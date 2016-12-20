Russian Aerospace Forces Plan to Repair at Least 4 Arctic Military Airfields

According to deputy commander and chief of main staff, Russian Aerospace Forces plan to repair at least four military airfields in the Arctic by the end of 2021.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Aerospace Forces plan to repair at least four military airfields in the Arctic by the end of 2021, its deputy commander and chief of main staff said Tuesday.
“In the future, priority will be given to airfields in the Arctic zone. By the end of 2021, reconstruction works in Ukrainka, Vorkuta, Tiksi and Anadyr airfields,” Lt. Gen. Pavel Kurachenko said.
