8 Signs That The Global Elite’s Ship Is Sinking — Part 3

The cabal is being flipped upside down.

By Lance Schuttler

The last few weeks of 2016 has brought with it some dramatic and tangible events that the political and banking elite are scrambling to try and reverse the changes that have been happening. To get caught up, check out Part 1 and Part 2 as well.

21. December 10th, 2016: U.S. House Representative from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard introduces a bill that aims to stop the U.S. government from funding and aiding terrorist groups like ISIL and al-Qaeda. Thought it got some mainstream media attention, this topic is one that should be discussed everyday on the news as she just called out the U.S. government as a nation funding ISIL. She asks, “If you or I gave money, weapons or support to al-Qaeda or ISIS, we would be thrown in jail. Why does our gov get a free pass on this?” Will something big come of this? We’ll see.

22. December 11th, 2016: Researchers in the UK show that solar power is now able to generate more energy than fossil fuels, thanks to a landmark study. Controlling finance, politics and society with fossil fuels is coming to an end and will accelerate in its demise even quicker now.

23. December 27th, 2016: Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan says that the U.S. is helping ISIL and that Turkey has evidence in the form of pictures and videos. The evidence has yet to be released, but would be a welcomed delight by most of the international community, if true. His overall message corroborates with that of Tulsi Gabbard’s message: The U.S. is funding ISIL. Will more people begin to speak out and voice the same message?

24. December 28th, 2016: Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu is now under criminal investigation for at least two separate cases. Israeli police are investigating claims of bribery and aggravated fraud. Many people have long suspected Netanyahu as engaging in illegal activities and being towards the top of the Cabal’s pyramid. Will the investigations lead to anything major?

25. December 30th, 2016: The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte continues speaking his mind freely and calling out major individuals and organizations while he is at it. This time, he has called out the Vatican for pedophilia and gold hoarding. When talking about the fear of hell that the Vatican dispenses, Duterte said: “Do not believe it. That is what that religion is all about, they are instilling fear that you will go to hell if you are a sinner. But you will only know if there is indeed a hell if you die… Be careful about religion, it is about gold. It is about gold. They have not done anything. Where is their God and their grace? There is the hypocrisy of it all.”

He then went all out and made a bold claim: “Catholicism is a sordid religion. It is about time to show you its history. Pope Leo was sired and even had sex with his child.”

With so much attention these days around pedophilia (remember, it is an established fact that the Vatican has paid out of $4 billion to sexual abuse claims in the past 50 years), it is good to see a major world leader call out another major organization (the Vatican) for what they have done. Duterte also calling for the real history of the Vatican to be revealed is another bold move. Keep your eyes on Rodrigo Duterte. He has gained a reputation very quickly for speaking inconvenient truths.

26. December 30th, 2016: The Bilderberg Club’s website is taken down by Anonymous and HackBack Movement and is given a 1 year ultimatum to begin working for the benefit of humanity or the hackers will begin targeting the group’s finances and other assets. Their message was simple, yet strong:

“Mind the current situation: We control your expensive connected cars, we control your connected house security devices, we control your daughter’s laptop, we control your wife’s mobile. We tape your secret meetings, we read your emails, we control your favorite escort girl’s smartwatch, we are inside your beloved banks and we are reading your assets. You won’t be safe anywhere near electricity anymore.”

27. December 30th, 2016: Russia continues to outplay and outmaneuver the U.S. in many regards. After embarrassing defeat in Aleppo, Syria, the U.S. amped up it’s propaganda rhetoric and dismissed over 30 Russian diplomat, sending them back to Russia from the U.S. Instead of retaliating by dismissing the same number of U.S. diplomats, Putin said he would not sink to such a petty level and decided not to dismiss any diplomats. Putin then invited the children of the U.S. diplomats over to Russia to join their families for a New Year’s Eve celebration. Diplomacy and integrity will continue to win the battles. Times are changing.

28. December 30th, 2016: Neil Keenan releases an update exposing a massive plot that is taking place right now to try and steal from the global collateral accounts. The parties involved are Yoshiaki Kobayashi, the Japanese Imperial Court, the Japanese Royal Family, the Queen of England, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Mino Entebbe, among others. For those that aren’t aware, the global collateral accounts are what JFK was murdered over as he was to use these accounts to create a gold-backed Treasury note, along with legally exposing and ending The Federal Reserve and the CIA. For more information on the global collateral accounts, read here.

2016 has been quite a ride for most people. For the elite, we have seen tangible results that their plans for a world government are failing. The people are not cooperating as the mass awakening continues. May 2017 be the year that our world is set truly free.

Source: The Mind Unleashed

