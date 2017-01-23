Steve Quayle: “Something is happening and the Antarctic is Critical”

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Author Steve Quayle contends, “Black physics is beyond the PhD level, and we are seeing this with CERN (European Council for Nuclear Research).

What is so critical for people to understand is, as more activity takes place at CERN, the occult rituals associated with it are so in your face you can’t dismiss this stuff anymore as being the ranting’s of this fringe or that fringe.

Quayle says, “Most people don’t understand that something is happening and the Antarctic is critical.”

It is, because of the advanced technology of the Third Reich . . . that they went under the ice, so to speak, and came into contact with beings, sentient beings that Wernher von Braun and others have made reference to many times before they passed away.

So, all this is a matter of record. When you put all the records together, it points to this: There is some entity or group of entities that are thinking and have advanced technology, buried in Antarctica.

Why are World Leaders visiting Antarctica? Basically because this group of entities give orders to the religious and political leaders of our day!

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Steve Quayle, author of “Empire Beneath the Ice” and learn that the history of the world is not what it is. It is what the powers that be pretend it to be.

Source: UFO Sightings Hotspot

