Antarctica: From Berlin to Shambhala

The German submarine fleet has even now established an earthly paradise, an impregnable fortress, for the Fuhrer, in whatever part of the world.

— Nazi Admiral Karl Doenitz during the Nuremberg Trials

By Bankster Slayer

In the previous installment of this Antarctica series, I mentioned that the first territorial incursion committed by the Nazi Party in 1939 was not their invasion of Poland, but rather their takeover of Norwegian sovereign territory in Antarctica. This happened in January of 1939. But why? What were they looking for? As this saga continues to unfold, I am gradually becoming more convinced that the early Nazi success in Antarctica provided the impetus for everything else that was to come in September of that same year. That is to say, without the Deutsche Antarctica success in 1939, World War Two might never have happened.

First, we must look at the temporal context of that decade. On the one hand, we have a humiliated Germany struggling to cope with the aftermath of the first world war. On the other hand, we have the rise of the Anti-Humanist movements as popularized by men like Friedrich Nietzsche and Karl Marx. The Industrial Revolution was in supercharge mode. The Hegelian dialectic was on schedule to produce the future Child of the marriage between Humanism and Anti-Humanism, that entity we now see rising before us: the coming of Transhumanist robots or mechanical human-hybrids.

On top of all of that, the Babylonian Priesthood threw gasoline on that flame near the dawn of the 20th century by spreading the idea that a utopian city powered by an uber energy force named “Vril” and inhabited by a race of superhumans sat at the center of planet Earth. Add a pinch of spice in 1929 when the pre-historical Antarctica Piri Reis map was “serendipitously” re-discovered by German theologian Gustav Adolf Deissmann, and the stage is set.

Hollow Earth and Ultraterrestrials

As far back as 1818 and long before the birth of Hitler, a theory was spreading that the earth was a hollow shell, with openings several thousand kilometers wide at both poles. Even astronomer Edward Halley, of Halley’s Comet fame, proposed this idea as a scientific theory. However, he was not the first to imagine such a thing. A quick perusal of this Wikipedia article on the Hollow Earth Theory [linked here], reveals that all over the world, and all through history, mankind has held a belief that some kind of paradise civilization existed before a Global Flood and managed to survive that deluge by submerging underground. If history and anthropology have taught us anything, it’s that you should never discount widespread ancient legends too quickly.

In 1871, Edward Bulwer-Lytton wrote a fictional tale called “Vril, the Power of the Coming Race.” Note that this novel was written as a fictional tale. In this book, the hero falls through a subterranean cavern and then discovers a lost civilization of superhuman survivors of an ancient global deluge. Vril was their civilization’s power source, something like a Philosopher’s Stone, or, “The Force,” as popularized in the Star Wars books. It had the power of creation and destruction, a recurring theme that keeps finding its expression from ancient Vishnu to the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.

Even though the story was meant to be enjoyed as fiction, that era’s darlings-du-jour of the global Priesthood picked up on it right away. They began to suggest that Vril was a very real, magical force. It was yours for the taking, but you’ll have to make contact with the Ascended Masters and really get back to your roots. Occultists like Aleister Crowley and Madame Blavatsky were leaders in promoting the idea of its existence within their circles of sophisticated intellectuals, magnates, and forward-thinkers of Europe and America.

The short story here is that an idea was being planted that the northern ancestors of the German people had access to the center of the earth and indeed could travel all over the earth, even to the opposite pole, via subterranean passages. The shamans of Tibet knew all about this, supposedly, and could provide the instruction for how to obtain Vril. He who had Vril would be unconquerable. Go find Shambhala (or Agartha, Shangri-La, or whatever you want to call it), and you can rule the world as a superhuman Ultraterrestrial.

Therefore, when the Germans faced defeat after the first world war, the soil was fertile for the rise of the esoteric beliefs of the Thule Society and eventually of those doctrines pursued by the secretive Ahnenerbe of the Nazi Party. The deflated Teutons desperately needed to find something to overcome the tyranny of what they saw as their British-Israeli overlords who now monopolized the petrol industry. Vril sounded like just the ticket.

In 1938, the Germans began planning an expedition to Antarctica and invited famous American polar explorer Richard Byrd to lecture them about what to expect down at the southern continent. Remember, this is pre-war Germany, so, ostensibly, there would be no reason for the future admiral to expect anything other than scientific motivations on the part of the Germans. (Ostensibly.)

Per this Wikipedia article [linked here] about Germany’s Antarctic Expedition in 1938, the public is told that the Reich’s interest in Antarctica was to exploit her vast whaling resources. I’ll let you decide if these are the preparations of a harmless whaling camp.

On 19 January 1939 the ship arrived at the Princess Martha Coast, in an area which had lately been claimed by Norway as Queen Maud Land and began charting the region. Nazi German flags were placed on the sea ice along the coast. Naming the area Neu-Schwabenland after the ship, the expedition established a temporary base and in the following weeks teams walked along the coast recording claim reservations on hills and other significant landmarks. Seven photographic survey flights were made by the ship’s two Dornier Wal seaplanes named Passat and Boreas. About a dozen 1.2 meter-long aluminum arrows, with 30 centimeter steel cones and three upper stabilizer wings embossed with swastikas, were air dropped onto the ice at turning points of the flight polygons…. Altogether they flew over hundreds of thousands of square kilometres and took more than 16,000 aerial photographs….

Eight months later, the world was at war. Well, the world minus the United States. While the world was shaking bloody hands with Hitler, President Roosevelt, along with the State Department and U.S. Treasury, sent Rear Admiral Byrd on his own expedition to Antarctica. For such a seemingly unimportant, useless continent, there surely seemed to be a lot of interest! The Wikipedia page [linked here] about this expedition — by the way, this is NOT Operation Highjump which would come ten years further ahead — explains FDR’s goals for this polar expedition:

The objectives of the expedition were outlined in an order from President Franklin D. Roosevelt dated November 25, 1939. The President wanted two bases to be established: East Base, in the vicinity of Charcot Island or Alexander I Land, or on Marguerite Bay if no accessible site could be found on either of the specified islands; and West Base, in the vicinity of King Edward VII Land, but if this proved impossible, a site on the Bay of Whales at or near Little America was to be investigated, and delineation of the continental coast line between the meridians 72 degrees W., and 148 degrees W. In view of the broad scope of the objectives and the unpredictable circumstances that always arise in Antarctica, it is remarkable that most of the objectives set for them were met.

In March of 1941, this American expedition was concluded, the ships turned home, and the United States threw itself into its own preparations to enter Europe’s bloody theater. Meanwhile, a top-ranking Nazi party member decided to make a trip to Scotland ….

Rudolf Hess and the Antarctica File

There has always been debate over whether or not the occult beliefs of the Thule Society really held power over Hitler, or perhaps Himmler’s knights were the real force, or whether or not Hitler really believed in any of that occult mumbo-jumbo. But one thing we do know for sure is that Rudolf Hess was an original member of the Thule Society as well as a prominent Nazi insider.

In May of 1941, only two years after the German expedition and only two months after the American one, Rudolf Hess flew into Scotland and asked to meet the Duke of Hamilton. This has always been one of the greatest British mysteries of the war. In theory, Hess offered a truce deal but was rejected. Millions of lives could have been spared if the Anglo powers had accepted his offer, or so the story goes.

However, another angle in all of this is that Hess was a man with ties to many secret societies and had knowledge of the Deutsche interest in the South Pole. Remember, Admiral Byrd was a Washington D.C. Freemason, and of course the ruling class in England was under the thumb of the City of London Templars. It was Rudolf Hess’s Thule Society that SPONSORED the German Antarctic Expedition of 1938. According to this extract from the October 2005 issue of Nexus magazine:

Rudolph Hess landed in Scotland on 10 May 1941 and asked to meet the Duke of Hamilton. His plans for peace talks were quickly rebutted, and so began his 46-year incarceration. Hess’s imprisonment is one of the most widely discussed mysteries of the war. As Christof Friedrich claims, some believe that “Hess was entrusted with the all-important Antarctic file”; but whether this was a paper file or a mental note, one thing is for certain: Hess, Deputy Führer, would have known everything about the Nazis’ Antarctic intentions. Rudolph Hess was also an active member of the Thule Society, and his interest in Antarctica would have been on both personal and professional levels. Hess, a keen aviator, used his position in both the Nazi Party and the Thule Society to meet Richard Byrd when he lectured the personnel who were heading for the Antarctic with the Deutsche Antarktische Expedition (German Antarctic Expedition) in 1938, and through his channels Hess would have known everything that had been discovered in Neuschwabenland. Byrd, a living legend throughout the world for being the first man to fly over both the north and south poles, was possibly the most well-informed polar explorer ever, and he divulged his vast knowledge and details of his exploits to the Nazis. Byrd’s advice in his lecture and ultimately the Nazis’ successful expedition to claim Neuschwabenland may have given the Nazis conviction enough to establish a viable Antarctic base. Hess’s flight and eventual capture a few years after the Deutsche Antarktische Expedition meant that plans would have been underway.

Four years later, Adolf Hitler would be — ahem! — “dead” or “transported” in the Spring of 1945. Meanwhile, Rudolf Hess, who had been arrested immediately in Scotland in 1941, never saw freedom again. In 1946, he joined his colleagues on trial on Nuremberg, was convicted, and then sent to Spandau Prison. Overall, he spent 46 years under custody and ended his life by suicide at Spandau. Repeated efforts by family members to get him released near the end of his life were consistently blocked by Russian authorities.

In contrast, another German Antarctic Nazi insider got off with only a 10-year sentence.

Forty-Six Years vs. A Slap on the Wrist

The above extract from Nexus magazine sums up the outcome of the Rudolf Hess role in this tale:

The secrets he gave away in those four years, though dismissed officially as “lunacy” by the British Government and at the Nuremberg Trials, were taken seriously in some quarters – particularly after Britain had caught more of Germany’s most powerful Nazis at the end of the war. Unfortunately, with Hess being imprisoned until his suspicious “suicide” in 1987 at the age of ninety-seven, all records about him are locked firmly away under the UK Official Secrets Act and will be for the foreseeable future. Only circumstantial evidence can be used to gauge how much or how little Hess knew about the Antarctic haven.

Meanwhile, the man quoted at the top of this page was convicted at Nuremberg but only served a light sentence of ten years. He finished his life in Hamburg, Germany, writing memoirs and giving interviews. He was extremely vocal with his pro-Nazi views. He died of a heart attack on Christmas Eve, 1980. His funeral was held January 5, 1981 and was attended by thousands of his comrades. Among those attending were a hundred Knight’s Cross holders. Attendees were forbidden to wear uniforms because members of the German government felt that he had been too deeply involved with the activities of the Third Reich.

But not enough to serve more than ten years in prison for it?

He was Supreme Commander of the German Navy and the man Hitler named as his successor as the new head of Germany just before Hitler escaped. His name was Admiral Karl Dönitz and he is the subject of the next installment of this saga.

Source: Rogue Money

