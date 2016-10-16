58 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jim Hoft

Rumors online that Julian Assange is DEAD!

Strange “deadman’s keys” were posted in the Twitter feed Sunday afternoon.

Julian Assange and Wikileaks released THOUSANDS of John Podesta emails this week.

Podesta is Hillary Clinton’s top advisor.

Assange talked about his deadman’s switch in August.

Followers believe it is a key to open files on Hillary Clinton.

USA Supreme reported:

Assange: I Have An Encrypted File With a Dead Man’s Switch And It Is About Hillary Clinton! When WikiLeaks released a mysterious file labeled “WIKILEAKS INSURANCE” for people everywhere to download in advance of a huge upcoming announcement,everyone was having a second thought of what this file actually contain. This file serves as a type of “deadman’s switch” that is currently encrypted. WikiLeaks will release a second encryption key to unlock the file if they are prevented from making a planned announcement. Because of previous statements made by WikiLeaks and Julian Assange, many people are wondering if this insurance file is meant to ensure that WikiLeaks can release potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Well, Assange give a response to that question in an interview with John Pilger an Australian journalist based in the United Kingdom and his answer won’t surprise many! (source)

Assange apparently dumped A LOT of Wikileaks at once making people think his "dead man trigger" had been activated. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 17, 2016

Source: Gateway Pundit

More from Twitter:

8 Police have entered the Ecuadorian Embassy one man in a suit with a briefcase#Anonymous #Assange pic.twitter.com/VtgJtdTVF6 — 0HOUR1 (@0HOUR1__) October 17, 2016

Getting word Jullian Assange is dead not a 100% conformed but a ANON said they got him #Anonymous PAMELA ANDERSON may have poisoned him pic.twitter.com/u9ajIiUOAL — 0HOUR1 (@0HOUR1__) October 16, 2016

🚨🚨ALL WIKI FILES ARE BEING DOWNLOADED TO TORRENTS. Podesta trolled Assange w/ Food Pic #PamelaAnderson #Anonymous pic.twitter.com/Ta1w0UMwlA — Liberty1776again (@BillaryBribe16) October 17, 2016

Pamela Anderson brought Julian Assange a vegan meal and expressed concern for his health https://t.co/FdtRwK5x3J — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2016

We are watching you @HillaryClinton! If anything happens to @Wikileaks editor Julian #Assange …. — FREE ASSANGE (@AssangeCase) October 17, 2016

@0HOUR1__ Nearly 1am here in the UK, cannot go to sleep until I'm reassured by @wikileaks that Assange is ok… — #PodestaEmails (@OurRevoIution) October 16, 2016

Assange: I Have An Encrypted File With a Dead Man's Switch And It Is About Hillary Clinton! – USA SUPREME https://t.co/9nsQsnEWvJ — ♥Deplorable in Pink♥ (@pink_lady56) October 16, 2016

Julian Assange has released 3 pre-commitment keys=hash/hex code used to open encrypted files. Obama+Hillary Clinton may have assasinated him — Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) October 16, 2016

Searching for more on Assange I will post any new info or PRE COMMIT Keys I find — 0HOUR1 (@0HOUR1__) October 16, 2016

Rumors flying after wikileaks releases codes. We've entered a bizarro world where people are asking if Pamela Anderson has killed #Assange. pic.twitter.com/wvMFCrKQDd — Third Position (@Third_Position) October 17, 2016

Editor Note: Please use discernment and treat as rumor until we know more…

