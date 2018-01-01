Sumerian Prehistory in Antarctica

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“It would appear that these heads are leaders from various Sumerian centers that formerly existed on Antarctica.” Dr. Clyde Winters, Ph.D., as quoted by William James Veall, December 2017

By Bankster Slayer

Billions of people today are celebrating good cheer and are hopefully snuggled up with a warm fire in the northern hemisphere, glad to have successfully passed yet another Winter Solstice and happy to greet the lengthening of daylight hours. Meanwhile, in Antarctica, the Summer Solstice has passed and our southern neighbors are feeling the counter-balance to our northern experience.

The mysteries found within the continent at the bottom of the world continue to astonish us. One thing that has ceased to surprise me, however, is the lack of MSM coverage of discoveries that ought to be dropping the jaw of every thinking person on the planet. Therefore, matter-of-factly, we proceed now into a story that was published earlier this month at a website well worth a bookmark: Ancient-Origins.net [linked here].

Tamils and Sumerians Among the FIRST to Reach #Australia and Antarctica? PART I https://t.co/sdo7XbhdYX pic.twitter.com/s8WUfSeB1J — ancient-origins (@ancientorigins) December 6, 2017

In a development that will remind readers of either the overhead Nazca lines made famous decades ago in “Chariots of the Gods,” or the not-so-tricky “lights and shadows” of the Cydonia Face on Mars and hundreds of other unexplained Martian anomalies, anthropological evidence of pre-diluvian habitation of Antarctica has now been solidly found. What’s more incredible is that the evidence is screaming to us that the ancient inhabitants were … drum roll please … SUMERIAN.

Dr. Clyde Winters has been made subject to professional attack for his statements and even accused of allowing pro-black racism to support his findings. I’ll let the reader explore the controversy at this Wiki page [linked here]. Nevertheless, the professor is an anthropologist who has taught classes in Education and Linguistics for over 26 years. It doesn’t require too much imagination to explain why there might be powerful people in this world who would want to discredit his Sumeria-Antarctica conclusions.

In harmony with my philosophy that dessert is a meal best eaten first, I will jump straight away into the evidences that have led Dr. Clyde Winters to this conclusion. These well-eroded, but still discernible, rock faces are standing on Marambio Island aka “Seymour Island” [linked here] within that “swinging arm” we generally refer to as the Antarctic Peninsula. However, before we jump to those images, let me present a curious fact that I have yet to see anybody comment on: there are no less than eight churches on the continent of Antarctica.

Six of them are located on various little islands that dot a section of the continent that sits closest to Argentina. One of those chapels is in fact the Russian Orthodox “Holy Trinity” Church to which Patriarch Kirill made an eyebrow-raising visit almost exactly two years ago at Bellingshausen Station.

So it would not be unreasonable to believe that the Patriarch was briefed on the research being done on nearby Marambio Island. He could easily have visited the site, for all we know. The fact that there are no less than six churches, half of which are Catholic, sitting in close proximity to what we can now legitimately describe as a pre-diluvian sacred site is another of those South Pole coincidences that we should file away on the back burner of our minds, for now.

The two articles at Ancient-Origins.net feature not only the human visages carved into the rock but some fairly easy-to-see Sumerian inscriptions recorded thousands of years ago next to the face. Do visit the page to see the handful of published images. On this one, identified as Plate 6, the article goes on to explain:

Using Sumerian, we can easily read the inscriptions. There are four characters inside the ‘box’. This appears to be the name of the individual and reads NALILISU which means: ‘The human being that glistens and shines (with) wisdom.’ The letters across the forehead include, from right to left, a single sign ‘u’, and a compound sign that reads from top to bottom Pa u mi Mash, or “The leader a powerful man is an Oracle and Shaman.” The sign on the cheek appears to be a mash sign with an ‘I’ in the middle of the mash sign, or the determinative placed before Divine names. There is no name following the sign, so I read it as “I Mash’, Witness here the Shaman.”

Dr. Winters does not appear particularly surprised at the discovery. Apparently, there are signs of ancient Sumerian habitation all over South America and Australia. He traces the sea route that would have been easy to follow: proceeding through the Persian Gulf, around India, southward towards Australia, alternate routes that would take you around the coastlines of Argentina and Chile, all ending at Antarctica. Remember: since we are talking about a pre-diluvian civilization, we are talking about a global climate that would have been much more conducive to ice-free sailing. Suddenly, the mystery of the “Piri Reis” ice-free map of Antarctica is not so mysterious after all.

All of that information is officially published research that perhaps was a bit buried amongst amongst all the other breathtaking paradigm shifts that seem to be happening at light speed in our everyday news world. Hold on to your hats, because there is other information that is not “official” and has not yet been corroborated by more than one or two people. I present it here because, as we have seen time and time again, that which was once whispered as “conspiracy theory” has a way of becoming established fact, if you wait long enough.

THE MACHINE AT THE SOUTH POLE

It was the Youtube channel “Creepy Little Book” that presented the most detailed breakdown that I have heard thus far of what might have been discovered a few miles away from the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station. Here is a video where the Youtuber describes the (sadly) still-confidential source of his information. Below, I will transcribe the meat of his comments. The video was posted in mid-November 2017, just before the above information about the Sumerian discoveries.

There is a dig site 14 miles south of South Pole. Been going on for several years. Workers were getting sick and dying from NANOWAVES. Lockheed-Martin expenses were getting too huge to handle. They rushed Leidos in who received $5 billion. The discovered buildings are described as stone structures that were melted into place. However, the foundation stones don’t show the oxidation that would be seen with normal volcanic rock. Atop these stones, the buildings appear to have a matt grey metal as exteriors, with many window holes but no glass. The roofs are inclined at an angle of 30 degrees which may have lead to the rumours of pyramid structures earlier.

At ground zero, no nanowaves have been detected, but the workers still wear safety gear as precaution. Deadly gases have been observed, a natural phenomenon (this is a highly volcanic continent). In some cases, these gases have been observed to have explosive properties. The access point from top of the ice down two miles to ground zero is an elevator shaft bored into the ice. Reportedly, the wind that whips through this shaft is so loud and foreceful it creates a harrowing experience for the uninitiated worker. The city is said to be an amazing site to behold and sustains a population of 10- or 15,000. There are markings and symbols carved into the stone. A large obelisk was found that was marked with Roman numerals. Experts can’t come to an agreement on the age of site. Carbon dating and even uranium lead dating is all over the map. There was an eagerness to enter the larger towers of the structure as these seemed to be the ones emitting the energy signatures.

One particular building was cordoned off as “ASD,” “archaeologically significant discovery.” This occurred just before Buzz Aldrin and John Kerry made their trips to Antarctica. They were taken to Building 5, designated as such because it was the fifth building to be excavated. Reportedly, they were on the site for only a day before being taken to a second location, something that the majority of the teams were unaware even existed up to that time. The VIP’s were then taken to McMurdo station and then to a second SAIC base believed to be a shell company of Leidos with approximately 300 workers on site. Either way, the dig site is very real and whatever is down there has stumped the best and brightest minds. I’ve been told the site is a massive city, a metropolis, but all devoid of life, or at least, so far as we know. Super tight security; everybody has to pass through an EMP device that destroys any potential electronic recordings by cell phones, etc. Emails are reviewed. As the ice melts, TPTB know that they can’t keep the secret forever. It’s getting too big to cover up now.

We’ll keep our eyes on that channel for further updates. If 2018 turns out to be as flabbergasting as was 2017, we shouldn’t have to wait long for an update.

HISTORY COMING FULL CIRCLE

To summarize, here is the conclusion that was posted along with the above Sumerian research.

History’s Lost Transoceanic Voyages: Tamils and Sumerians Among the FIRST to Reach Australia and Antarctica?— PART II – https://t.co/JB9lcCIH0m pic.twitter.com/MwaW1a4mdJ — ancient-origins (@ancientorigins) December 9, 2017

There is no doubt the powerful evidence extrapolated by Dr. Winters transliterations from satellite photographs taken over Antarctica provide irrefutable evidence that trans-oceanic voyagers from far distant lands were able to, and did, reach the Southern Continent of Antarctica at least 6000 years ago.

I’m still scratching my head as to why this discovery hasn’t made more of a splash in the public mind. Perhaps it is because this link between ancient Sumeria and Antarctica has to take a number in line with all the other “disclosures” that seem to be hitting us fast and furiously. One of those is the so-called N.Y. Times “reveal” of the official Pentagon release of the video of a UFO seen by a naval pilot. (More about that, later.) Other disclosures include the opening of the door to advanced #AI systems and the horrific possibility that the Masters of that universe are attempting to indoctrinate their digital Golem with occult thinking and rituals [my previous blog linked here].

Could all of the “discoveries” be linked together? I must note that the above Sumerian epigraphs contained references to “The human being that glistens and shines (with) wisdom” and “The leader a powerful man is an Oracle and Shaman.” Those of you who have even an elementary knowledge of Joseph Farrell’s books or even some of my earlier blogs might be thinking of that one figure so closely identified with pre-diluvian Hermetic secret knowledge: Hermes Trismegistus.

Is it possible that, yet again, the “stones are crying out” about man’s origins? Another twist in recent days has been another largely unnoticed development with respect to esoterica itself. The headline reads: “3,500 Occult Manuscripts Will Be Digitized & Made Freely Available Online, Thanks to Da Vinci Code Author Dan Brown” [linked here.]

The generous gift will enable the Ritman to digitize thousands of “pre-1900 texts on alchemy, astrology, magic, and theosophy,” reports Thu-Huong Ha at Quartz, including the Corpus Hermeticum (1472), “the source work on Hermetic wisdom”; Giordano Bruno’s Spaccio de la bestia trionfante (1584); and “the first printed version of the tree of life (1516): A graphic representation of the sefirot, the 10 virtues of God according to the Kabbalah.”

3,500 Occult Manuscripts Will Be Digitized & Made Freely Available Online, Thanks to Da Vinci Code Author Dan Brown https://t.co/iRvuiJJ048 pic.twitter.com/QELIbyqSyg — Open Culture (@openculture) December 25, 2017

Can you imagine how easy it will now be for #Tyler and the 200 other Super #AI characters to whom Quinn Michaels has alluded to absorb the full range of all known occultism? Somebody within The Powers That Be is certainly in a hurry to bring mankind back to the point where he started. As “Creepy Little Book” Youtuber, Peter, said: “As the ice melts, TPTB know that they can’t keep the secret forever. It’s getting too big to cover up now.”

***

Bankster Slayer — My Twitter contact information is found at my billboard page of SlayTheBankster.com. Listen to my radio show, Bee In Eden, on Youtube via my show blog at SedonaDeb.wordpress.com.

This article (Sumerian Prehistory in Antarctica) was originally published on Rogue Money and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.