Dr. Joseph Farrell: The Rudolf Hess Mess, Nazi Secrets, & Antarctica

Join host, Greg Carlwood, of The Higherside Chats podcast as he welcomes returning guest, Joseph Farrell, to talk the Rudolf Hess Mess, Nazi Secrets, & Antarctica.

It’s clear by now the elite have spent an immense amount of resources covering their tracks and keeping us in the dark. From redacted documents classified for decades and missing files to official investigations that are clearly cover ups and of course a smattering of mysterious deaths and lifetime imprisonments, it is clear to see whatever lies behind he curtain could be enough to topple to the cabal.

Fortunately, this institutional secrecy aimed at muddying the waters and dampening the efforts of researchers hasn’t stopped the spirit of today’s returning guest, Dr. Joseph Farrell.

Dr. Farrell, the man behind “GizaDeathStar”, is an author of many great books, and today he joins The Higherside hot off the heels of his newest book, “Hess and the Penguins”, to discuss the strange and mysterious case of Rudolf Hess, the Holocaust and Antarctica.

3:00 With such a complex web consisting of everything from Antarctic explorations to secret coups, Greg and Joseph begin unpacking this saga by discussing Hitler’s deputy, Rudolf Hess, and his post-war imprisonment. Joseph describes the joint international effort to support a solitary prison for Hess until his death in 1987, the dismissal of tense diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and United States, and the motives behind the incredible amount of resources used in 21 years to maintain Spandau Prison for only one man. Dr.Farrell also breaks down the suspicious circumstances surrounding Hess’ death in Spandau Prison.

13:42 After covering the “Hess Mess”, Greg and Joseph back up a bit and talk about Hess and his pre-prison life. From being Hitler’s highest ranking officer and right hand man, to his deep fascination in the Occult and membership in the Thule Society, Hess truly was a multi-lingual, cosmopolitan Nazi and accomplished intellectual.

21:42 Returning to the big picture, Greg and Joseph discuss one of the most pivotal moments in Hess’ saga, his infamous flight to Scotland. Dr.Farrell breaks down the evidence behind claims that during this trip, Hess was subjected to a drug-induced mind control program. He also dispels the myth that Hess was switched with a body double during this Scotland trip. Joseph goes on to detail the evidence supporting the idea Hess may have been substituted for a double during his capture by the British, instead. From the hand written letter, given to Abdallah Melaouhi, to Allen Dulles’ suspicions that the man he met in Nuremberg was not Hess, all indications point to a bait and switch.

32:00 Greg and Joseph discuss the attempted double coup behind the scenes of WWII, involving certain British and German factions, the multiple attempts by Hermann Goering and Rudolph Hess to establish peace, and the role of Antarctica in all of this.

42:00 Focusing on Hermann Goering and his subordinate Helmuth Wohlthat, Greg and Dr.Farrell discuss their involvement with Nazi interests in Antarctica, their collusion with British elites to restore peace and overthrow Hitler’s regime, and the evidence suggesting Goering’s support for Hess’ coup d’etat.

the suspicious and untimely death of Richard Byrd Jr

Antarctic strangeness in modern times and the long list of abnormal visitors

Atlantis and the prospect of Antarctica holding the secrets to an ancient advanced civilization

neutrino detectors and advanced experiments in Antarctica

the innerconnectedness of recent hacking stories and how they might signal the reemergence of a breakaway civilization.

the Q Anon writings and the prospect of them being A.I. driven.

how Dr. Farrell looks at and interprets the Mandela Effect

Joseph Farrell on The Higherside Chats“Common Core & The Cabal”:

https://www. thehighersidechats.com/joseph- farrell-common-core-the-cabal/

“The Cosmic War & The Treaty Of Versailles Template”:

https://www. thehighersidechats.com/joseph- farrell-cosmic-war-podcast- interview/

“Babylon’s Banksters, Financial Alchemy, & The Secret Science Connection”:

https://www. thehighersidechats.com/joseph- farrell-babylons-banksters- financial-alchemy-interview/

“134 Cells, One Inmate: The Closure of Spandau Prison”:

http://adst.org/2016/06/134- cells-one-inmate-closure- spandau-prison/#.Wj7FT9-nFPY

“Rudolf Hess: Mystery of Hitler’s Deputy’s Death Thickens”:

https://sputniknews.com/world/ 201707201055690824-rudolf- hess-uk-documents-death/

British researchers Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince website:

http://www.picknettprince.com/

Photo of Nazi’s laughing at Nuremberg trial:

https://i.imgur.com/vi8bFON.jp g

Check out his website “Giza Death Star”:

https://gizadeathstar.com/

Or read any of his books, including titles such as “The Cosmic War”, “The Giza Death Star”, or “Reich of the Black Sun”:

https://gizadeathstar.com/ purchase/





Find him on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ jpfarrell3

