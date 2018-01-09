Were there giants in Bolivia? Lawyer claims he has found enormous footprints near Tarija

By Strange Sounds

They are known as “huesos de los gigantes antiguos de Tarija” or “bones of the ancient giants of Tarija” across the world and seem to be a clear evidence that an ancient race of giants once roamed Bolivia and South America. For example, ancient artifacts and skeletons in Peru speak for the existence giants, all males, on the borders of Atacama, and who, having excited the wrath of Heaven, were ultimately destroyed by thunder and lightning. Now in Bolivia, a lawyer think he has found the missing archeological link, enormous footprints engraved in rock boulders, in a valley near Tarija. Look at the pictures below and tell me what you think.

Here the Facebook video in Spanish reporting the finds:

Here the initial Facebook post with the images:

This is definitively a place to further investigate!

