Revealed: 90 million-year-old bird bones dug up in the Arctic show the region was once as warm as FLORIDA

A new species of prehistoric bird has been dug up in the icy depths of the Canadian Arctic.

At around 90 million years old, the fossils are among the oldest bird remains ever found.

The ancient bones show that regions of today’s Arctic wastes were as warm as Florida 90 million years ago.

The newly discovered species was a toothy ancestor of modern seabirds.

The discovery adds to a growing body of evidence of dramatic global warming during the late Cretaceous period, when the huge T-Rex still roamed the Earth.

Leader of the expedition Professor John Tarduno, of the University of Rochester, New York, said: ‘The bird would have been a cross between a large seagull and a diving bird like a cormorant, but likely had teeth.’

According to the researchers, the teeth were likely used to catch large, carnivorous fish.

The team named the bird Tingmiatornis arctica, ‘Tingmiat’ meaning ‘those that fly’ in the Inuktitut language spoken by the local Inuit.

The findings add to fossil records Professor Tarduno uncovered during previous expeditions.

Taken together, they paint a clearer picture of an ecosystem that would have existed in the Canadian Arctic during the Cretaceous period’s Turonian age, which lasted from about 90 to 94 million years ago.

‘These fossils allow us to flesh out the community and add to our understanding of the community’s composition and how it differed from other places in the world,’ says Dr Donald Brinkman, vertebrate paleontologist and director of preservation and research at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta, Canada.

Building climate change records using findings such as these allows scientists to better understand how changing temperatures can affect our planet’s ecosystems.

It could help to predict the consequences of future extreme climatic events.

‘Before our fossil, people were suggesting that this region was warm, but you still would have had seasonal ice,’ Professor Tarduno says.

‘We’re suggesting that’s not even the case, and that it’s one of these hyper-warm intervals because the bird’s food sources and the whole part of the ecosystem could not have survived in ice.’

From both the fossils and geological records, Professor Tarduno’s team deciphered that the ancient seabird’s environment included volcanic eruptions, a calm freshwater bay, and temperatures up to 28 degrees Centigrade (82 Fahrenheit).

Creatures such as turtles, large freshwater fish, and champsosaurs – now-extinct, crocodile-like reptiles – would have shared the warm plains.

This is a far reach from the icy wastes seen there today.

‘The fossils tell us what that world could look like, a world without ice at the arctic,’ says Richard Bono, a PhD candidate in earth and environmental sciences at the University and a member of Tarduno’s expedition.

‘It would have looked very different than today where you have tundra and fewer animals.’

The ancient bird fossils were found above basalt lava fields, created from a series of volcanic eruptions.

Experts believe that these volcanoes pumped carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, causing a greenhouse effect that warmed the areas around the Earth’s poles.

This warming created an ecosystem allowing large birds, including the team’s Tingmiatornis arctica, to thrive.

During their arctic dig, the researchers found three bird bones, all typically located in the wings.

From the bones’ thickness and features, the team’s paleontologist, Dr Julia Clarke of the University of Texas, was were able to determine the evolutionary relationship of the new birds.

‘These birds are comparatively close cousins of all living birds and they comprise some of the oldest records of fossil birds from North America,’ Dr Clarke says.

‘Details of the upper arm bones tell us about how features of the flight stroke seen in living species came to be.’

Source: Daily Mail

