CBS News is in Antarctica for a Series of Disclosures on... "Climate Change"

By Shem El-Jamal

If we have been keeping up with the alternative news surrounding the disclosures of Antarctica, a CBS report on the subject may not come as a surprise. However, if we haven’t the subject may seem a bit ambiguous. Let’s cover the background of these Antarctic reports.

By now, many of us have gotten used to strange reports about numerous high-profile personalities flying down to the Antarctic continent. Personalities such as Secretary John Kerry, former President Obama (allegedly), former NASA astronaut, Buzz Aldrin and many others have, for some odd reason, decided to fly down to this arctic wasteland at virtually the same time.

The corporate media has told us that these Antarctic expeditions by political officials and public personalities involve nothing more than curiosity about a melting ice sheet. However, this explanation does not make any sense, in my observation. This point has been made by many people, and I tend to agree. There is no reason for so many high-profile individuals to fly down to the Antarctic to watch ice melt. Moreover, the Secretary of State does not typically fly to this wasteland a week before the presidential election for such a purpose. The usual scientific research team and high-res digital camera typically suffices for this situation.

According to numerous credible sources, something significant is going on in the Antarctic, and it is only a matter of time before we see mainstream acknowledgement of the truth behind these stories (or at least a portion of it). In a previous article, I covered the disclosure of the planetoid Ceres and how NASA’s entire Dawn mission was surrounded by some very interesting disclosures about the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

It was almost as though NASA had more to say about this planetoid than their official reports revealed. Like Antarctica, there seemed to be a bigger reason as to why the mission to Ceres was launched at the time it was. It may be that certain parties already know what is to be reported by the corporate media on Antarctic—similar to the situation on Ceres. However, this is only a possibility at this point.

As previously stated, the situation has shown to be much more significant than official reports reveal. For now, we will simply acknowledge the limited amount of information that CBS has to offer. However, we may look forward to more forthright disclosures in the very near future, granted we demand to know the entire truth surrounding these cryptic reports.

This article (CBS News is in Antarctica for a Series of Disclosures on… “Climate Change”) was originally published on Discerning the Mystery and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.