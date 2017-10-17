Ancient Ruins Older Than Pyramids Discovered In Canada

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Alanna Ketler

A team of students from the University of Victoria’s archeology department have uncovered the oldest settlement ever to be found in North America. They were digging on Triquet Island, located about 300 miles north of Victoria, British Columbia’s capital, when they discovered the ruins.

The team found many ancient artifacts, including fishhooks, spears, and tools for making fires. They also found a cooking hearth that still contained charcoal flakes — burnt by indigenous prehistoric peoples of Canada.

Using carbon dating techniques on the flakes, they were able to determine that the settlement dates back to about 14,000 years ago, making it thousands of years older than the pyramids, which are thought to have been built around 4,700 years ago. That is quite a significant age gap!

One of the students involved in the dig who helped uncover these ancient treasures, Alisha Pauvreau, said, “I remember when we got the dates back, and we just sat back and said ‘Holy moly, this is old.’ ”

Alisha and her team began investigating the area for ancient settlements after learning about the history of the indigenous Heiltsuk people, which told the story of a land that never froze during the last ice age.

A member of the Heiltsuk First Nation, William Housty, said, “To think about how these stories survived only to be supported by this archaeological evidence is just amazing.”

“This find is very important because it reaffirms a lot of the history that our people have been talking about for thousands of years.”

Researchers believe this settlement is evidence that a mass human migration took place down the coast of British Columbia.

What else could be hiding underneath the Earth’s surface that we have yet to discover?

