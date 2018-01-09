Scared of Being Exposed, Saudis Demand US Court Reject Lawsuit Showing They Funded 9/11

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Matt Agorist

New York, NY — Last year, for the first time since that fateful September morning 16 years ago, families of victims of the 9/11 terror attacks used a new law to go after Saudi Arabia in lawsuits for their role in the attacks. After evidence was revealed during the lawsuit showing the Saudi Arabian embassy in Washington may have funded a “dry run” for the hijackings carried out by two Saudi employees, Saudi Arabia went into panic mode. They are now attempting to use their pull inside the United States to have the lawsuits thrown out.

“The 9/11 victims’ families and survivors have submitted dozens of declassified FBI reports and affidavits regarding Saudi involvement in the attacks so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its high-priced lawyers are still trying to hide behind baseless procedural arguments,” saidTerry Strada, national chair for the 9/11 Families and Survivors United for Justice Against Terrorism.

Naturally, lawyers for Saudi Arabia are denying all allegations and are demanding that the lawsuit be dismissed immediately. According to the Saudi newspaper Okaz, as cited by the Middle East Monitor, the government of Saudi Arabia has called on a US federal judge to immediately reject the lawsuit.

As the Middle East Monitor notes:

The paper cited a document presented by Riyadh’s lawyers to the Manhattan federal court in which he stated that the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which was passed in Congress in 2016 and is commonly known as JASTA, does not change the reality on the ground, which is that there is no evidence of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the 2001 attacks. According to the paper, the lawyer told the court that JASTA does not mean that those who filed the case can continue to make accusations against Saudi Arabia without presenting sufficient evidence to support their allegations.

Waleed Nassar, an international disputes attorney who represents two Saudi charities that are defendants in 9/11 litigation alongside Saudi Arabia, said “the evidence, along with much of what has been submitted, is innuendo and circumstantial.”

“The plaintiff’s burden is to show something more direct and that’s really the only hope they have to have Saudi Arabia remain in the litigation,” Nassar said.

However, thanks to the release of the 28 pages, Americans and the rest of the world now know that Saudi Arabia played a significant role in the September 11th attacks. Also, thanks to the release of 28 pages, we know that the US government was complicit in covering up Saudi Arabia’s role in the attacks.

Even the severely flawed and biased “9/11 Commission Report” did not did not “exclude the likelihood that charities with significant Saudi government sponsorship diverted funds to Al-Qaeda.”

For a decade and a half, Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush kept secret the alleged role Saudi Arabia played in the September 11 attacks on America. Becuase of the cozy relationship the US has with the terrorist nation—which Trump is complicit in maintaining—special interests within the government have chosen to protect their Saudi friends instead of telling Americans the truth about what happened that fateful day.

Only because of the vigilance of those seeking the truth is this lawsuit and others like it now a reality. In fact, another lawsuit, filed last year, produced evidence of Saudi embassies giving aid to the hijackers.

According to an exclusive report by PIX 11, the lawsuit contains evidence which:

details how officials from Saudi embassies supported hijackers Salem al-Hazmi and Khalid Al-Mihdhar 18 months before 9/11. The officials allegedly helped them find apartments, learn English and obtain credit cards and cash. The documents state that the officials helped them learn how to blend into the American landscape. The suit also produces evidence that officials in the Saudi embassy in Germany supported lead hijacker Mohamed Atta. It claims that a Saudi official was in the same hotel in Virginia with several hijackers the night before the attacks…. The lawsuit asserts that the Saudi royals, who for years had been trying to curry favor with fundamentalists to avoid losing power, were aware that funds from Saudi charities were being funneled to al-Qaida.

Aviation attorney Jim Kreindler told PIX11 News: “The charities were alter egos of the Saudi government.”

“The Saudis were so duplicitous,” Kreindler said. “They claim to be allies fighting with U.S. against Iran, while at the same time working with the terrorists. There’s no question they had a hand in the 9/11 attacks.”

Now, sadly, the fate of this lawsuit to further expose the Saudis while seeking justice for the victims and their families rests in the hands of a US federal judge who is apparently quite friendly with Saudi Arabia.

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project. Follow @MattAgorist on Twitter, Steemit, and now on Facebook.

