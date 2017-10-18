400 Mysterious Ancient Stone Structures Discovered in Saudi Arabia

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Owen Jarus

Almost 400 mysterious stone structures dating back thousands of years have been discovered in Saudi Arabia, with a few of these wall-like formations draping across old lava domes, archaeologists report.

Many of the stone walls, which archaeologists call “gates” because they resemble field gates from above, were found in clusters in a region in west-central Saudi Arabia called Harrat Khaybar. The archaeologists involved in the research aren’t sure of the purpose, or even the exact age, of these gates.

Long and mysterious

Discovered mainly through satellite images, a few of the gates are actually located on the side of a volcanic dome that once spewed basaltic lava, researchers found.

The gates “are stone-built, the walls roughly made and low,” David Kennedy, a professor at the University of Western Australia, wrote in a paper set to be published in the November issue of the journal Arabian Archaeology and Epigraphy. The gates “appear to be the oldest man-made structures in the landscape,” Kennedy noted, adding that “no obvious explanation of their purpose can be discerned.”

The smallest of the gates extends about 43 feet (13 meters), while the longest is 1,699 feet (518 m) long, or longer than an NFL football field. Many have multiple stone walls that, in some instances, form a rectangular design; some of the others, called “I” type gates, have only one stone wall with heaps of stone at each end.

“Gates are found almost exclusively in bleak, inhospitable lava fields with scant water or vegetation, places seemingly amongst the most unwelcoming to our species,” Kennedy wrote. Thousands of years ago, he noted, the landscape was more hospitable to human life. Other types of stone structures — such as “kites,” which were used to hunt animals, and “wheels,” named for their shape — have also been discovered in these lava fields.

The kites, wheels and other types of stone structures were typically found to be built on top of these gate-like walls, suggesting that the gates predate these stone structures, Kennedy said. The remains of lava flows are also sometimes found on top of the gates, indicating that the gates are also older than some of the flows, Kennedy said.

Need for fieldwork

Most of the gates were discovered through satellite surveys, and no archaeological fieldwork has been conducted on them. However, in the 1980s, before the gates were discovered, volcanologists Vic Camp and John Roobolmapped an area of the Harrat Khaybar that included a lava dome festooned with gates and other stone structures. This lava dome is located near a taller lava dome, called Jabal Abyad,which means “white mountain” in Arabic.

The lava domes are no longer active, Camp said, adding that in the past, basaltic lava covered some of the stone structures, including the gates.

“We see several areas where the younger lavas are devoid of such [stone]structures, although surrounded by several [stone structures],” Camp told Live Science. One of the stone structures is partially covered in hardened lava, photographs show. Camp estimates that some of the gates around the lava dome were built around 7,000 years ago.

Archaeological fieldwork is necessary to determine what the gates are and when, exactly, they date to, Kennedy said.

Travis Hearn, a research assistant with the Aerial Photographic Archive for Archaeology in the Middle East, contributed to the journal article; and Kennedy also worked with members of the Desert Team, a group of Saudi Arabian citizens who were the first to map some of the stone structures and visit some of the sites.

Strange structures

About 400 mysterious stone structures which archaeologists call “gates,” based off of their loose resemblance to “old fashioned field gates,” have been discovered in Saudi Arabia. Made of low stone walls that are sometimes built in a rectangular shape the purpose and exact date of the gates are unknown although researchers believe that they date back thousands of years. This picture shows several gates found clustered together. The “gate” at bottom right is about 1200 feet long. To put this in comparison an NFL football field is 360 feet long.

Variety

The gates come in a number of different shapes and sizes. Some of the gates, which archaeologists call “I-type” gates, contain one wall with heaps of rock at the ends of the wall. Two I-type gates, built side by side, can be seen in this picture along with other gates.

Groups

Another cluster of gates. The longest gate in this picture is about 950 feet. Why the gates cluster together is unknown. The gates tend to be located in lavafields that are inhospitable for human life. However thousands of years ago these areas would have been wetter and contained more life.

Ancient

Other types of stone structures have also been found in Saudi Arabia. Often these stone structures are built on top of or even inside gates. This suggests that the gates are older than the other stone structures. This picture shows a gate that has a triangle stone structure with heaps of stone that lead to a bullseye shaped stone structure (possibly a tomb).

Gates

This picture of the lava dome that has gates on it was taken in the 1980s by Vic Camp. The taller lava dome behind it is called “Jabal Abyad” a name which means “white mountain” in Arabic. The lava domes are no longer active although in the past basalt lava poured from them.

In lava

A few gates were found on the slopes of a lava dome. This lava dome, and others in the region, were mapped by volcanologists Vic Camp and John Roobol in the 1980s. The volcanologists were mapping the “Harret Khaybar” region of Saudi Arabia where many gates are located.

Older than dirt

Picture of two more gates taken by Vic Camp in the “Harret Khaybar” region in the 1980s. The remains of a lava flow can be seen very close to them. The lava flow may be partially covering a third gate. Camp notes that the lava flows tend to cover the gates and other stone structures something which suggests that the gates are older than the lava flows.

More stones

More stone structures, including gates, can be seen beside a lava flow in this photo. The date of these stone structures is unknown. Camp suggested that they could date back around 7,000 years.

Vents

The “Harret Khaybar” region where many of the gates are located contains many volcanic vents.

Urgency

The study of gates has taken on some urgency as modern day development is threatening or has already destroyed some of them. This gate still existed in February, 2012, but was destroyed by the end of 2015. In addition to the satellite survey archaeological fieldwork needs to be done to determine exactly how old the gates are and what purpose they may have had.

