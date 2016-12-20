Operation Highjump – UFOs, Nazis and Admiral Richard E. Byrd, and Antarctic Bases

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Stillness in the Storm Editor: My friend and colleague Jim Nichols produced the following documentary about Operation Highjump—the infamous American invasion of Antarctica lead by Admiral Richard E. Byrd in 1947. Nichols is an eclectic researcher with over 30 years experience in ufology, developing an excellent and honest discernment process touching on many of the fringe topics of the field. I had the pleasure of seeing his presentation on Consciousness and “the matrix” earlier this year at a conference in Tuscon Arizona.

William Tompkins is a secret space program insider who was authorized to reveal aspects hidden human history, stated in an interview with Project Camelot that the largest and most advanced naval battle group at that time in history, went down to the southernmost continent to deal with secret Nazi bases that had been in operation since before the start of the war. But instead of quickly dispatching the Germans, the American forces met heavy resistance from flying saucers and cigar shaped spacecraft, that were unidentified (UFOs) at the time.

Contrary to what most people have been taught in school, the Americans did not win World War Two, the Germans secretly did and eventually took over the military-industrial complex of the United States.

The historical basis of Operation Highjump and much more is discussed in the below documentary.

— Justin, Stillness in the Storm

Published on Dec 15, 2016

In 1947 Admiral Richard E. Byrd commanded 4000 troops and a fleet of war ships and airplanes on the legendary “Operation Highjump” expedition to the South Pole. What was supposed to be an eight-month mission was cut short after only eight weeks. Stories of underground Nazi bases, Alien UFOs and an occult race to find a secret passage to a hidden Atlantian realm beneath the ice are all explored in detail in this fascinating fact-filled program. The final conclusions are both shocking and amazing.

Jim Nichols website : thewebmatrix.net/jimnicholsufo

