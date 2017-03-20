Antarctica: Project Iceworm — Update from Corey Goode

26 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



From Corey Goode

Note: In Dr. Sallas new article: US Air Force Officials Investigate Claims of Secret Navy Space Program — Some of the Military and Corporate (Lockeed etc…) R&D facilities are bases that are VERY similar but much larger than Camp Freedom that was built in Greenland in the 50’s under Project Iceworm. The space-port is an expanded former NAZI installation. The NAZI’s have had several bases built across the SE and E regions of Antarctica. The reason Sigmund brought it all up is because I used the video of Project Iceworm in my CLE presentation. LOTS more going on in Antarctica that is not related to the ancient ruins. The development and testing of weapons platforms is forbidden under the international treaties of Antarctica. Also, to be noted. Many of the early bases on the Moon and Mars have been built in a similar manner. CG.

Video Description — Project Iceworm

Project Iceworm was the code name for a top-secret US Army program during the Cold War to build a network of mobile nuclear missile launch sites under the Greenland ice sheet. The ultimate objective of placing medium-range missiles under the ice — close enough to Moscow to strike targets within the Soviet Union — was kept secret from the Danish government. To study the feasibility of working under the ice, a highly publicized “cover” project, known as Camp Century, was launched in 1960. However, unsteady ice conditions within the ice sheet caused the project to be canceled in 1966.

Camp Century, Greenland

By Frank J. Leskovitz

THE CAMP

Camp Century was a nuclear powered research center built by the US Army Corps of Engineers under the icy surface of Greenland. It was occupied from 1959 to 1966 under the auspices of the Army Polar Research and Development Center. Its climatically hostile environment was located a mere 800 miles from the North Pole. The site was chosen May 17, 1959. At 6180 feet above sea level, this flat plateau features a mean temperature of minus ten degrees Fahrenheit, recorded temperatures of minus 70 degrees and winds exceeding 125 mph. The average annual snow accumulation is four feet.

The overall project was under the command of Colonel John H. Kerkering. Captain Thomas C. Evans was the Project Officer for everything non-nuclear and Major James W. Barnett was the Resident Engineer and Nuclear Project Officer. Captain Andre G. Broumas was the inspirational commander of the first contingent to remain at Camp Century during the winter. “ANOTHER DAY IN WHICH TO EXCEL!” was his motto. Construction started June 1959 and was completed October 1960. The completed project cost $7,920,000, which included the $5,700,000 cost of the portable nuclear power plant.

Maximum use was made of snow as a building material. Camp Century utilized a “cut-and-cover” trenching technique. Long ice trenches were created by Swiss made “Peter Plows”, which were giant rotary snow milling machines. The machine’s two operators could move up to 1200 cubic yards of snow per hour. The longest of the twenty-one trenches was known as “Main Street.” It was over 1100 feet long and 26 feet wide and 28 feet high. The trenches were covered with arched corrugated steel roofs which were then buried with snow.

Prefabricated wood work buildings and living quarters were erected in the resulting snow tunnels. Each seventy-six foot long electrically heated barrack contained a common area and five 156 square foot rooms. Several feet of airspace was maintained around each building to minimize melting. To further reduce heat build-up, fourteen inch diameter “air wells” were dug forty feet down into the tunnel floors to introduce cooler air. Nearly constant trimming of the tunnel walls and roofs was found to be necessary to combat snow deformation.

Upon completion, Camp Century was a year round arctic research center operating under the ice. Facilities of this city beneath the ice included:

Living quarters

Kitchen and mess hall

Latrines and shower

Recreation hall and theater

Library and hobby shops

Dispensary, operating room, & ten bed infirmary

Laundry

Post Exchange

Scientific labs

Cold storage warehouseStorage tanks

Communications center

Equipment and maintenance shops

Supply rooms and storage areas

Nuclear power plant

Standby diesel-electric power plant

Administrative buildings

Utility buildings

ChapelBarbershop

The camp was staffed year round, with population peaking at nearly 200 over the summer months. Camp Century even had a base mascot, a hearty Siberian Husky named, “Mukluk”.

Most of the supplies came via Thule Air Base, an arduous one hundred and fifty miles to the west. Thule Air base is the US Air Force’s northernmost base.

The water supply was produced by pumping steam deep down into an ice well. This “Rodriguez Well” produced over 10,000 gallons of fresh water daily. This fresh water supply had fallen on Greenland as snow nearly two thousand years before…

This article (Camp Century, Greenland) was originally published on Science Leads the Way and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.