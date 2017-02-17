BREAKING: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson FIRES the Deep State ‘Shadow Government – 7th Floor’ Traitors

Much of seventh-floor staff , who work for the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources and the Counselor offices, were told today that their services were no longer needed.

Source: CBS News

From October 17, 2016:

A new trove of interview summaries and notes from the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails lays out a series of allegations that could prove fodder for future attacks on the Democratic presidential nominee.

One revelation in the documents came from an interview with an unidentified person who suggested that Freedom of Information Act requests related to Clinton went through a group sometimes called “the Shadow Government.”