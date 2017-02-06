166 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By UFO Sightings Hotspot

In the following video Steve Quayle continues his discussion on the secret activities happening in Antarctica. According to Steve somebody is ready to make a huge announcement.

Some issues he talks about:

Ancient energy fields or sources

Russia: 6 new nuclear icebreakers

Hidden armies under the ice

A lot of women are being brought into the arctic.

Soros foundation

All the bases have a purpose but the real purpose is under the ice

Well-known bases are clearly marked but two bases “Novolazarevskaya and Maitri” are hard to find and what is the purpose of the disc found near one of the bases.

This article (Ancient energy sources the reason for all the secret activities happening in Antarctica?) was originally published on UFO Sightings Hotspot and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.