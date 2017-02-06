Ancient energy sources the reason for all the secret activities happening in Antarctica?

By UFO Sightings Hotspot
In the following video Steve Quayle continues his discussion on the secret activities happening in Antarctica. According to Steve somebody is ready to make a huge announcement.
Some issues he talks about:
- Ancient energy fields or sources
- Russia: 6 new nuclear icebreakers
- Hidden armies under the ice
- A lot of women are being brought into the arctic.
- Soros foundation
- All the bases have a purpose but the real purpose is under the ice
Well-known bases are clearly marked but two bases “Novolazarevskaya and Maitri” are hard to find and what is the purpose of the disc found near one of the bases.
The “H”Sign in the photo seems just to be a helicopter landing sign. If you measure he distance within google earth between the “H” and the first buildings of the base it turns our to be 165 meters……………………….Don´t you think tis is a reasonable distance for a heli to land by the base??????