William Tompkins: Reptilian Bases and Nazi Facilities in Antarctica

The UFO Disclosure Continues with Jeff Rense, January 23rd, 2017

Stillness in the Storm Editor: The following is an interview between William Tompkins and Jeff Rense from the 23rd of January, 2017. They discuss reptilian Antarctica bases, Operation Highjump, the Nazi secret space program and move to the Antarctic during and after World War II, and much more. Tompkins’ first book is entitled Selected by Extraterrestrials Vol. 1, where he describes seemingly telepathic contacts with extraterrestrials. The book also reviews the secret history of the government’s involvement with the ET problem, specifically with regard to the missile defense programs of the post-war era, which were continually thwarted by non-terrestrial interference according to Tompkins.

Mp3 Audio Files of show:

Hour 1

Hour 2

Source: Stillness in the Storm

