Illegal Military Research and Development in Antarctica

By Michael Salla, Ph.D. and Corey Goode

The U.S. military industrial complex has been conducting military research and development in Antarctica that grossly violates the 1961 Antarctic Treaty, according to secret space program insider Corey Goode. In previous updates he has described his two visits to Antarctica and the secret excavations occurring with an ancient civilization buried under the ice sheets.

Recently, scientists have confirmed the existence of networks of thermally heated caverns under the West Antarctic ice sheets and have speculated on the kind of life that could be supported there. These scientific announcements help corroborate Corey’s claims of extensive underground facilities that contain space ports, and are conducting military research and development there.

In this latest series of questions and answers, Corey describes the history of these Antarctica Treaty violations and how it began with a merging of the US military industrial complex with a German secret space program established in Antarctica during WWII.

Significantly, he refers for the first time to secret space ports and elite facilities built in Argentina and Brazil, which were first established as part of the German space program. These are now part of a corporate run space program he describes as the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate (ICC).

Most disturbing is Corey’s reference to the human rights abuses occurring in Antarctica under the illegal military research and development there by the U.S. military industrial complex, which is controlled by the ICC. He identifies Argentina and Mexico as additional locations where such abuses are occurring.

Key

MS – Michael Salla

CG – Corey Goode

Questions for Corey Goode on Antarctica

MS – You say that Project Iceworm was a means for the US military to secretly place weapons systems in Antarctica. Were nuclear weapons included among the weapons eventually taken to Antarctica?

CG – Project Iceworm was originally developed to house ICBM bases in strategic regions across the Arctic and Antarctic. This project was also coopted to build research and development bases in the Antarctic for both military and military industrial complex entities to utilize for the development of highly unethical and illegal operations.

Nuclear weapons were indeed installed in these polar missile siloes. A number of ICBM’s that are currently deployed do not have nuclear warheads but do have kinetic weapons similar to the Rods from God. Each warhead carries up to 3 kinetic projectiles.

MS – What was the relationship between the US military and the German secret space program hidden under the Antarctic ice shelf after Project Iceworm? Was it collaboration or competition as a result of secret agreements reached with the Eisenhower Administration by the German SSP/Dark Fleet?

CG – The original German Secret Space Program was mostly cannibalized into the ICC and the MIC SSP. Remnants of the original German Secret Space Program are associated with the Dark Fleet who is mostly stationed outside our solar system and works closely with the Draco. The merging of the German Program with American Programs occurred almost immediately. The MIC SSP and groups that later became the ICC only began to build bases in Antarctica in earnest after the 1952 treaty that was signed between the US and the German Break Away Group…

This article (Illegal Military Research and Development in Antarctica) was originally published on Exopolitics and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

