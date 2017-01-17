BREAKING: Obama commutes much of Chelsea Manning’s sentence

President Barack Obama has shortened the prison sentence of former Army private and whistleblower Chelsea Manning, She will be released on May 17, instead of remaining in military custody until 2045 as originally sentenced.

Sentenced under US Army Court Martial to 35 years’ imprisonment in August 2013, Manning had leaked to WikiLeaks thousands of documents that came to be known as the Iraq War Logs and the Afghan War Diary.

BREAKING: Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence for leaking to WikiLeaks. She will be freed on May 17. https://t.co/7Y6s55x6OV — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) January 17, 2017

I visited Chelsea Manning & spent countless hours on phone w/her. Damage is palpable. UN found she was abused. Clemency is only moral option — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 17, 2017

Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning, had demanded the military provide her sexual reassignment surgery to align with her gender dysphoria, identifying as a woman. That issue with the Department of Defense would now be moot.

BREAKING: Pres. Obama commutes vast majority of Chelsea Manning's 35-year sentence, White House says; sentence to end May 17, 2017. pic.twitter.com/zYzkzninKO — ABC News (@ABC) January 17, 2017

Mr. President, if you grant only one act of clemency as you exit the White House, please: free Chelsea Manning. You alone can save her life. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) January 11, 2017

Source: RT News