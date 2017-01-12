DOJ to probe FBI’s handling of Clinton email investigation

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The US Department of Justice is launching a review of how the FBI handled the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s private email server, and whether public disclosures of the investigation cost Clinton the presidential election, as many have claimed.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced the investigation on Thursday, saying it comes, “in response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public.”

The review will examine if FBI Director James Comey violated established procedures when he discussed the Bureau’s findings at a press conference in July 2016, and when he sent Congress a letter about renewing the investigation in October, shortly before the election.

Democrats have blamed the October disclosure on Clinton’s narrow loss to Republican Donald Trump in several key battleground states.

Horowitz will also look into a number of DOJ and FBI employees who are accused of leaking information to the public, including Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs, Peter J. Kadzik, who reportedly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign.

The inspector-general will be reviewing “allegations that the Department or FBI policies or procedures were not followed in connection with, or in actions leading up to or related to, the FBI director’s public announcement on July 5, 2016, and the director’s letter to Congress on October 28 and November 6, 2016, and that certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations.”

Source: RT News

