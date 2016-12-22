10 Things We Know about the Elites and Antarctica



Related Operation Highjump – UFOs, Nazis and Admiral Richard E. Byrd, and Antarctic Bases

Related Operation Highjump Photographs: Spacecraft and Bases in Antarctica

Related The Nazi Antarctic Fortress: Base 211 and Operation Highjump

Related Impending Announcement of Ruins from Futuristic Civilization Found in Antarctica

Related Antarctic “Pyramids” and Ruins Could be Used in Partial Disclosure Psyop

Related The ‘Lost City’ of Antarctica Shock Claims Massive Ancient Civilisation Lies Frozen Beneath Mile of Antarctic Ice – and Could Even Be Atlantis

Related Discovery of Flash Frozen Antarctica Civilization

Related Antarctica Update: More Strange Visitors… like Bill Clinton, Prince Harry, King Juan Carlos, and more