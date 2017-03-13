The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»Anonymous: We Know What The US Government Found In Antarctica
Anonymous: We Know What The US Government Found In Antarctica
Antarctica

Anonymous: We Know What The US Government Found In Antarctica

By on 0 Comments

Something big is going to happen in Antarctica!

The concerns expressed in the message are really challenging.

Little other information was released to the media about the mission, although most journalists were suspicious of its true purpose given the huge amount of military hardware involved.

Admiral Byrd, was a strategic choice as he was a national hero to the Americans. He had pioneered the technology that would be a foundation for modern polar exploration and investigation, had been repeatedly decorated and had undertaken many expeditions to Antarctica and was also the first man to fly over both poles.

Related:

Operation Highjump – UFOs, Nazis and Admiral Richard E. Byrd, and Antarctic Bases

The Nazi Antarctic fortress: Base 211 and Operation Highjump

The Nazi Antarctic Fortress: Base 211 and Operation Highjump

Operation Highjump and the German UFO Connection

Antarctica: The Rockefeller Connection

Antarctica: Sent Packing in 1947

William Tompkins: Reptilian Bases and Nazi Facilities in Antarctica

Antarctica: From Berlin to Shambhala

Antarctica: All This Fuss Over a Map

More Information: Antarctica Archive →


Related Posts

Leave A Reply