Mysterious: NASA Detects Massive Antarctica Anomaly Leaving UFO Hunters Baffled

NASA captures images of the possible secret base in Antarctica.

Images captured by one of NASA’s satellites exploring uncharted territory on the planet Earth have detected something extraordinary in the remote Antarctic region known as Wilkes Land. The anomaly is a described as a huge crack in the ground measuring 250 kilometers in the area which is estimated to be 850 kilometers deep. The discovery of this peculiar anomaly has prompted a great deal of speculation, and competing theories are already proliferating about how it was created.

Some scientists are suggesting that the crack was caused by an enormous asteroid impact, approximately twice the size of the asteroid which triggered the K-event that led to the mass extinction of the dinosaurs. One such adherent of this theory is Ralph von Frese, a professor of geological sciences at Ohio State University. Von Frese has suggested that the asteroid impact would have had a catastrophic effect on the Earth’s environment and possibly contributed to the extinction of various forms of life on the planet at the time.

However, others have suggested that the Wilkes Land anomaly was created much more recently than von Frese is presuming. Some of the photographs of the area appear to show various saucer-shaped entrances coming in and out of the sides of high-altitude regions of the surrounding mountains. These images have prompted theories that the region has been used as a secret military base. It is believed that the base could have been created by the Nazis who sought to develop a Fourth Reich in the Antarctic region. Rumors concerning secret Nazi bases around the Earth’s poles have proliferated for many years. Earlier this year, these rumors appeared to be granted authenticity when a Russian research team discovered a veritable treasure trove of Nazi records in a remote region of the Arctic.

The cause of the intriguing anomaly may remain a cause for great speculation for years as scientists wishing to explore the region have experienced some frustrating setbacks. The ice shelf surrounding the anomaly is extraordinarily thick, and it appears that it is practically impossible to penetrate. This means that the anomaly is likely to continue to be a mystery and source of controversy for many years to come.

