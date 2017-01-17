The Event Chronicle
BREAKING: Obama commutes much of Chelsea Manning’s sentence

President Barack Obama has shortened the prison sentence of former Army private and whistleblower Chelsea Manning, She will be released on May 17, instead of remaining in military custody until 2045 as originally sentenced.

Sentenced under US Army Court Martial to 35 years’ imprisonment in August 2013, Manning had leaked to WikiLeaks thousands of documents that came to be known as the Iraq War Logs and the Afghan War Diary.

Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, had demanded the military provide her sexual reassignment surgery to align with her gender dysphoria, identifying as a woman. That issue with the Department of Defense would now be moot.

