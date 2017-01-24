Mysterious Objects in Antarctica

4 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Antarctica under global warming throws off her cover and where once everything was covered with snow and ice, exposed rock and earth. For the satellite available in Google Earth, you can find very unusual objects appeared in open land areas.

For example, in one place among the rocks, clearly visible from the entrance to the underground bunker, covered with a huge round dome and the other from the edge of the ice, appeared disc-shaped object, perfectly round shape.

Coordinates:

-66° 36′ 12.58″, +99° 43′ 12.72″

74°38’18.53″ S 164°31’48.53″ E

Source: Earth Chronicles

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!