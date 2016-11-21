Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Japan

Residents near the Fukushima coast are being urged to flee to high ground after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the area early on Tuesday.
The epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 67 kilometers northeast of Iwaki, according to the US Geological Survey.
"Please evacuate to high ground…the tsunami could come at any moment," says @nhk_news announcer. #Fukushima #Japan #quake pic.twitter.com/SulxGcIz57
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 21, 2016
The Japanese Meteorological Center has warned that there is a risk of a tsunami at any moment.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Source: Sputnik News