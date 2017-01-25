Visit to Antarctica Confirms Discovery of Flash Frozen Alien Civilization

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla

In early January 2017, secret space program whistleblower Corey Goode says he was taken to Antarctica to witness the first scientific excavations of ruins from an ancient flash frozen civilization buried under two miles of ice. While the discovery of the ruins date back to the first Nazi German expedition in 1939 according to Goode, it is only since 2002 that excavations by archeologists and other scientists have been allowed, The archeologists have allegedly prepared documentary films and academic papers whose release will astound the scientific community.

In a December 11, 2016 update, Goode describes how he had been earlier made aware of the Antarctica excavations from multiple sources, and then had the excavations also revealed to him by a senior officer within a USAF led secret space program he dubbed “Sigmund”, Sigmund led a covert mission involving multiple abductions and debriefings of Goode who was being tested for the fidelity of his information.

After being satisfied about the accuracy of Goode’s information and sources, Sigmund unexpectedly shared some of his knowledge about the Antarctica excavations. It involved a civilization led by 10-12 foot tall “Pre-Adamites” with elongated skulls.

Three oval shaped motherships about 30 miles in diameter were discovered nearby revealing that the Pre-Adamites were extraterrestrial in origin, and had arrived on Earth about 55,000 years ago. One of the three ships has been excavated and found to have many smaller spacecraft inside. The Pre-Adamite civilization, at least that portion of it based in Antarctica, had been flash frozen in a cataclysmic event that had occurred roughly 12,000 years ago.

Goode has also been told by his contacts that the most advanced technologies, and the remains of Pre-Adamites themselves have been removed from one archeological site that will be made public. Teams of archeologists have been working with what is left, and told to keep secret what else they had seen.

In addition, select ancient artifacts from other locations will be brought in from vast warehouses and seeded into the archeological site for public release. In their impending announcement about the Antarctica excavations, emphasis will be on the terrestrial elements of the flash frozen civilization in order not to shock the general population too much.

According to Goode, the announcement is likely to be timed as a distraction from upcoming war crimes trails against global elites as leaks emerge about international pedophile rings and child trafficking.

Up until recently, everything Goode knew about the Antarctica excavations had been shared to him by insider sources or Sigmund. That changed in early January 2017, when Goode was himself taken to Antarctica to witness the ruins and the excavations underway,

In a short personal briefing on January 24 and subsequent dinner discussion which included David Wilcock, Goode related some of the details about his most recent Antarctica trip. He has previously reported on an earlier visit to Antarctica where he got to see five of the working underground bases belonging to the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate, a corporate run secret space program based in Antarctica.

Goode says that shortly after New Year, 2017, he was taken to by an “Anshar” spacecraft to Antarctica. The Anshar are one of the seven Inner Earth civilizations that Goode has met with. He has in earlier reports described being taken to the main underground city belonging to the Anshar, where he witnessed their advanced technologies.

Goode has described his multiple encounters with Kaaree, a High Priestess of the Anshar, who has acted as his guide and friend in many trips into the Earth’s interior, Antarctica and into deep space…

© Michael E. Salla, Ph.D. Copyright Notice





Source: Exopolitics

