Breaking: James O’Keefe Gets Another Scalp: Subject of Undercover Video Ousted

Scott Foval, one of the subjects of a recent James O’Keefe exposé broken exclusively by Breitbart on Monday, has been removed from his job with the liberal advocacy group Americans United for Change.

By Lee Stranahan

Fox News has released a quote from Americans United For Change [head]Brad Woodhouse stating. “Americans United For Change has always operated according to the highest ethical and legal standards. Scott Foval is no longer associated with Americans United for Change.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, James O’Keefe said he believes this is not the end. “They want to make Scott Foval the fall guy. But this rot goes higher and deeper. This was a conspiracy to create a narrative that Trump supporters were dangerous and out of control. This scheme was created and approved at the highest levels of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee,” O’Keefe said.

A quote from Foval published in the widely read Breitbart article supports this, with Foval saying,”We are contracted directly with the DNC and the campaign. I am contracted to [Robert Creamer] but I answer to the head of special events for the DNC and the head of special events and political for the campaign. Through Bob. We have certain people who do not get to talk to them, at all.”

As Breitbart News reported earlier today:

Foval also explains how the operation is set up to allow the DNC and the Clinton campaign “plausible deniability” in the event that the true nature of the deliberate violence is discovered: “The thing that we have to watch is making sure there’s a double-blind between the actual campaign and the actual DNC and what we’re doing. There’s a double-blind there, so that they can plausibly deny that they heard anything about it.”

Fovel has already removed traces of his associations with Americans United for Change from his LinkedIn account.

Here is the complete James O’Keefe video:

