The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Japan
Breaking News
Asia

Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Japan

By on 0 Comments

Residents near the Fukushima coast are being urged to flee to high ground after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the area early on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 67 kilometers northeast of Iwaki, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Japanese Meteorological Center has warned that there is a risk of a tsunami at any moment.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Source: Sputnik News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply