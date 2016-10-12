BREAKING: Wikileaks releases batch 5 of Podesta emails

WikiLeaks has released the fifth batch of emails from the private account of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta, containing 673 messages.

This is the first time the whistleblower website has published two batches of the Podesta emails in the same day, following the release of 1,193 messages earlier on Wednesday.

In August 2015, Podesta urged Clinton aide Jake Sullivan to take a “free trip to Taiwan with [Tom] Daschle”, referring to former US Senator from South Dakota who worked as a Washington lobbyist.

When Sullivan replied “I think we’re okay!” Podesta shot back, “Don’t be such a scrooge. One of your kids might like a free trip.”

When Dan Schwerin sends along a 515-word draft for a speech for Iowa, in January 2016, Clinton aide Huma Abedin replies with, “you know i love you people very much and you are the smartest minds in america but this is LONG. this will be impossible to nail without a podium.”



Podesta responds with, “How did we get from 45 seconds to this?”

Source: RT News