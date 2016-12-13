Global Elites’ Secret Trips to Antarctica

28 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The underground facilities are managed by a government-extraterrestrial species alliance called the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate (ICC). The ICC is allegedly one of the five major clandestine space programs managed by an alliance of the global ruling elite and extraterrestrial beings.

Several self-proclaimed whistleblowers have come forward recently to spill the beans about alleged secret space programs formed through alliances between the ruling elite of the leading military powers — such as the U.S., Russia, China and the EU — and extraterrestrial beings.

Extraterrestrials, according to multiple whistleblower reports, are exploiting the greed of the ruling elite for advanced alien technology in the intensifying struggle for world domination.

The Nazis began construction of the massive underground bases and the network of tunnels accessing them in the 1930s. Many members of the Nazi elite fled to the underground facilities after the Second World War. Further expansion of the bases began in the 1950s, according to conspiracy theorist Michael Salla.

Conspiracy theorists believe that the South America/Antarctica region is presently the headquarters of a secretive neo-Nazi elite known as the “Fourth Reich.”

The “Fourth Reich” is an elite group of the global NWO-Illuminati cabal. The group is also involved in major secret space programs formed through alliances with extraterrestrial powers.

The U.S. government, according to the conspiracy theorists, has links with the Fourth Reich dating back to the implementation of Operation Paper Clip that recruited top German and Nazi scientists to work with the U.S. aerospace program after the Second World War.

Source: What They Don’t Want You to Know

