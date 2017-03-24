Linda Moulton Howe: Antarctica Revelations on Fade to Black with Jimmy Church

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Linda Moulton Howe is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received local, national and international awards, including three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award.

Linda produces reports and edits Earthfiles.com, has her own radio program with John Burroughs on KGRA, appears on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens since it’s first season…and has traveled in Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico for research and productions.

In addition to all of her research on Earthfiles… Linda now has a new series on Gaia called Truth Hunters…

Tonight we discuss the recent revelations in Antarctica and later in the show Jimmy covers Cicada 3301 and the Mojave Phone Booth.

