Antarctica the Lost Continent of Atlantis — Jeff Rense with Flem-Ath

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Rand Flem-Ath is a librarian and author from British Columbia, Canada. He is best known for his books about the lost continent of Atlantis and the theory of Earth crust displacement. Flem-Ath has written numerous fiction and non-fiction where he advances what is known as the pole shift hypothesis.

Rand & Rose Flem-Ath, authors of Atlantis Beneath the Ice, The Atlantis Blueprint, and Killing Moses (all available at Amazon).

In the summer of 1976, when we first began to explore the idea of Antarctica as the site of Atlantis, the notion that civilization and climate were intimately connected was not part of the cultural template. Four decades later, the daily impact of global warming reminds us just how fragile civilization really is.

Radical climatic change is not something new. Stories of catastrophic earthquakes, floods and a lost paradise fill the pages of world mythology.

Today’s obsession with ‘progress’ – a straight line from one accomplishment to another – blinds us to the lost realities of our past. Our research reveals a legacy closer to the ideas of the ancients. They spoke of the earth’s past as a story filled with shocking turmoil and hard-fought survival.

In January 2017, we will be releasing a new eBook that traces our 40 year quest into humanity’s lost heritage.

Website: Rand & Rose Flem-Ath

Featured Image by flaviobolla

h/t: Ascension with Earth

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!