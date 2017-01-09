Antarctica Secret — Arctic Mysteries Are Increasing

82 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



No one has ever seen how earth looks like as a whole. Some so called astronots lie about this. It will remain a mystery for many people.

What is going on in Antarctica, some people really know, but there are also many unanswered questions about this.

This video shows some strange things that are going on in the antarctic region. And some things that are going on with the viewpoint of a hollow earth. Many things about the hollow earth also make sense on a flat earth, only flat earth makes more sense knowing that there is no curvature to be measured or observed on earth.

The first part is from the Outer Dark channel, the video is from 2outoflove channel. I recommend you to visit their channels also.

