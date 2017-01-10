Antarctica Disclosure Continues – Antarctica Was A Tropical Paradise

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



H.P. Lovecraft Secret Knowledge, Insider Discloses High Level Masonic Friends Secrets

By Enerchi

AscensionWithEarth blog recently found some interesting disclosures about Antarctica and thought it would be appropriate to share. Some of the information presented are science articles that were publish a few years ago in which scientists confirm that Antarctica was actually a tropical paradise before it was flash frozen, next I share a find about the strange foreknowledge by a beloved sci-fi author that writes about an ancient civilization discovered beneath the ice in Antarctica dating back to the early 1930s, and finally another interesting piece is about a supposed ‘insider’ that started posting some Antarctica secrets that was told to him by a high ranking Freemason.

Science Journals and News Articles – Antarctica Had Mountains, Rivers, and Tropical Environments

Chinese radar survey shows continent (Antarctica) peppered with rivers, mountains (June 2009)

http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/antarctic-land-mass-may-look-like-parts-of-europe-research-suggests-1.825233

Here is the research paper link about the Chinese radar survey of Antarctica (June 2009):

http://www.academia.edu/11989190/The_Gamburtsev_mountains_and_the_origin_and_early_evolution_of_the_Antarctic_Ice_Sheet

Palm trees in Antarctica? Scientists reveal continent’s lush, green past (August 2012)

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2182505/Scientists-reveal-green-lush-past-Antarctica–warn-return.html

H.P Lovecraft & His Secret Knowledge about Antarctica

H.P. Lovecraft’s novel about an ancient civilization discovered in Antarctica is called At the Mountains of Madness and was written in 1931 and published in 1936. There are rumors that Lovecraft may have had secret knowledge of an ancient civilization located in Antarctica and decided to write about the discoveries in guise of a Sci-Fi horror story. Lovecraft was said to have a big fascination of Antarctica ever since he was a young child and even followed the adventures of Admiral Byrd who is also known for his famous expeditions to Antarctica. Admiral Byrd’s most famous trip to Antarctica is known as Operation High Jump.

“In 1947 Admiral Richard E. Byrd commanded 4000 troops and a fleet of war ships and airplanes on the legendary “Operation Highjump” expedition to the South Pole. What was supposed to be an eight month mission was cut short after only eight weeks. Stories of underground Nazi bases, Alien UFOs and an occult race to find a secret passage to a hidden Atlantis realm beneath the ice are all explored in detail in this fascinating fact-filled program. The final conclusions are both shocking and amazing.”

Is it mere coincidence that Lovecraft writes about an ancient civilization discovered in Antarctica, and then a decade later Admiral Byrd leads a military campaign and discovers a secret Nazi base who is in an alliance with extraterrestrials? Now over 60 years later we have Corey Goode and David Wilcock leaking info about the coming disclosure of ancient life in Antarctica, as stated in their ground breaking intel report titled “Endgame Part II: The Antarctic Atlantis & Ancient Alien Ruins”. Read or listen to Corey Goode’s intel report of Atlantis and the coming disclosure of ancient civilizations and E.T.s at this link here.

You can also read H.P. Lovecraft’s novel about an ancient civilization discovered in Antarctica at this link here or download below from the links provided. This book is listed as open source, so sharing is permitted.

EBOOK DOWNLOAD OPTIONS

EPUB download

KINDLE download

PDF download Here is a short synopsis of H.P. Lovecraft’s book: At the Mountains of Madness is a novella by horror writer H. P. Lovecraft. The story is told in first-person perspective by the geologist William Dyer, a professor at Miskatonic University. He writes to disclose hitherto unknown and closely kept secrets in the hope that he can deter a planned and much publicized scientific expedition to Antarctica. On a previous expedition there, scholars from Miskatonic University led by Dyer discovered fantastic and horrific ruins and a dangerous secret beyond a range of mountains higher than the Himalayas. A smaller advance group, led by Professor Lake, discovered and crossed the mountains and found the remains of fourteen ancient life forms, completely unknown to science and unidentifiable as either plants or animals. Six of the specimens are badly damaged and the others uncannily pristine. Their highly evolved features are problematic: their stratum location puts them at a point on the geologic time scale much too early for such features to have naturally evolved. (amazon.com) Here is an audio book replay on YouTube or you can watch a short animated film by some Lovecraft fans at this link here.

4CHAN Bulletin Board – Insider Talks About Antarctica – December 10, 2016

In related news their was a 4chan thread discussing all the recent Antarctica news coming out in December 2016. It was started to by a poster who described the 4Chan thread as “a place where we discuss what our politicians have been doing behind our backs on this so-called barren wasteland of a continent the size of the continental United States since the 1940s”. Apparently an Anonymous poster started to spill some secrets he heard from his high ranking 31st degree masonic friend. The archived discussion can be read at this link here or you can read a screenshot posting of the main discussion from the Anonymous poster in the image presented below or directly at this link here.

It should be noted that this 4Chan posting may be part of a disinformation campaign to create division in the alternative media about the secrets of Antarctica, or maybe it is a troll who just wants to create confusion, possibly a true story passed on by a friend of a 31st degree mason. It is presented for your awareness, do what you will.

Conclusion

This was a short compilation of some interesting links and observations just recently discovered about Antarctica. The AscensionWithEarth blog will keep its eye on this topic as the disclosure continues to unfold in 2017. Hope you enjoyed some of these data points and it helps you continue to uncover more strange relationships and information as we get closer to the Antarctica disclosure of the ancient civilization that is said to be coming to global public awareness very soon.

My best as always,

enerchi

Source: Ascension with Earth

Antarctica Archive →

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!