Pyramid Peoples and Noah’s Flood

5 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Sedona Deb

“And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters.” – Genesis 1:2, Divine Name King James Bible

Everybody can quote the first verse of the Bible, right? “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” But how many people can quote the second verse of the Bible? Ah, that’s where things get interesting. In the second verse of the Bible, this divinely inspired written record saw fit to introduce the idea that an uber powerful, dynamic energy force was moving along the planet at the onset of the creation of life on the planet. Yes, what I’m saying is that the second verse of Genesis educates us about a planetary energy grid.

“… And the Spirit of God was hovering over the surface of the waters.” – Genesis 1:2, New Living Translation

“… and God’s active force was moving about over the surface of the waters.” – Genesis 1:2, New World Translation

This blog is the first of a discussion that will present the historical context of events recorded in the first book of the Bible. Regardless of one’s religious, or even non-religious, persuasion, the Bible is a useful tool to build an outline of mankind’s prehistory if for no other reason than because of the sheer longevity of the Biblical record. I use the term “prehistory” as mostly synonymous with the word “pre-diluvian.” That is to say, the Biblical testimony of a global deluge is an important temporal pivot point when recounting the story of Man. The historicity of a global deluge is an event that has been preserved in the myths and legends of hundreds of supposedly unrelated cultures all across Earth. Again, regardless of one’s personal views of the spiritual authority of the Bible, it is clear that millions of people, thousands of years ago, were impressed enough with some kind of watery cataclysm to pass that history down as a secular record to their children and grandchildren.

This discussion will lay out the argument that, for quite a while before the Flood, mankind had achieved a high state of technology but there’s something about that technology that got out of control. In fact, the situation had become so bad that mankind had managed to threaten his own existence. The deluge wiped out the immediate global threat.However, shortly after the Flood, descendants of the survivors engaged in a quest to recreate that lost era. That quest continues down to our day.

One of the benefits of using the Bible as a historical guide is that it does a good job of answering the “who, what, where, and when” of the background details in its narratives. Also, due to the carefully guarded “chain of custody” of the Biblical library down through the centuries, we even have the “who, what, where, and when” of the men who compiled the Bible.

It might surprise you to learn that the writing of the book of Genesis occurred in a time period that was not that far removed from the period of the global flood. I mention this because while it might be easy for a writer to get away with inventing a fiction that he claims happened thousands of years before his own lifetime, it’s not so easy to get away with such a deception if one is claiming that the event happened only a few hundred years before one’s birth. In the case of the post-flood world, the difficulty of passing on a fiction becomes even greater when you realize that several generations of humans still enjoyed remarkably long, overlapping lifespans after the Flood. Therefore, their personal eyewitness testimony would still be widely available to challenge such a potential deception by an unscrupulous writer.

The Hebrew people’s chain of custody of the Bible informs us that Moses is the compiler of the Book of Genesis and that he did this in the year 1513 B.C. I say “compiled” because written histories of mankind’s past had already been handed down from father to son. Even the fifth chapter of Genesis refers to the “book of Adam’s history” as if the Genesis writer was sourcing some of his material from a written record that pre-existed himself. It would be logical to conclude that Noah preserved archives of mankind’s history on the Ark. Once the survivors exited the Ark, those archives could easily have been copied and carried in the migrations that resulted as Noah’s sons and their descendants moved outward from the Ark’s resting spot in the mountains of Ararat. The “Table of Nations” discussed at length in Genesis chapter 10 presents quite a detailed picture of those migrations.

Getting the Dates Straight

Biblical chronology dates the Flood to the year 2370 B.C. Therefore, Moses began compiling the record that we now know as Genesis only 850 years after the Flood. He accomplished this a short while after having led the Israelites out of Egypt and during their sojourn through the Sinai peninsula but before they returned to their original homeland. There are two sides of Moses’ life that should interest us at this point.

First of all, the Bible informs us that Moses had been educated “in all the wisdom of the Egyptians.” He was a well-educated man of science and history who had grown up in the shadow of the Egyptian ruling class. Second, he, along with the nation of Israel, had just witnessed a plethora of astonishing demonstrations of the physical application of that “active force,” or “holy spirit,” mentioned at the outset of this blog. They experienced this display while in Egypt via the Ten Plagues, not to mention the action of that force upon the waters of the Red Sea when they left Egypt. Moses, the Israelites, and the Egyptians had all spent their lives living in the shadow of the great pyramid of Giza. Mainstream archaeology dates the building of the Giza pyramid to the year 2560 B.C. Alternative historians date that pyramid to a time even older. No matter whose history you accept of the building of the Giza pyramid, it is evident that the great pyramid of Giza was built before the Flood of Noah’s day.

The pyramid at Giza was not the only structure of its time that mankind had built before the great flood. Stonehenge, located in what is today the plains of Salisbury, United Kingdom, is even older than Giza with mainstream history dating the onset of this project at 3100 B.C. The island of Malta has temples that date back to somewhere between 3500-2500 B.C., again pre-dating the Flood of Noah’s day. Below is just a partial list of sites where pre-diluvian monuments that bespeak evidence of advanced engineering dot the Earth: Great Pyramid, Giza, Egypt (5,000 years or more)

Stonehenge, U.K. (5,000 years or more)

Island of Malta, Europe (5,000 years old)

Newgrange, Ireland (5,000 years old)

Monte d’Accoddi, Italy (4,700 years old)

Gobekli Tepe, Turkey (at least 9,000 years old)

Sechin Bajo, Peru (5,500 years old)

Shahr-e Sukhteh (The Burnt City), Iran (5,000 years old)

Yonaguni, Japan, pyramid now underwater (dates to an era pre-Flood)

… and many, many others. Based on the physical evidence that literally encircles the earth, it is evident that, by the time Noah began building his ark, societies of mankind had 1). spread around the globe, and 2). had achieved a high level of technical and engineering ability.

In the next blog of this series, I will talk about how the Giza Pyramid shows us that it was initially used as a power plant, not as a tomb. Furthermore, people of that time built other structures across the planet with something like a “wireless connection” between those structures and that “mother” pyramid. Before we progress to that phase of the story, however, I’d like to present a timeline to show how knowledge of this pre-diluvian culture could have still been widely available after the Flood. It is important to consider whose lifetimes overlapped with each other. This will become significant when you connect the dots of that pre-flood culture with mankind’s first recorded technological effort in the post-flood world, namely, the Tower of Babel.

Timeline from Noah to Moses

2970 B.C. – Noah was born in this year, per Bible chronology. This places his birth only 126 years after the death of first man Adam and only 14 years after the death of first-generation Seth. Noah’s father, Lamech, would have known Adam personally as their lifespans overlapped. Hundreds of people contemporary with Seth and his personal history would have been available as mentors to Noah.

2560 B.C. – The Giza Pyramid was built no later than this year, per mainstream history.

2490 B.C. – God decrees that he will launch the flood. The decision is made 120 years ahead of the event, per the scripture recorded at Genesis 6:3. God’s countdown to the Deluge moment therefore begins around this year. This countdown begins about 70 years after the mainstream dating of the building, and operating, of the Pyramid.

2468 B.C. – Noah’s son, Shem is born. He is likely the middle child of Noah’s three sons.

2420 B.C. – Noah’s family begins building the Ark. It takes them about 50 years to do this and to circulate a warning about the coming Flood.

2370 B.C. – the Flood is launched. Noah and his family travel on the ark for slightly over one year. Remember that this event happens only 190 years after the building of the Great Pyramid at Giza.

2368 B.C. – birth of Arpachshad son of Shem, two years after the flood. He is one of many grandchildren of Noah.

2269 B.C. – Peleg, the great-grandson of Arpachshad is born. We can date the approximate year of the building of the Tower of Babel by him. The Bible specifically mentions that he was named for the “division” of languages that occurred, or would occur, during his lifetime. (Genesis 10:25)

2200 B.C. – approximate birth year of Nimrod. He was contemporary with Noah for about 160 years and with Shem (and likely his brothers and their wives) for 350 years. Nimrod was a great-grandson of Noah. His father was Cush. The family line of Cush would go on to populate Egypt, Ethiopia, and other areas of Africa. There is even a likely relationship between the names “Cush” and “Khazaria” and “Caucasus.”

2100 B.C. – approximate year when the Tower of Babel incident happens as led by Nimrod and before the death of Peleg.

(Notice the overlapping lifelines below this point.)

2040 B.C. – Noah dies at the age of 930 years. He is the Bible’s last recorded man to live beyond 600 years. He lived long enough to be aware of the attempt to build the Tower of Babel.

2030 B.C. – Peleg dies at the age of 239 years. He is a descendant of Noah’s son Shem. The Tower of Babel incident is known to have happened sometime before his death.

2018 B.C. – Abraham is born.

1930 B.C. – Arpachshad, grandson of Noah, dies at the age of 440 years. He spent 300 years of his life personally knowing Noah. He is a direct ancestor of the Israelites. His son Shelah and grandson Eber both exceeded 400 years of age. They are the last generation to live beyond 400 years. The next six generations achieve lifetimes in the range of 200 years.

1918 B.C. – Isaac son of Abraham is born.

1868 B.C. – Noah’s son Shem dies at the age of 600 years. He was only middle-aged when the attempt to build the Tower of Babel was made. His lifeline is long enough for Abraham and Isaac to have known him personally. He is the last recorded man to live beyond 500 years.

1858 B.C. – Jacob is born. He would become the patriarch of the 12 tribes of Israel. He died in 1711 B.C.

1843 B.C. – Abraham dies. He enjoyed about 150 years of life contemporary with Shem, a Flood survivor.

1800 B.C. – Approximate year when Nimrod could have died. Based on the lifeline of his cousin Shelah, it’s not unreasonable that Nimrod could have achieved a 400-year lifespan. (Note: Or, his failure at Babel could have prompted an early assassination per Sumerian legends.)

1738 B.C. – Isaac son of Abraham dies. His generation is the last to have had personal acquaintance with a Flood survivor.

1730 B.C. – Joseph son of Jacob is raised in position to beome prime minister of Egypt during the days of “seven years of plenty followed by seven years of famine.” The Israelites moved down to Egypt.

1593 B.C. – Moses is born. He lead the Israelites out of Egypt in 1513 B.C. He lived for 120 years and died in 1473 B.C.

1513-1473 B.C. – The compilation of the first five books of the Bible is achieved by Moses. Only about 250 years have passed since the death of the last person who had personal acquaintance with a Flood survivor, like Isaac for example.

When you stand back and take in the timeline as presented above, suddenly the “ancient” history of Noah’s Flood and mankind’s prehistory isn’t so very ancient after all. One curiosity that becomes evident when you scan through the timeline above is how man’s average lifespan began to change rapidly, though not gradually, after the Flood. Did the shutdown of pyramid technology have anything to do with that?

In the next episode, we’ll talk about what modern-day engineers have learned from their observation of the mechanics and engineering prowess of the Giza Pyramid. We’ll also talk about how this relates to the Atomic Age that we are passing through nowadays and mankind’s quest to understand physical laws of harmonics. It would appear that the application of those laws gives one a peek at that “active force” that was moving along Earth’s global ocean as the work of creation was set to begin.

Sedona Deb (aka Bankster Slayer) — In case you’re wondering, yes, there is a reason for what’s going on. I am the host of the Bee in Eden radio show and one of the team writers at RogueMoney.net. We discuss the inextricable links between modern credit and money with ancient religious systems.

This article (Pyramid Peoples and Noah’s Flood) was originally published on Sedona Deb and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave