. David Kelly and his young assistant, David Cameron. Kelly was later found dead of suspected suicide and Cameron found, even more mysterously, ruling Britain as prime minister.

This “ratline” is one long used by “Lord of War” Victor Bout, photographed below with VT columnist Dmitri Khalezov (former Russian nuclear investigator) in the background.

This is how nuclear arsenals in a half dozen or more non-nuclear states like Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and South Korea came into being.

One of the investigators had been in New York for some time. He was living in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The original team had been headed by John O’Neill, who had been tasked with hunting down Osama bin Laden but, in doing so, had stumbled on something very different going on, something he learned while working in Yemen. We believe he learned that bin Laden had been traveling in and out of the US, something we have confirmed, and that up to 9/11, bin Laden was actively employed by the CIA.

There are no active records of O’Neill working with Able Danger in Fort Lee, other than our direct contact with his coworkers on that assignment who claim he was forced out, publicly accused of misplacing classified information, later recovered.

Questions survive, such as why was there no attempt to deal with the nuclear threat? There had been a story passed around during the late 1990s that Israel had been storing nuclear material, perhaps even weapons, at its consulate in New York. In 2007/8 this story began moving around the internet but never in relation to 9/11.

This we do know

We know that specialized nuclear devices suitable for use in this type of scenario had been designed by a team at the Los Alamos National Laboratories, weapons that left little or no residual radiation unless, as was the case after 9/11, water was poured onto ground zero to cool the massive underground fires caused by melted steel mixed with liquefied granite in the form of magma, which persisted until January 2002.

We have not been able to confirm this team as being part of the nuclear conspiracy but we have confirmed that the team leader was a primary proponent of the absurd “nano-thermite” theory of detonation.

We also know that a grand jury seated in Houston actively silences all involved in Able Danger, that being the very few who survived the series of “accidents” and other mishaps. All are under threat of imprisonment for violating the Patriot Act if information revealing US government complicity in 9/11 is revealed.

A key and highly confirmed aspect of this story is the ravaged American nuclear arsenal. That documentation is “out there” as is evidence of the use of nuclear weapons by Israel, the US and others on almost two dozen occasions since 1945, according to top level sources at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Continue to more background on Fort Lee and this trip to the other side of the mirror:

“Down the Yellow Brick Road Once Again”

Fort Lee, New Jersey played a key role in 9/11. We are mapping out, using Google Earth, some of the incidents involved in presenting a rational response to the cover up, both the government version and the amateur “aftermarket” B-grade version. If you haven’t watched the entire video, please do that now.

George Washington Bridge

All major roadways in and out of New York were to be destroyed on 9/11. It was these teams, brought in from Israel that included the Mohammed Atta group, confirmed as directly tied to both the CIA and Egyptian intelligence, that were under surveillance by a combined task force that coordinated with local law enforcement.

So, when thousands of pounds of explosives were placed inside the cable anchorage, teams were dispatched to disable these devices as soon as the attack at the World Trade Center began.

Simultaneous to the cutting of the cables, a massive truck bomb, as described in CBS and CNN news reports and police radio intercepts, was to explode (as heard, police reported this truck did explode), taking down the roadway supports, thus dropping the bridge “like a rock,” into the Hudson River.

Downing Building 7, Hiding the Nukes

How to hide a nuke in a high rise building: make it look like a Halon fire extinguisher tank.

The Tunnels

Both the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels were to be demolished on 9-11. We have only one arrest confirmation from the Manhattan side. NYPD roadblocks at the Lincoln Tunnel chased down a van that did a quick turn-around to avoid arrest. Two suspects were arrested with weapons and a truck filled with explosives.

Police commissioner Bernie Kerik, recently released from prison, was on the scene with his personal Counter Terrorism Squad to take custody. They were never seen since.

Local Terror Cells Role

In place local assets, some with direct connections to the Ukranian “Kosher Mafia” or

1. Vehicles for hauling explosives

2. Access to Transit Authority facilities, vehicles and personnel for planting explosives

3. Cooperation with local condo/co-op security assuring unfettered access to rooftops

The Able Danger investigation, years later, staff gutted by Clinton blackmail cutbacks, tracked a major terror operation to Fort Lee, New Jersey. There they found the CIA, Mossad and Saudi Intelligence pulling together operational teams, moving vans, “art students” and even a few “dancing Israelis”….

The “dancer/art student” groups had a variety of tasks on 9/11, among them. All but one team were returned to Israel after visiting Saudi Arabia. This was the alleged “bin Laden family” that Bush ordered a special plane for.

There were no bin Laden family members in the US as Osama bin Laden had been on the official terror list for many years by 9/11, a story in itself:

Offloading nuclear weapons at Teterboro

Transporting nukes to Ground Zero locations

Preparing truck bombs for George Washington Bridge, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels and GWB cable vault

Planting jammers on buildings on exhibit one to block Port Authority dispatchers and first responder radios

Plant explosives on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge where the cables are anchored, in order to collapse the bridge

Coordinate with Mohammed Atta and his group with Saudi intelligence

Of the 3 jammers locations shown below, two of those planted were recovered by the FCC and are held in evidence in Houston, Texas awaiting the “waiting until hell freezes over” Grand Jury to reconvene on Able Danger and 9/11.

Many remember the stories about how fire department radios didn’t work and how new radios would have taken care of the problem. This is the real reason for the radio problems.

The locations on this map were supplied by Jeff Smith who worked at the surveillance safe house and at the FBI office shown above. The safe house on Tom Hunter road was strategically placed to keep track of the Mossad “art student” rental further up Tom Hunter Road and across the street.

Mohammed Atta lived at 215 Main, four blocks over, within easy walking distance of the Israeli facility, the jammer targets and the bridge. He was across the parking lot from the Port Authority (220 Bruce Reynolds Road) which was within a “golf shot” of the FBI investigation offices.

It was the Port Authority that chose the security company that runs the Teterboro Airport, that waved through the cargos containing the nuclear devices for not only the trucks under the twin towers but those in the halon extinguishers that took down building 7 as well.

The real purpose of the 9/11 attack was much more than taking down the World Trade Center. Imagine New York City, the WTC “evaporated,” the George Washington Bridge sitting in the Hudson, the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels flooded, hundreds drowned and the city entirely cut off and in full panic mode while police and fire radios were jammed.

Were other attacks on Washington foiled as well? The White House or Capitol Building targets? Could martial law have been declared? Worse?

In the end we got the Department of Homeland Security. This reminds me of the Len Deighton book, SSGB, a fictional tale of Britain’s Scotland Yard, working for the German SS after Hitler’s successful invasion of the UK. We got the DHS after losing a war with AIPAC. You just can’t make this stuff up!

VT requests that the officers who arrested the Israeli “suspects” with the “thousands of pounds of explosives” (CNN) or who were captured “as the van exploded” come forward. We also ask that all the witnesses of the 2nd plane that was allowed to fly out of the US that day come forward, to confirm that it carried the “exiting” Israeli team, encluding the above mentioned ones who were caught. We know who authorized the plane to leave, a key aspect of the operation, including the NY City law enforcement officials the performed some magic tricks that day.

Fort Lee

Fort Lee is the real staging ground for 9/11. It was chosen for a good reason. News reports from 9/11 have been eliminated from archives, lists of terrorists caught then released at the orders of New York City and White House officials and flown out of the country are gone. Police who made the arrests, recorded above, are under gag order.

Moreover, a vast support network involved in the preparation, planning and support of the 9/11 attacks, including the many unsuccessful attacks, not only are enjoying their freedom, some are among the most powerful Americans.

As stated, 9/11 begins in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

The “condo and co-op” community there is the home of one of the largest and most politically powerful “Israeli first” groups in America including key members of the notorious organization, JINSA, the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs, reputed to be more influential than PNAC (Project for a New American Century) and far more militant.

An examination of JINSA shows it to be organized in cells like a terror group.

Is it a surprise that the George Washington Bridge, Fort Lee’s primary landmark and the “view” sought by the residents of the highrises chosen for planting the radio jammers, was scheduled for a dramatic demolition on 9/11 with hundreds of commuter vehicles slated for the bottom of the Hudson River?

Fort Lee Mafia

Since the 1930s, Fort Lee has been a “mob town,” with the beginnings of “Murder Inc” and the Albert Anastasia gang and Joe Adonis. It all began when New York Mayor LaGuardia threw the mob out of New York. The new George Washington Bridge provided a home for the mob in Fort Lee with gambling clubs lining the Palisades on both sides of the GW Bridge.

The fall of communism saw Russian/Ukranian organized crime come to New Jersey, settling in Fort Lee (see Appendix I). The The Taiwanchik-Trincher group is an amalgamation of Israeli/Ukrainian/Cypriot gangs operating illegal gambling operations throughout the United States with ties to the Romney/Bain financial group. From an indictment in Manhattan federal court:

“The Taiwanchik-Trincher Organization (the “Organization”) was a criminal enterprise with strong ties to Russia and Ukraine. The enterprise operated a high-stakes, illegal sports gambling business out of New York City that catered primarily to Russian oligarchs living in Ukraine and Russia. Between 2006 and April 2012, the enterprise laundered approximately $100 million in proceeds from their gambling operation in Russia and Ukraine through shell companies and bank accounts in Cyprus; and of this $100 million, approximately $50 million was subsequently sent from Cyprus into the United States. Once the money had been transferred to the United States, it was either laundered through additional shell companies or invested in legitimate investments, such as hedge funds and real estate. The Taiwanchik-Trincher Organization operated under the protection of Alimzhan Tokhtakhounov, who is known as a “Vor,” a term translated as “Thief-in-Law,” that refers to a member of a select group of high-level criminals from the former Soviet Union.Tokhtakhounov is also under indictment in the Southern District of New York for his alleged involvement in bribing officials at the 2002 Winter Olympics held in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tokhtakhounov is a fugitive and is still being sought.”

Appendix I

List of recent Fort Lee organized crime convictions:

“Twenty-eight defendants in this case have pled guilty and two have entered into deferred prosecution agreements. The defendants who have pled to date have agreed to forfeit, in total, more than $68 million. The following defendants have pled guilty, and have been sentenced or await sentencing:

Bryan Zuriff pled guilty to gambling charges on July 26, 2013, and was sentenced on November 25, 2013.

William Barbalat pled guilty to gambling charges on August 14, 2013, and was sentenced on December 16, 2013.

Kirill Rapoport pled guilty to gambling charges on August 16, 2013, and was sentenced on December 19, 2014.

Edwin Ting and Justin Smith pled guilty to gambling charges on September 4, 2013, and were sentenced on January 21, 2014, and January 6, 2014, respectively.

Dmitry Druzhinsky and David Aaron pled guilty to gambling charges on October 4, 2013, and were sentenced on April 18, 2014, and February 14, 2014, respectively.

Alexander Zaverukha pled guilty to gambling charges on October 10, 2013, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1, 2014.

Nicholas Hirsch pled guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud on October 16, 2013, and was sentenced on February 25, 2014.

Anatoly Shteyngrob pled guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering on October 17, 2013, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10, 2014.

Yugeshwar Rajkumar pled guilty to gambling charges on October 18, 2013, and was sentenced on March 25, 2014.

Stan Greenberg pled guilty to conspiring to commit racketeering on October 22, 2013, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2, 2014.

Arthur Azen pled guilty to conspiring to commit money laundering and conspiring to collect extensions of credit by extortionate means on November 5, 2013, and was sentenced on April 9, 2014.

Hillel Nahmad pled guilty to gambling charges on November 12, 2013, and was sentenced on April 30, 2014.

Vadim Trincher pled guilty to conspiring to commit racketeering on November 14, 2013, and was sentenced on April 30, 2014.

Eugene Trincher pled guilty to gambling charges on November 14, 2013, and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9, 2014.

Anatoly Golubchik pled guilty to conspiring to commit racketeering on November 15, 2013, and was sentenced on April 29, 2014.

Illya Trincher pled guilty to gambling charges on November 15, 2013, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8, 2014.

Ronald Uy pled guilty to structuring financial transactions on November 25, 2013, and was sentenced on March 27, 2014.

Moshe Oratz pled guilty to gambling charges on December 3, 2013, and was sentenced on April 9, 2014.

Michael Sall pled guilty to interstate travel in aid of an unlawful activity (illegal gambling) and Jonathan Hirsch pled guilty to gambling charges on December 4, 2013. Sall was sentenced on April 18, 2014, and Hirsch is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9, 2014.

Noah Siegel pled guilty to gambling charges on December 5, 2013, and was sentenced on April 10, 2014.

Molly Bloom pled guilty to gambling charges on December 12, 2013, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2, 2014.

Alexander Katchaloff pled guilty to gambling charges on January 16, 2014, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 20, 2014.

Donald McCalmont, John Jarekci, a/k/a “John Hanson,” and Abraham Mosseri pled guilty to making a fraudulent tax statement, to failing to file a tax return, and causing a financial institution to participate in a lottery related matter, respectively, on January 24, 2014, and are scheduled to be sentenced on May 29, 2014, May 28, 2014, and May 21, 2014, respectively.

William Edler and Peter Feldman entered into deferred prosecution agreements on April 11, 2014.

Mr. Bharara praised the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the New York City Police Department, and the Internal Revenue Service.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office’s Violent and Organized Crime Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Harris M. Fischman, Joshua A. Naftalis, Peter J. Skinner, and Kristy J. Greenberg of the Violent and Organized Crime Unit are in charge of the prosecution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wilson of the Office’s Money Laundering and Asset Forfeiture Unit is responsible for the forfeiture aspects of the case.

Source: Veterans Today