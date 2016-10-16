The Event Chronicle
Rumors Julian Assange is Dead — Wikileaks Posts Deadman's Keys
Rumors Julian Assange is Dead — Wikileaks Posts Deadman’s Keys

By Jim Hoft

Rumors online that Julian Assange is DEAD!

Strange “deadman’s keys” were posted in the Twitter feed Sunday afternoon.

Julian Assange and Wikileaks released THOUSANDS of John Podesta emails this week.
Podesta is Hillary Clinton’s top advisor.

Assange talked about his deadman’s switch in August.
Followers believe it is a key to open files on Hillary Clinton.

USA Supreme reported:

Assange: I Have An Encrypted File With a Dead Man’s Switch And It Is About Hillary Clinton!

When WikiLeaks released a mysterious file labeled “WIKILEAKS INSURANCE” for people everywhere to download in advance of a huge upcoming announcement,everyone was having a second thought of what this file actually contain. This file serves as a type of “deadman’s switch” that is currently encrypted. WikiLeaks will release a second encryption key to unlock the file if they are prevented from making a planned announcement. Because of previous statements made by WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, many people are wondering if this insurance file is meant to ensure that WikiLeaks can release potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Well, Assange give a response to that question in an interview with John Pilger an Australian journalist based in the United Kingdom and his answer won’t surprise many! (source)

Source: Gateway Pundit

Editor Note: Please use discernment and treat as rumor until we know more…

