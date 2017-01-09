6 Case Studies That Point to a Massive Child Pedophile Ring at the Highest Levels of Power

24 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



With all the speculation surrounding the Clintons and the allegations that they are intimately tied to a massive child pedophilia ring that is interconnected with occult practices, we at The Last American Vagabond wanted to present the following case studies to show that the idea of a massive child pedophilia ring at the highest levels of power is not only possible but very real, and needs to be addressed. This is not a joke and something people should not take lightly.

To present the research, we would like to showcase a brilliant write-up by a fellow redditor which explains the detail of six cases that point to this being more than mere separate incidents or isolated events. (Thank you for your incredible courage to do the research and present it for all to see. Your work and time is much appreciated by those in the Truth community.) Each case is heavily researched with a plethora of links, both within the article and in the sources section below, for all to do their own personal investigation, as we so often advocate. Each conscientious truth seeker out there must not resign to simply take our word for it, or anyone else’s; each must seek their own conclusions. Please read this with an open mind and take the time to get educated because this issue is of the utmost importance.

“The Mountain of Evidence for a Massive International Pedophile Ring Protected by Police and Intelligence Agencies

[reddit.com] Two high-profile pedophilia cases have come to light in recent years, the abuses of Jerry Sandusky at Penn State and those of famed British entertainer Jimmy Savile. While both cases certainly garnered their fair share of media attention, their time in the spotlight has ended and we are led to believe that their horrific abuses were the result of a lone pedophile preying on children, while esteemed institutions turned a blind eye to their indiscretions.

Occasionally, however, the media would pick up on a story such as “Jimmy Savile was part of satanic ring,” or “Jerry Sandusky was part of pedophile ring, victim claims.” These stories seem absurd at first glance. Yet if they are investigated further, we are led down a horrific and disturbing rabbit hole of pedophiles populating positions of power in government, finance, and entertainment.

This post will lay out the evidence for an international pedophile ring of massive proportions. The information contained within is of tremendous importance, for we are sitting on our very own modern holocaust, a holocaust of children. I promise that this statement is by no means an exaggeration, and urge you to not be scared away by these walls of text, which are as concise as possible while still conveying the necessary information. Throughout, I will be completely transparent with my sources, and will not beat you over the head with conclusions, but rather present you with evidence and let you decide for yourselves.

The Dutroux Affair

I will begin in Belgium, with a case known as the Dutroux affair. This case is important because it illustrates how investigations can be undermined by a cabal able to place its members in crucial positions of power, and how powerful people can be implicated in abusing children. The Dutroux affair was covered extensively by the mainstream media, and was huge news in Belgium, where 350,000 people took to the streets to protest the handling of the case, known as the famous White March, from a nation of just 10 million.

The case begins in 1995, when multiple young girls began disappearing around the area of Bertrix. Young girls had been disappearing in this area for a couple of years but the BOB (equivalent of the FBI) was unable to develop any solid leads. A breakthrough was made when a suspicious white van was reported, and the police were able to trace it to Marc Dutroux, a known pedophile. Dutroux had been released from prison just a few years earlier, after serving a third of his sentence, despite reservations among those involved in the hearing and his own mother, who had warned the parole board that he would certainly cause harm again.

It was also revealed that Dutroux, though unemployed and receiving welfare from the state, owned seven homes and lived quite lavishly, from his involvement in selling children and child porn. It turns out that his mother was right, and Dutroux was responsible for the recent abductions. Girls as young as 8 reportedly starved to death in a makeshift dungeon in his basement, after months of sexual abuse.

The knowledge of these horrible transgressions committed by Dutroux are widely available and thoroughly documented, and though disturbing, are not important enough to focus on this case. Now, I will attempt to highlight the incompetence of the investigating police, and the subsequent cover-up of evidence by the state. Police had investigated Dutroux multiple times without any arrests. Once, they entered his home and witnessed the outside of a makeshift dungeon in his basement, while two girls were being held and starved inside. They even reported hearing voices, though they said they believed Dutroux’s story that the voices were coming from the street outside.

Police ignored a tip from an informant, who said that Dutroux offered him between 3,000 and 5,000 dollars to kidnap young girls. Again and again, police failed to act on information, or acted with complete incompetence. Incredibly, Police had in their possession a video tape of Dutroux constructing the makeshift dungeon in one of his basements, and would have saved the lives of two girls who were being torturedwhile the police held on to the evidence, had they viewed the video tape and acted on it.

By September 1996, the official body count had reached 8, and public outrage over police incompetence mounted. Why had a known pedophile been released so early from his original prison term, and allowed to terrify a country while the police stumbled about, seemingly complicit in the carnage?

When the case transferred from the police to the courts, the coverup became much more egregious. The lead prosecutor, Jean-Marc Conorrette, was dismissed from the case, which drew huge criticism from across the nation. Conorette became a hero because it was his initiative that led to the police actually finding two girls in Dutroux’s captivity. He also was instrumental in finding the bodies of four more girls. Conorette would later break down in tears in court while describing the death threats he received when he was still involved with the investigation.

Fuel to the fire would be added when a highly regarded children’s activist, Marie France Botte, claimed that prosecutors were sitting on a politically sensitive list of high-profile customers of Dutroux’s thousands of video tapes.

Marc Verwilghen, the Flemish parliamentarian who became the most popular politician in the country after leading the inquiry into Dutroux, claimed that many in the Belgian establishment, including heads of government, refused to cooperate, and sought to stifle and ridicule his report. He claimed that magistrates and police were officially told to not answer certain questions, in what he described as a ‘characteristic smothering operation.’ He was further quoted as saying ‘For me, the Dutroux affair is a question of organized crime.’ A parliamentary panel revealed the names of 30 government officials it said were complicit in the hiding of Dutroux’s misdeeds, none have been punished.

The most important information on the case comes from a victim of Dutroux. Regina Louf was the first to come forward, and was candid about the abuse she received at the hands of Belgium’s child abuse networks. In 1996, she named and described in great detail, to a specially assembled police team, the people and places involved in the paedophile ring. Senior judges, one of the country’s most powerful politicians – now dead – and a very influential banker were included. The BBC article says,

“The sessions not only involved sex, they included sadism, torture and murder; and again, she described in detail, the place, the victims and how they were killed.”

She corroborated that one of Dutroux’s associates, Jean-Michel Nihoul, was instrumental in the abuse parties.

“At these parties Nihoul was a sort of party beast while Dutroux was more on the side.”

Nihoul had significant connections among Belgian political and financial elite. He confessed to organizing an orgy at a Belgian chateau attended by government officials. It emerged that Dutroux and Nihoul were part of a long distance child trafficking ring that imported children from Slovakia.

Let’s get back to the questioning of the witnesses. The primary witnesses to step forward all suffered from Dissociative Identity Disorder(DID). In 98% of DID cases, the person suffered extreme sexual abuse as a child. The abuse that the Dutroux witnesses attested to is beyond comprehension. Louf, and other witnesses, recounted being raped by dogs and snakes, and being forced to witness the murders of other children which were captured on video tape. That Louf spoke the truth about witnessing these murders is laid out here in an excellent manner.

She gave a tremendous amount of detail to her prosecutors that she simply could not have known without being there herself, and there is simply way too much evidence to lay it out here. I recommend reading the whole page, which is as long as a short book, as the research is simply phenomenal. She also reported being involved with Satanic rituals, which I will address in greater detail later in the post.

Despite evidence that linked Dutroux and Nihoul to abuse parties and murder snuff films, the prosecutor that replaced Conorette, Jacques Langlois, completely dismantled the investigation. He sent police out on false tips and helped spread disinformation in the media. Although nearly 100 high-profile people in government, religion, entertainment and finance being accused of involvement in child abuse, no one of significance other than Dutroux was ever jailed. Nine police officers would eventually be arrested in connection with the murders which also contained dozens of suspicious deaths among those who were helping the case. I have only presented a small picture of what amounts to a mountain of documentation on Dutroux. For further reading, look here and here.

I understand that my discussion on the Dutroux affair does not validate any of the claims in the title of this post. It is only one small piece of the puzzle. It shows how, from the bottom level of police work to the top-level of prosecution politics, people complicit with pedophiles can be placed into key positions to ensure that investigations never bear fruit. Now I will briefly highlight pedophile rings that operated parallel to Dutroux’s during the same time period, again in which no high level officials were brought to justice, although they undeniable participated, to illustrate how widespread the child porn and child abuse epidemic is. I will then move on to more important cases.

Parallel Occurrences:

In Latvia, three top officials, including the Prime Minister, were named in connection with a pedophile ring in which 2000 children in the country were abused. An online ring known as Wonderland was busted and yielded 750,000 images of children. From the article:

“Wonderland originated in the United States but also operated in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and Britain.”

None of the men charged in relation to the ring served more than 30 months in jail, and only two were put on the sex offenders registry (in the year 2000!!!).

A child porn ring in Mexico was busted and said to have thousands of clients in the United States. Child porn videos reportedly made a Russian ring 410 million dollarsbeing sold in Germany, Italy, and the United States. A Dutch ring was discovered in which images and videos of abuse of infants were circulated. A magistrate leading an investigation into an Italian pedophile ring denounced what he called a “paedophile lobby” of powerful politicians which he said openly obstructed his investigation. French police arrested 250 people associated with child pornographywithin a year of the Dutroux affair.

The Lincoln, Nebraska Scandal

From here on out the post gets more surreal. These child abuse and pedophile rings are not by any means limited to Europe. Rather, the United States has perhaps the biggest child trafficking epidemic in the world. It is important to note, before I begin the next segment of this post, that the FBI does not track statistics for missing children. Of all the statistics it keeps tabs on, rape, homicide, domestic abuse, what amounts to perhaps the single most important one in terms of citizen safety is ominously missing. Perhaps they simply do not want us to know how bad the epidemic is? It should also be noted that FBI prosecution of major child trafficking rings has been virtually non-existent.

Take a good look at this front page story, published on June 29, 1989. The first chapter reads:

“A homosexual prostitution ring is under investigation by federal and District authorities and includes among its clients key officials of the Reagan and Bush administrations, military officers, congressional aides, and U.S. and foreign businessmen with close social ties to Washingtons political elite, documents obtained by The Washington Times revealed.”

The story never fully hit the streets, as agents grabbed the copies from newstands in the early hours of the morning.

Another good article for background before I move on to American organized pedophilia and satanism is this. The first paragraph reads:

“All nine children tell the same story, a grisly tale of being taken out of school and abused in a blue house. They name the same culprit, a school administrator who, they say, performs satanic rituals as part of his twisted routine. In the 14 months since the first child came forward, police said they have conducted 150 interviews and cannot substantiate the claims of the children, who range in age from 5 to 9. Prosecutor Stanley Levco is more blunt: He doesn’t believe them, and he plans to publicly clear the accused.”

I will now talk about America’s own Dutroux affair, which began in Lincoln, Nebraska, in the late 1980s. A good part of the story, minus the Satanism aspect, is covered in a documentary called The Conspiracy of Silence. The documentary was set to air on the Discovery Channel in 1994 but at the last minute, it was pulled and destroyed. We only have access to it now because of a “cutting room copy” leaked a year later. The story begins with Omaha businessman Lawrence King, who was a rising star in the Republican Party at the time. In 1988, it was revealed that he had diverted millions of dollars from the Franklin Community Federal Credit Union, the investigation of which spawned an investigation into a pedophilia ring of mind-blowing proportions. Soon enough, investigators into the embezzlement scandal began receiving reports of sexual abuse.

Omaha newspapers were running stories of how young boys from Boystown were being prostituted among local business leaders and sometimes traveled to Washington. Parties would include sex, and abuse such as “beatings with extension cords while naked.” Immediately, the FBI began claiming that there was no substance to the sexual abuse allegations. The stories of the victims told a drastically different story. “The older sister alleged that King arranged for her to fly to parties in Washington, D.C., and other cities where men engaged her in sexual activity.” Apparently, the abused were all foster children, and they would miss weeks of school each year taking these trips.

The head of the investigative committee, known as the Franklin Comittee, Gary Carodori, was also convinced of the rampant child abuse and was determined to bring perpetrators to justice. As a side note, you can view Caradori’s interviews with the victims here. Early on in the investigation, Gary Caradori would meet an untimely death, during a flight on his way to Chicago to review new evidence. There was a scattered wreckage pattern, indicating that the plane broke apart in the air, and not upon impact. The new head investigator would repeatedly lead the committee in the wrong direction, away from child abuse and satanic ritual claims. A state senator resigned from the investigative committee and said, “”I really don’t think the things Larry King knew will ever be made public.” He also cited concerns about the change in leadership.

A New York Times article confirms that state investigators were given thousands of files regarding sexual abuse from children and testimonies from people involved in the foster care and education system. What happened next is amazing. Instead of indicting the accused perpetrators to develop cases against them, Grand Juries twice ordered the thousands of files to be sealed, and then brought charges of perjuryagainst some of the victims. The mainstream media did their part to defend the grand jury and to marginalize the testimonies of the victims. One of the victims was sentenced to 9-15 years in prison, and spent two years in solitary confinement. 8 years later the woman in question, Alisha Owen, was denied a hearing to commute her sentence. Lawrence King, however, would leave prison after just 10 years, being found guilty only of financial crimes.

As with the Dutroux affair, I have again only shown a small portion of a truly mind-blowing and exceptionally well documented story. Many victims in their interviews cited being forced to participate in satanic rituals, and had named King as a participant. What I hope I have laid out here is that there are certainly child prostitution rings in the United States and that kids are transported across the country for high-profile customers. When people get in the way of these activities, they are silenced or killed. To learn more about the Franklin Coverup (and there is a lot more to learn!!), read this book by John DeCamp, watch this documentary, and view this website which has a great collection of information.

Presidio Military Base Abuse

Unfortunately, the next step in this expose takes us to truly bizarre and disturbing places. A particularly disturbing child abuse case involving a military day care centercame to light in 1987. Allegations of abuse involving 60 children, some infants, surfaced at the Presidio military base in San Francisco. I would like to point out that this article claims that child abuse allegations had surfaced at more than 30 military day care centers across the country in the previous 3 years before its publishing, including some of the most esteemed bases such as West Point and Fort Dix. It would be impossible to lay out the case for each one here, but I would like to share this quote from the San Jose Mercury News:

“Children at West Point told stories that would become horrifyingly familiar. They said they had been ritually abused. They said they had had excrement smeared on their bodies and been forced to eat feces and drink urine. They said they were taken away from the day care center and photographed.”

At the Presidio, at least 4 children were found to have chlamydia, and up to 60 had shown clear signs of abuse. The most important exposes into the Presidio case were written by Linda Goldston of the San Jose Mercury News. In an article entitled, “Abuse Case at Presidio Quietly Closed By U.S.,” the events are told in chilling detail. The first victims to come forward were aged 3 and 4. Interestingly, the Presidio child care center was not closed until over a year after these allegations came to light. Initially charges were only brought against one man, Gary Hambright, a civilian employee.

Later, however, it was revealed that police were investigating a man named Michael Aquino, a Lt. Col. Aquino was the founder of a satanic church known as The Temple of Set. Army documents showed that children were often taken on unnanounced trips outside the center, and many children could accurately describe Aquinos house. The search of Aquinos house got investigators thousands of videos and photographs, and what appeared to be a soundproof room, but charges were never brought against him.

The American Journal of Orthopsychiatry wrote an extensive analysis of the victims of the Presidio. They stated:

“The severity of the trauma for children at the Presidio was immediately manifest in clear cut symptoms. Before the abuse was exposed, parents had already noticed the following changes in their children: vaginal discharge, genital soreness, rashes, fear of the dark, sleep disturbances, nightmares, sexually provocative language, and sexually inappropriate behavior. In addition, the children were exhibiting other radical changes in behavior, including temper outbursts, sudden mood shifts, and poor impulse control. All these behavioral symptoms are to be expected in preschool children who have been molested.”

The San Jose Mercury News expanded on the story a few months later with an article entitled “Army of the Night.” This article dives into the satanic aspect of the child abuse at the Presidio. Satanism had apparently surfaced at the Presidio years earlier. Military Police had investigated some buildings after reports of a man dressed in all black holding a little girls hand had been reported. An MP was recorded as saying:

“We kicked the door open and here’s this nice little bedroom. In a corner was a mannequin with a gun aimed at the door. On the left side there was a bunk against the wall. There was a pentagram on the floor, a huge one. There were dolls’ heads all over the ceiling, just off-the-wall stuff… We were sitting there, we’ve got a cult on the Presidio of San Francisco and nobody cares about it. “We were told by the provost marshal to just forget about it.”

As a side note, in February 1987, Aquino appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show and gave a passionate defense of his Satanic beliefs. On the Autumnal equinox of 1987, an occult day of importance, fire would strike a building adjacent to the day care center, destroying many records relating to the center. A month later, fire would destroy the day care center itself. The ATF found that the causes of both fires had been arson, contrary to the Army which claimed faulty wiring. Prosecutors would once again bring charges against Gary Hambright, but suspiciously they did not include the allegations of children with serious documented abuse such as missing hymens and rectal lesions. Apparently the children were chosen on the basis of who would make the best witnesses. The strategy did not pan out, the judge ruled the charges as “too vague” and Hambright walked free, and no charges were again brought against the Presidio military base day care center.

False Memories Syndrome Foundation

The next case I will address is known as the McMartin Preschool abuse scandal. But before I delve into that, I need to address the False Memories Syndrome Foundation, FMSF. They are a prominent group promoting the idea that children who claim they have been abused in satanic rituals have either wild imaginations, or were prodded along by zealot psychologists. They have been tremendously successful in their mission. Recently a Reddit post promoting the false memory theory received over 2000 upvotes in r/TIL. Members of FMSF have been called to appear as expert witnesses in dozens of court cases. I have already established that there have been hundreds of different children reporting satanic abuse not only across the country, but in different continents as well. This alone should be enough to make the false memory theory very flimsy.

However, there is a lot more interesting information about the FMSF to discuss. A huge amount of members within the FMSF have not only been accused of pedophilia themselves, but are also a part of the military industrial complex. Peter J. Freyd founded the FMSF after being accused of sexual abuse by his daughter. David Dinges, a member of the scientific advisory board of the FMSF, was involved with Navy Intelligence. Harold Leif was involved with CIA mind control experiments. Paul McHugh has been a very vocal critic of Dissociative Identity Disorder and has worked at many military hospitals. Martin T. Orne was funded by MKULTRA Harvard Crimson. Ralph Underwager claimed it was ‘gods will’ when adults engage in sex with children. There are more suspicious members of the FMSF but I feel that this list suffices.

I will end this paragraph with a quote from the Columbia Journalism Review:

“Rarely has such a strange and little-understood organization had such a profound effect on media coverage of such a controversial matter. The [False Memory Syndrome] foundation is an aggressive, well-financed PR machine adept at manipulating the press, harassing its critics, and mobilizing a diverse army of psychiatrists, outspoken academics, expert defense witnesses, litigious lawyers, Freud bashers, critics of psychotherapy, and devastated parents.”

McMartin PreSchool Abuse

Now, on to the McMartin Preschool case. The McMartin preschool, located in California, was the center of a massive child prostitution and pornography ring, and appears to be the center of an equally massive coverup. Concerns began in August 1983, when a mother told police that her two-year old son had been sexually abused. By 1984, 360 children had come forward claiming abuse. A significant number showed physical evidence of abuse. These kids also described wild satanic rituals they were forced to participate it, such as eating feces, necrophilia and coprophilia, with some claims as bizarre as a babies head being chopped off, and being forced to drink the blood. The children told stories of being transported in underground tunnels.

The mainstream media did their best to discredit the tunnel theory. However, archeologist E. Gary Stickel, PhD conducted a study of the McMartin preschool grounds, which you can read here. The survey was conducted in 1990, after the property had been sold, and long after charges against the abuse perpetrators had been dropped, and the victims thoroughly marginalized in the mainstream media, with help from the FSMF. Stickel found two extensive tunnel systems underneath the preschool, which accurately reflected the testimonies given by the children.

In summation, the media and government would have us believe that 360 children all invented false memories of horrific satanic abuse, of participating in rituals in which adults sheathed in black ceremonial robes uttered chants, that they lied about being transported for prostitution across town, and that they lied about being photographed and videotaped for child pornography, despite verification of emotional and physical abuse in most of the children as well as the existence of tunnels under the complex. Again, the victims were marginalized in the press, the FBI denied any legitimate claims, the prosecution harassed victims endlessly in court, and all charges were eventually dropped.

The Finders

In 1987 the New York Times ran a story about a little known cult called “The Finders.” The first paragraph reads:

“Police officials here said today that six disheveled children found in Tallahassee, Fla., might be the offspring of members of a little-known cult, but the officials said they had not ruled out the possibility of kidnapping.”

The Finders had previously been described in the media:

“In appearance, the Finders—mostly middle-aged men, always in dark suits—wouldn’t be out of place managing a local funeral home. But the behavior of the handful of adherents has people wondering whether they arrived by flying saucer. Townspeople say the Finders constantly walk the streets, following people home and taking extensive notes and pictures. They often appear at local council meetings, never saying a word but simply observing the scene. At other times, they plunder the visitor’s center of brochures, maps, and local travel guides. And they haunt the courthouse, scouring land deeds to find out who owns the local real estate.”

Who are these suspicious people, and what were they doing with 6 undocumented children, transporting them across the country? The children were found to show signs of sexual abuse. Customs agents raided one the Finders compounds, and found detailed instructions on obtaining children for unknown purposes and several photographs of nude children.

The US News and World Report article continues:

“The more the police learned about the Finders, the more bizarre they seemed: There were suggestions of child abuse, Satanism, dealing in pornography and ritualistic animal slaughter. None of the allegations was ever proved, however. The child abuse charges against the two men in Tallahassee were dropped.”

The stories about The Finders quickly died down, but would not disappear entirely, as rumors linking The Finders to the CIA persisted. According to the US News and World Report,

“Customs Service documents reveal that in 1987, when Customs agents sought to examine the evidence gathered by Washington, D.C., police, they were told that the Finders investigation ‘had become a CIA internal matter.’ The police report on the case had been classified secret.”

Florida congressman Tom Lewis was quoted as saying:

“’Could our own government have something to do with this Finders organization and turned their backs on these children? That’s what all the evidence points to,” says Lewis. “And there’s a lot of evidence. I can tell you this: We’ve got a lot of people scrambling, and that wouldn’t be happening if there was nothing here.’“

A connection was produced, and confirmed by the CIA: A firm that provided computer training to CIA officers also employed several members of the Finders. Anyone researching the CIA will come to the conclusion that the organization does not contract training out to other sources, it only ever creates proprietary organizations.

Concluding Thoughts

I would love to be able to say I have exhausted all there is to know about organized pedophilia, but unfortunately, the truth is that I have only captured a glimpse of the epidemic. For example, I have not even touched pedophile rings in the United Kingdom, of which there are many well documented cases. I hope that every single person who reads this post will be spurred to do further research, and help bring to light the child holocaust that is happening under our noses.

I will end this post with a list of questions for further thought.

How can pedophiles and sympathizers exist at crucial positions to prevent investigations from ever gaining steam?

Why do so many people with a military intelligence background seem to have a vested interest in marginalizing victims of ritual abuse?

How could victims of satanic ritual abuse exist in such diverse geographic areas and from such different walks of life?

Why has the FBI and CIA failed to ever bust a major child trafficking ring? And why aren’t missing children counted?

Is it suspicious that the transgressions of Americas notorious serial killers are so similar to the claims presented by victims of Satanic Ritual Abuse?

Should we further investigate the social connections of high profile pedophiles, such as Sandusky and George Bush, and Savile and the Royal family?

Should this information make us rethink the Feds recent push for gun control?

Could organizations that traffic children also be involved in terrorism?

What can I do to spread information about this epidemic?

Is it possible that intelligence agencies or satanic cults would provide children to politicians with a purpose of blackmailing them?

Editor’s Note: This was an extensive compilation of research that should not be taken at face value, as nothing today truly should, but should be used as a starting point for those wanting to seek the truth beyond the comforting State-sponsored lie. That is not to imply that the information presented is suspect, or possibly incorrect. But, with such a profoundly disturbing and complex topic such as this, hidden agendas and dis-information will be encountered. Thus it is paramount that one does their own research and comes to their own conclusions, rather than simply accepting another’s findings. All of the information herein is sourced back to mainstream media sources (for those who still feel that holds some measure of legitimacy) and actual documented events and investigations. Please forward this to anyone who wants to see the documentation of these events.

