Will President Trump Disclose Antarctica Discovery to Start Economic Boom?

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla

According to Secret Space Program whistleblower, Corey Goode, preparations have been underway since 2002 to publicly announce the discovery of a flash frozen civilization in Antarctica. Goode’s startling claim has received support from internet data mining expert, Cliff High, who, in a January 2017 report, refers to an economic boom caused by an Antarctica announcement in the next year or so.

Goode and High’s information leads to the intriguing possibility that President Donald Trump will authorize a major announcement about an Antarctica discovery in order to rejuvenate America’s manufacturing industry.

On December 11, 2016, Goode revealed that he had learned about a major excavation underway in Antarctica of a flash frozen civilization that was technologically highly advanced, and involved extraterrestrial life. He said that since 2002, teams of scientists and archeologists have been excavating the ruins which are buried under two miles of ice.

Critically, in early January 2017, Goode says he was taken to Antarctica to see the ruins for himself by an Inner Earth civilization he calls the “Anshar”. Goode said that bodies and artifacts that are extraterrestrial in origin were being removed and replaced by terrestrial objects from warehouses secretly located elsewhere around the planet. The goal appears to be one of both sanitizing the area of any extraterrestrial evidence, while seeding artifacts that steer scientific analysis towards a desired agenda.

Circumstantial support for Goode’s claim of a major Antarctica discovery being excavated comes from a series of recent VIP visitors to Antarctica in 2016. The list includes then US Secretary of State John Kerry, Apollo Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, and Australia’s Governor General, Sir Peter Cosgrove.

In prior years, other VIP visitors included Prince Harry of Great Britain (2013) and King Juan Carlos of Spain (2004).

[The Event Chronicle Editor Note: I was doing some research into recent VIP visitors to Antarctica over the weekend and discovered that actor Tom Hanks made a trip to Antarctica in February 2016. I haven’t seen him on any of the VIP visitor lists, so I thought I’d include it here. More information: Actor Tom Hanks Visits Orthodox Church in Antarctica.]

Goode’s startling claims are further supported by Cliff High’s January report examining recent internet trends. High describes his research method as the art of predictive linguistics which he explains as follows:

Predictive Linguistics is the process of using computer software to aggregate vast amounts of written text from the internet by categories delineated by emotional content of the words and using the result to make forecasts based on the emotional ‘tone’ changes within the larger population. A form of ‘collective sub-conscious expression’ is a good way to think of it. Predictive linguistics can be used to forecast trends at many different levels, from the detail of sales to individuals, all the way up to forecasts about emerging global population trends.

High issues monthly reports called “Asymmetric Linguistic Trends Analysis Intelligence Report.” In his January 2017 Report titled “Sci-fi World” he had some very significant things to say about the global impact of a discovery in Antarctica:

The new data sets have ‘The (Antarctica) Discovery’ providing more than ‘new technologies’ and ‘economic boom period’… There is some suggestion from the data that a ‘hoard’ or ‘trove’ of ‘knowledge’ discovered is going to ‘transform humanity’ over these next ‘4’/four decades (and beyond)’…

Given Trump’s desire to revitalize the US manufacturing industry, it can be predicted that he would jump at the chance to roll out the Antarctica discovery during his administration once he is briefed about it. This is consistent with High’s reference to an “economic boom period” and the release of technologies that will “transform humanity.”…

Continue Reading →





Source: Exopolitics

Clif High: Webbot Update for Bitcoin, Antarctica, Healthcare, and Climate

Get all-natural, organic or gluten-free snacks delivered to your door every month!

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!