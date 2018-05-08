A Special Report on Deep State

By Gary Benoit
The following appeared originally as an introduction to The New American’s special report on the Deep State.
Until recently, “the Deep State,” the subject of this special report from The New American, would not have been a common topic for discussion among either the talking heads on network television or everyday Americans around family dinner tables or office water coolers. But all that changed with the 2016 presidential race and the election of Donald Trump to the White House. And a subject that many Americans were once only dimly aware of, if they were aware of it at all, has become a popular topic.
But what is the Deep State? Does it even exist? How does it operate? What are its goals? Is it something to be feared? What can be done about it? The articles that follow shed much-needed light on these important questions.
In a nutshell, the Deep State is a state within a state — a shadow government that manipulates and shapes the policies of the visible government, without regard to the best interests of the country, the U.S. Constitution, the laws enacted by Congress, and the public policies of the president, who heads the executive branch. The evidence assembled in this special report shows that the Deep State does exist within the shadows of power and that it is working to submerge the United States in an emerging new world order (global governance), in contravention of President Trump’s stated policy of “America First.” The leaks from the intelligence community, which are intended to delegitimize and even topple the duly elected president, are just part of the evidence exposing the existence, machinations, and clout of the Deep State.
The first article in this special report is a brief introduction to the existence of powers behind the throne, not just in America today but in world history. This is followed by articles exposing the shadowy swamp creatures inhabiting the underbelly of the entrenched unelected bureaucracy within the U.S. government in general, and within the so-called intelligence community in particular.
But there is more to it than that — there is also the “Deep State Behind the Deep State.” As explained in our article bearing that title, the power elites manipulating the levers of political power are outside as well as inside government. One example is the establishment powerhouse known as the Council on Foreign Relations, a globalist-minded private entity.
The articles referenced above and two others, constituting almost all of this special report, were written by Alex Newman, this magazine’s foreign correspondent and a knowledgeable researcher of Deep State machinations. Completing the report is a short piece by Arthur R. Thompson, the chief executive officer of The John Birch Society, who explains that the Deep State’s powerful grip on our government (and on other aspects of American life) can be broken through the organized efforts of everyday citizens — simply by shining the light of day on it. In fact, not only can this be done, but it must be done, since the survival and restoration of our great country depends on it.
We encourage all readers to read this report, to place it in the hands of others, and (in general) to become involved.
Deep State: Pulling Strings From Behind the Scenes
Written by Alex Newman
Even a mere few years ago, many Americans would have scoffed at the idea of privately organized individuals controlling the levers of government. Now most people see it.
In 1770, William Pitt famously told the U.K. House of Lords that “there is something behind the throne greater than the king himself.” Today, in the face of what appears to be a broad and highly coordinated effort to destroy President Donald Trump, Americans are waking up in huge numbers to the fact that there is a hidden “power behind the throne” in America, too. Trump himself has helped to bring about this awakening. For instance, among other concerns, candidate and later President Trump warned his followers about the “swamp,” about a “cabal” seeking “global government,” and of course, about the “Deep State” seeking to sabotage the United States and especially his America First agenda. This view is now becoming mainstream, the evidence suggests.
In fact, an ABC News/Washington Post poll from April of 2017 shows that about half of Americans now believe there is indeed a “Deep State” operating from the shadows to manipulate government policy. A third of respondents say that’s just a theory, while one in six do not know. And remember, the establishment media’s polls are typically skewed in the direction favored by the establishment, as the polls predicting a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton revealed most recently. That means it is likely that significantly more than half of Americans agree that there is a “Deep State.” Younger people and independents are even more likely to believe in the Deep State.
In the ABC/WaPo poll, the “Deep State” was defined as “military, intelligence and government officials who try to secretly manipulate government policy.” However, while at least half of Americans now recognize the existence of this Deep State, and more than a few establishment media organs have even acknowledged its existence, a deep understanding of the phenomenon is hardly widespread. That is a problem, and it must be remedied lest Americans become vulnerable to false (and noxious) conspiracy theories purporting to implicate “the Jews,” the Catholic Church, “white males,” or other groups unfairly targeted. The true nature of the Deep State must be exposed if it is to be stopped.
In this special report exposing different elements of the “Deep State,” The New Americanmagazine plans to shine a light into the darkness of ignorance by connecting the dots. This series will expose the “intelligence community” and the bureaucratic machine, both of which now operate outside of constitutional strictures and seem determined to bring down Trump. But more importantly, the facts themselves will expose the existence of a “Deep State Behind the Deep State” — the secret societies, the semi-secret organizations that are so influential in policy, and the “moneymen” who help make it all possible.
For certain die-hard skeptics, even the idea of a “Deep State” secretly dictating policy and orchestrating events from behind a curtain of secrecy sounds implausible. But the fact that it exists, and has for generations, is easy to prove. More than a few members and supporters of this Deep State have acknowledged it.
In the modern era, these Deep State conspirators have become so bold that they literally brag about conspiring with a secret cabal against the interests of their own nations to form a one-world system. “Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world if you will,” wrote David Rockefeller, the ultimate Deep State insider, in his own autobiography. (Emphasis added.) “If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”
That there are conspirators, and even a hidden “power behind the throne” that exercises influence from the shadows, should not be a surprise, either. In fact, conspiracies and shadowy ruling classes have been a crucial part of history. Who could forget historical conspiracies such as the Roman conspiracy to assassinate Julius Caesar? Even America’s first president, George Washington, having read the book Proofs of a Conspiracy Against All the Religions and Governments of Europe Carried on in the Secret Meetings of Freemasons, Illuminati and Reading Societies, recognized the threat posed to his young nation and its liberties by the Illuminati, a historical secret society founded in Bavaria in 1776 that aimed to overthrow all the governments and religions of Europe. The barbarous French Revolution was its handiwork.
In the Bible, Christians and Jews have documentation of myriad conspiracies. In 2 Samuel 15:12, for example, the scriptures record a conspiracy by Absalom to overthrow King David. In Acts 23:12-13, a conspiracy to kill the Apostle Paul is recounted. And in Psalm 2:2, the Bible even says that the kings of the Earth are conspiring against the Lord and His anointed. In Ephesians 6:12, Paul’s Epistle warns the faithful of the spiritual struggle “against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” Clearly, while He urges His people not to fear them, the God of the Bible recognizes that conspiracies can and do exist.
Whatever one may think about Trump and his policies, there is a great deal of evidence suggesting that the 45th president is under attack by the Deep State as well. Longtime establishment loyalist Newt Gingrich hinted at it on Fox News before the election. Commenting on why Trump had the establishment in a panic, Gingrich said he is “an outsider; he’s not part of the club; he’s uncontrollable; he hasn’t been through the initiation rites; he didn’t belong to the secret society.”
That there is a Deep State behind the scenes has become clear. Now, it must be fully exposed and stopped.
Deep State Bureaucracy vs. Trump, America, Constitution
Written by Alex Newman
Unelected federal bureaucrats make reams of rules and regulations for Americans, despite the fact that such lawmaking is unconstitutional, and for the most part the bureaucrats are following a detrimental path.
Burrowed deep within the bowels of the U.S. government are legions of Big Government bureaucrats with views that are radically at odds with those of everyday, mainstream Americans — and the implications for freedom are enormous. Elections may be useful in removing politicians, but the career bureaucrats who toil away in obscurity, often in blatant defiance of the Constitution, never go anywhere. Instead, they protect their turf as they dump an unfathomable number of regulations and decrees on the very taxpaying Americans who pay their salaries — tens of thousands of pages worth every year. And when there is a perceived threat to their power and agenda — say, for example, a president who promises to “drain the swamp” and rein in the bureaucracy — they react with fury. Meet the infamous “Deep State,” or at least one crucial component of it.
On paper, at least, President Donald Trump is the chief executive officer of the federal government. He sits atop a vast and incredibly powerful machine that includes nearly three million civilian federal employees, according to data from the Office of Personnel Management. That does not include the more than two million in the armed services or the over 20 million government employees at the state and local level, many of whom see their role, primarily, as implementing federal decrees. The millions of bureaucrats employed directly by the feds are spread out across hundreds — nobody has the exact number, apparently — of bureaucracies, agencies, departments, sub-agencies, and more. Official estimates on the number of agencies range as high as 430, or even higher. And regardless of which agency they work at, among those federal employees who gave to a political campaign in the last presidential election, almost all of them gave to Hillary Clinton. That is a fact.
In a memo produced by Rich Higgins while he was serving as U.S. national security council director for strategic planning in the Trump administration, the “Deep State” is referred to multiple times. Under “The Deep State,” the document outlines the general idea: “The successful outcome of cultural Marxism is a bureaucratic state beholden to no one, certainly not the American people. [Emphasis added.] With no rule of law considerations outside those that further deep state power, the deep state truly becomes, as Hegel advocated, god bestriding the earth.” Throughout the memo, there are more than half a dozen references to this “Deep State,” including the idea that Democratic leadership “protects cultural Marxist programs of action and facilitates the relentless expansion of the deep state.” Even the Republican leadership, in cooperation with “globalists, corporatists, and the international financial interests,” is willing to “service the deep state,” Higgins explained.
The explosive document Higgins wrote, which outlines the coalition of interests that he said are working to destroy President Trump and America itself, highlights a seemingly bizarre alliance bringing together the hard Left, Islamist organizations, globalists, mega-corporations, the bureaucracy, and more. “Recognizing in candidate Trump an existential threat to cultural Marxist memes that dominate the prevailing cultural narrative, those that benefit recognize the threat he poses and seek his destruction,” Higgins observed, describing an incredibly fierce Maoist-style insurgency being waged against the current administration. “For this cabal, Trump must be destroyed. Far from politics as usual, this is a political warfare effort that seeks the destruction of a sitting president. Since Trump took office, the situation has intensified to crisis level proportions. For those engaged in the effort, especially those from within the ‘deep state’ or permanent government apparatus, this raises clear Title 18 (legal) concerns.”
Ironically, after the memo was brought to the attention of Deep State bigwigs in the federal Leviathan, Higgins was reportedly removed from his post by the Deep State. Former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka referred to it as the “permanent state.” No matter the term used to describe this unaccountable, unelected, and highly destructive machine operating out of Washington, D.C., at this point it is impossible to deny that there is a sort of permanent governing class that, at least in part, is composed of unaccountable federal officials burrowed into the bowels of the bureaucracy. When the establishment press acknowledges the existence of the “Deep State,” this is what they are referring to — even if many Big Government supporters with little regard for constitutional limits on government view the apparatus as largely benign.
However, for patriots, the existence of this bureaucratic Deep State should be cause for serious alarm, for at least several key reasons. For one, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that this permanent government, much of it self-evidently unconstitutional, is hostile to the essential values that long underpinned the United States — limited government, rule of law, inalienable rights endowed on individuals by God, traditional morality, and more. Of course, the first and most obvious piece of evidence can be found by simply examining the actions of this permanent governing class. The obvious fruits of the bureaucracy’s labors include constantly diminishing individual freedom, perpetually expanding government power, surging government spending and a national debt now reaching $20 trillion (and as much as $100 trillion to $200 trillion in unfunded liabilities), increased militarization of the bureaucracies, destroyed lives, reduced prosperity, and other ills.
Bureaucratic Deep State Is Totally in the Tank for Clinton
The politicization of this Deep State is now impossible to deny. Consider, for instance, the fact that some 95 percent of the money donated by federal employees who gave in the 2016 presidential election went to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The massive imbalance held true across every agency analyzed by The Hill as part of an eye-opening investigation published in the days before the election. Among employees at the U.S. State Department, for example, more than 99 percent of all donations went to Clinton. That incredible ratio helps explain seemingly bizarre occurrences such as, for instance, the recently exposed plot by top State Department officials to install Joseph Macmanus, Clinton’s top aide amid the Benghazi fiasco, as U.S. ambassador to Colombia — and all that amid a Deep State-backed scheme to empower communist forces in that nation that was facilitated by Obama and Castro. It also helps explain why foreign policies started under previous administrations — using U.S. tax money to promote homosexuality abroad, as one example — continue to emerge from the State Department despite the ostensible change in the political leadership.
Some bureaucracies were even worse than the State Department. At the U.S. Department of Education, which has usurped virtually all authority over what gets taught in government schools across America today, 99.7 percent of donations went to Clinton. Virtually every bureaucrat in this department who donated supported Clinton. Three donated $220 to Trump, while 724 workers gave more $74,000 to Clinton. And remember, Clinton famously supported the politically toxic Common Core standards to nationalize and globalize education. And she infamously claimed that it takes a (government) “village” to raise a child. That is why, despite the ostensible change in leadership, very little has actually changed in terms of policy at the department. In fact, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ false claims notwithstanding, the department continues its scheming to force government schools across America to teach the Obama-backed, dumbed-down Common Core standards — a radical program that Trump promised to crush, that is overwhelmingly rejected by Americans in polls, and that serves to further nationalize and destroy education.
Other federal departments — including many that can literally destroy the lives of Americans on a whim — are almost as radically skewed in favor of Clinton and her anti-constitutional, Big Government agenda. Consider the Department of Justice as a representative example. According to The Hill’s analysis of election spending data, 97 percent of DOJ employees’ donations to a presidential campaign went to Clinton. Remember, those are the same bureaucrats who were in charge of investigating Clinton for a variety of serious crimes, including her use of a private e-mail server while she was secretary of state. Still today, despite having Attorney General Jeff Sessions ostensibly in charge, the DOJ remains dominated by a permanent class of bureaucrats and attorneys who loathe their bosses and especially the average Trump voters responsible for defeating their favored candidate.
At the U.S. Department of Agriculture, despite the fact that American farmers are overwhelmingly conservative, 99.4 percent of donations went to Clinton. The numbers were the same at the U.S. Department of Labor, with just 0.6 percent of donations going to Trump. At the U.S. Commerce Department, more than 98 percent of the cash went to Clinton. At the Department of Energy, it was 95 percent. Among Health and Human Services (HHS) bureaucrats, 96 percent of their donations were for Clinton. At the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), 96 percent of donations went to Clinton, too. At the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which has been under fire for years for targeting conservatives, almost 95 percent of donations were for Hillary. At the Treasury Department, 95 percent went to Clinton. At the EPA, where former bureaucrats got caught circulating a guide teaching current bureaucrats how to resist the Trump policies voters supported, it was 96 percent.
In other words, the federal bureaucrats in charge of foreign policy, “justice,” education, agriculture, health, tax audits, housing, commerce, and more are virtually all opponents of their boss — the man elected by the American people to rein in those very bureaucracies and bureaucrats. Those bureaucrats, who make up a key component of the “Deep State,” are still giving overwhelmingly to Democrats ahead of the 2018 congressional elections, according to an analysis by the online Washington Free Beacon released in mid-October. Those trends are not likely to change anytime soon, with many of those bureaucrats having “job security” unimaginable in the private sector, which includes a practical ban on being fired, even when criminal activity is involved. Consider the implications of this hard-left Deep State, and the unfathomable power it wields over the lives of Americans. It is not a pretty picture.
Some analysts have tried to explain away the incredibly lopsided donation numbers by citing self-preservation. In essence, the argument goes like this: Trump said he would consider cutting back some of the sprawling federal bureaucracy, so bureaucrats were anxious about potentially losing their jobs or their power or both. On the surface, that sounds like a plausible theory. However, even among the agencies ostensibly dealing with “defense” and “security,” where Trump vowed to allocate even more resources, Trump still did poorly in terms of donations relative to Clinton. At the Defense Department, for example, some 84 percent of donations went to Clinton. At Homeland Security, 90 percent of the donations went to Hillary. And at Veterans Affairs, Clinton received almost 90 percent. Could it be a mere coincidence? Almost certainly not.
Draining the Bureaucratic Deep State Swamp?
Unfortunately, despite the rhetoric, President Donald Trump has been unable or unwilling to drain the Deep State bureaucracy swamp. Indeed, beyond the bureaucracy, many of Obama’s political appointees remain in their posts. At the State Department, for example, out of six undersecretary of state positions, only one has been filled so far. That single post was actually filled by an Obama-era official, Thomas Shannon, who has been working overtime to have Deep State operatives put into key posts that will advance Obama’s agenda while ensuring that the “dirty laundry” never gets aired. Of the 23 assistant secretary of state positions, just three are filled so far, and two of those have been filled by officials from the Obama administration. A State Department official quoted in media reports said the agency had a “deep bench” of career (Deep State) bureaucrats working to “advance U.S. interests.” Neocons such as John Bolton, former UN ambassador, too, have warned that the State Department is still pursuing Obama’s policies despite the election, such as promoting the LGBT agenda at U.S. missions around the world.
When asked about the huge number of appointments that have not been made, Trump suggested he might not make them. “We are not looking to fill all of those positions,” Trump explained on Twitter. “Don’t need many of them — reduce size of government.” In an interview earlier this year with Forbes, Trump echoed those comments, saying he would not be making many of the appointments that would normally be made, because “you don’t need them.” “I mean, you look at some of these agencies, how massive they are, and it’s totally unnecessary,” he said. “They have hundreds of thousands of people.” Trump is right, of course. In reality, it is even worse — many of those jobs and the agencies the appointees would lead are not just unnecessary, but completely unconstitutional. But by not filling those key posts while leaving the bureaucracy under them intact, Trump is allowing Obama holdovers and swarms of Deep State bureaucrats across the federal government to run wild and undermine the agenda he promised voters. He may very well be getting bad advice from “Deep State” operatives.
In fact, some of the Deep State’s leading luminaries — such as fanatical “New World Order” advocate and population-control zealot Henry Kissinger, who has served as secretary of state and in other top posts — have even been embraced by Trump in recent months. On October 10, Kissinger visited the Oval Office and was showered with praise by the president. “Henry Kissinger has been a friend of mine. I’ve liked him, I’ve respected him,” Trump said of a man who practically embodies the Deep State swamp. “He’s a man I have great, great respect for.” Beyond that, as highlighted by The New American, Trump has troubling connections to the globalist establishment and the Council on Foreign Relations — another key component of the “Deep State” — even among some of his Cabinet appointments. Some of his top officials have even attended the annual Bilderberg meeting, another gathering of Deep State operatives.
Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden have realized how important it is for bureaucratic Deep State operatives to remain in place as they try to sabotage any semblance of the “America First” policies promised to voters by Trump. Biden, for example, said the bureaucrats “call me all the time.” The former VP said he responds by telling them: “Please stay, please stay. There has to be some competence and normalcy.” Clinton made similar remarks in September, urging federal employees to “stick it out, stick it out, because the tide has to turn.” “If [Democrats] can take back one or both houses of Congress in 2018, you will have people you can talk to again,” Clinton declared while promoting her book, implying that they could not talk to their own boss elected by Americans. At least 78 of Obama’s political appointees have also “burrowed” into top-level civil service jobs where they essentially cannot be removed, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.
Bureaucratic Deep State Has Tools to Bring Down Enemies
Adding another twist to the saga is that the swarms of “Deep State” bureaucrats and bureaucracies have many ways to take down their enemies. Consider, for example, that these out-of-control, pro-Clinton agencies produce more decrees and regulations with criminal penalties attached than the government itself can count — literally. Estimates suggest there are close to half a million federal regulations with criminal penalties. But nobody knows the true number. When lawmakers asked the Congressional Research Service to calculate the number of statutes and regulations with criminal penalties, its response was that it lacked the “manpower and resources to accomplish this task.” Seriously. Despite the Constitution delegating all legislative powers to Congress, the reality is that most legislative powers (and even many judicial powers) have today been usurped by the administrative arm of “Deep State” and its never-ending deluge of regulations and decrees. Almost none of those decrees include mens rea protections requiring the feds to prove intent in order to convict.
That means, among other things, that virtually every American commits multiple federal crimes each day without even knowing it, according to the book Three Felonies a Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent by attorney Harvey Silverglate. In other words, any American who crossed the Deep State could, theoretically, be targeted for violating some criminal regulation that he or she never even heard of. That is one of the things that makes the ongoing “fishing expedition” against Trump and his associates by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a longtime Deep State operative, so dangerous. Experts such as prominent law professor emeritus John Baker say there is literally no American over 18 who could not be charged with some federal crime. Combined with the out-of-control “intelligence” apparatus — another crucial component of the Deep State — literally nobody is safe. The vicious takedown of Trump’s first national security advisor, Mike Flynn, appears to have been a clear-cut example of the “Deep State” getting revenge on one of its enemies. The malicious federal persecution of conservative author Dinesh D’Souza, who wrote books exposing Obama, appears to be another. In both cases, the men were taken down for minor pecadillos that, compared to what goes on in Washington, would be the equivalent of a parking ticket.
Of course, different people mean different things when they talk about the “Deep State.” In the series of articles on the Deep State contained in this special report, The New American magazine also explores the Deep State behind the Deep State — manifested in, among other organizations, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderberg network, as well as the secret societies. The “intelligence” apparatus, examined here, is also crucial. But as for the massive army of lawless U.S. government functionaries, it is clear that this cancerous bureaucracy has become a crucial element of what is today known in the popular imagination as the “Deep State.” It is not alone, of course. And it is not even ultimately in charge. But it is extremely powerful, and it has countless ways to destroy its enemies. If the American people hope to protect their Constitution and their liberties from the forces arrayed against it, defanging the administrative arm of the “Deep State” will be essential. And right now, Trump has the power to put that process in motion — if only he will take steps to do it. Among other actions, Trump could appoint constitutionalists to lead constitutional bureaucracies, order work at all unconstitutional bureaucracies stopped immediately, and continue his historic and ongoing rollback of regulations. The Constitution is literally the solution.
Deep State: Underbelly of the Intelligence Community
Written by Alex Newman
U.S. intelligence agencies operate without any meaningful congressional or other governmental oversight, yet they take actions that affect U.S. policies worldwide and override U.S. laws and American freedoms.
Amid a high-profile showdown with the “intelligence community” early in his term, President Donald Trump was repeatedly and viciously threatened — even with extreme threats such as dying in prison. What type of people can threaten the legally elected president of the United States and get away with it? Meet the “intelligence” and “security” tentacles of the “Deep State,” both of which now function largely as tools of the “Deep State Behind the Deep State.”
Since the presidential election, elements of what is often called the “intelligence community” have dropped the mask. For everyday Americans unaware of the out-of-control behavior of so many secretive government bureaucracies, it was shocking to hear lawmakers and bureaucrats acknowledge that the “intelligence” apparatus was taking on Trump — and to witness the Deep State’s war against the legitimately elected president, such as the incessant leaks from inside the intelligence community. Those leaks included, of course, the now-discredited dirty dossier on Trump. But the intelligence community’s employment of unsavory tactics, supposedly to safeguard national security, has been obvious to discerning Americans for many years.
That the sprawling network of secrecy-obsessed spy agencies do the dirty work for the Deep State behind the Deep State appears very clear. Indeed, many of the ostensible kingpins of the “Deep State” intelligence apparatus, as well as their key enablers, are members of the secret and semi-secret organizations exposed in this issue. For example, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) bosses routinely attend Bilderberg meetings. Virtually all of them have been members of the Council on Foreign Relations, and many have been involved with the Trilateral Commission. In addition, many of them have been involved with the secret societies such as Skull and Bones, as well as Bohemian Grove. George H.W. Bush, who ran the CIA before becoming president, was involved with every single one of them.
The examples are nearly endless. Disgraced General David Petraeus, who was put in charge of the CIA, is a regular Bilderberg attendee and a member of the globalist-minded Council on Foreign Relations, which has openly expressed its goal of undermining national sovereignty in favor of “global governance.” When he was done with his government “service,” as with many other supposed “public servants,” he was scooped up by Wall Street investment behemoth KKR. Now, he spends some of his time shilling for the end of America and the emergence of a European Union-style “North America.” His agenda and career trajectory are typical among loyal Deep State swamp creatures involved in “intelligence” and “security.” Similarly, Keith Alexander, who ran the NSA, attended Bilderberg before going on to the “private sector” to make big money with a crony cybersecurity company he founded. Another typical Deep State “intelligence” operative deeply intertwined with the Deep State behind the Deep State is Michael Hayden, who has led both the CIA and the NSA. Like Petraeus, Hayden is a member of the CFR and has attended the secretive annual Bilderberg gatherings on multiple occasions.
State Within a State
Generally, at least for several generations now, American presidents and their closest cohorts have been very close to the Deep State behind the Deep State, if not outright ranking members of it. And so, typically, the “intelligence community” and the White House are on the same page. But with Trump, that synergy between the head of the executive branch and the espionage bureaucracies he ostensibly oversees appears to have been shattered.
It is now widely known, for instance, that the intelligence agencies were spying on Trump’s team. In fact, it is now a documented fact that Trump’s first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, had his phone conversations monitored by the intelligence agencies. That is how they knew that he made a false statement to the FBI. (Obviously nothing improper or illegal was said during the monitored calls, or Flynn would not have gotten off by pleading guilty to the minor charge of making a false statement.)
On top of that, during the first year of Trump’s term in office, there was a non-stop deluge of leaks orchestrated by “Deep State” bureaucrats, averaging one per day. Each one was calculated to impede Trump and sabotage his presidency. Frustrated, Trump finally lashed out, suggesting — with good reason — that operatives of the “intelligence community” were trying to sabotage him and his administration, and that they would be caught and then prosecuted. Then came some shocking responses from the Deep State. “Now we go nuclear,” wrote former NSA analyst John Schindler on social media. “[Intelligence community] war going to new levels. Just got an [e-mail from] senior [intelligence community]friend, it began: ‘He [Trump] will die in jail.’” (Emphasis added.)
Anyone who could threaten the elected president of the United States with death in jail — and get away with it — clearly has power far beyond what everyday Americans realize. In Washington, D.C., though, this reality is well known and widely understood. Even top lawmakers openly talk about it, as if it were common knowledge on Capitol Hill. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate minority leader, for instance, offered chilling remarks that lifted the veil, at least partially, on how the Deep State intelligence “swamp” really works. “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told far-left activist Rachel Maddow, of MSNBC, in January of 2017. “So even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s being really dumb to do this.” Schumer, who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, did not elaborate on how unelected bureaucracies supposedly subject to the American people’s elected leaders would be “getting back” at Trump. But the threat was unmistakable.
Since Trump burst on to the national political stage in the latest election, most of the criticism about the Deep State’s intelligence network has come from conservatives and Republicans. Even some honest Democrats, though, have expressed concerns about the Deep State intelligence apparatus and its war on the president — and by extension those who elected him. “You have politicization of agencies that is resulting in leaks from anonymous, unknown people and the intention is to take down a president,” former Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Now, this is very dangerous to America. It’s a threat to our republic, it constitutes a clear and present danger to our way of life. So we have to be asking, what is the motive of these people? Who’s putting these leaks out? Why doesn’t somebody come forward and make a charge and put their name and reputation behind it, instead of attacking through the media and not substantiating their position?”
After confirming that he believed President Trump was “under attack” by the “Deep State intelligence community,” Kucinich went even further, saying that it targets anyone who stands in its way and starts wars all on its own. “We’ve got to stand up for America, this isn’t about Democrat, Republican,” said the left-leaning Democrat. “This is about getting what’s going on in the moment and understanding that our country itself is under attack from within.”
Even Congress is not safe from the Deep State intelligence machine’s illegal snooping. In 2014, Senate Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) exposed the CIA for spying on her committee’s staffers charged with oversight of the CIA. She also accused the agency of deleting files from the Senate committee’s computers. “It may have undermined the constitutional framework essential to effective congressional oversight of intelligence activities or any other government function,” she said on the Senate floor, adding that several CIA officials had admitted the scheming. With the ability to spy on lawmakers (or Supreme Court justices or presidents) comes the ability to blackmail them, too. No wonder Schumer says the Deep State agencies have “six ways from Sunday” to get their enemies.
The bloated “intelligence community” bureaucracy, which is made up of some 16 (known) individual bureaucracies, includes the well-known CIA, the NSA, and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). It also includes many lesser-known bureaucracies burrowed into various Cabinet-level departments such as Defense, Homeland Security, Treasury, Energy, State, and Justice. Each branch of the U.S. Armed Services has an intelligence agency, too. According to an investigation by the Washington Post, there are more than 1,250 government organizations and almost 2,000 companies in 10,000 locations across America involved in the U.S. intelligence apparatus. In addition, there are reportedly almost a million “contractors,” bureaucrats, and military personnel with top-secret clearances.
Some functions of these bureaucracies, of course, are critical to national security. And many employees of the agencies are decent, patriotic Americans working hard to keep America safe. But there is a dark underbelly to the intelligence community. If left unchecked, it literally threatens liberty and self-government. And for some observers, it is the Deep State itself. Among the earliest individuals to use the term “Deep State” and apply it to the United States was Mike Lofgren, a congressional staffer with a top-secret security clearance for almost three decades, specializing in national security. The Deep State is “the state within a state,” wrote Lofgren in 2014. “The Deep State does not consist of the entire government. It is a hybrid of national security and law enforcement agencies.”
The NSA, which was exposed by multiple whistleblowers as spying on virtually everyone without a warrant, is a “core component of the Deep State,” said Lofgren, author of the 2016 book The Deep State: The Fall of the Constitution and the Rise of a Shadow Government. The National Security Council, currently controlled by establishment globalist H.R. McMaster, coordinates the Deep State agencies, he said. Even parts of the judiciary belong to the Deep State, Lofgren added, pointing to the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court. And Big Business giants in Silicon Valley have been “conscripted” by the Deep State into helping spy on everyone, said Lofgren. The power of this apparatus is beyond enormous. As the saying goes, knowledge is power — and the Deep State, spying on everyone all the time, has a lot of knowledge.
Dirty Dealings
The Deep State’s enormous spying powers are supposedly being used to protect the American people and their freedoms from the threat of terrorism. But American freedom is hardly protected when the target of the spying includes the American people as a whole, in contravention of the Fourth Amendment, which states that “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.”
Supposedly the intelligence apparatus is watching us for our own good. But who is watching the watchers? The intelligence community, after all, operates in secrecy, without even Congress, let along the public at large, being aware of many of their actions, which extend way beyond illegal spying to include torture in contravention of U.S. laws, assassinations without due process, and the toppling of foreign governments without a congressional declaration of war. Do such extra-constitutional actions by the Deep State-controlled intelligence apparatus really protect American security and liberty, or do they have the opposite effect? Please keep these questions in mind as we survey some examples of the Deep State’s intelligence arm in action:
• Deep State-backed jihadists — In the name of fighting communism, the “intelligence community” literally armed, funded, and trained Osama bin Laden and other jihadists in Afghanistan who later became enemies of the United States. And in the name of fighting terrorism, this practice of aiding and abetting jihadists has continued to the present day, and has even included support for terrorists led by al-Qaeda. Seriously. For example, an explosive 2012 document from the DIA exposed several stunning facts about what the Deep State was up to in Syria. For one, it shows the Deep State knew that the insurgency in Syria was being led by al-Qaeda — and that the administration was supporting that insurgency anyway. “The Salafist [extreme Islamist sect], the Muslim Brotherhood, and AQI [Al Qaeda in Iraq] are the major forces driving the insurgency in Syria,” admitted the report, dated August 12, 2012. It also admitted that “Western powers,” certainly including the Obama administration in power at the time, support that al-Qaeda-led opposition.
The memo goes on to outline a plan to create an Islamic State in Eastern Syria based on extreme fundamentalist Islamism. “There is the possibility of establishing a declared or undeclared Salafist [fundamentalist Islam]principality in Eastern Syria (Hasaka and Der Zor) and this is exactly what the supporting powers to the opposition want, in order to isolate the Syrian regime,” the document declares. That is also exactly what happened when ISIS declared the establishment of its “caliphate” in Eastern Syria and parts of Iraq. In short, the memo offers smoking-gun proof that creating a “Salafist principality” in Eastern Syria was a policy goal of the Deep State.
• Assassination and mass murder — Islamic terrorism has been the key justification for a development that first became public under the George W. Bush administration: the deliberate assassination of individuals declared to be “militants” or “terrorists.” Murder is the correct term, because the victims have usually never even been charged with a crime, much less convicted by a jury in a court of law. There are also no current wars legally declared by Congress that might be cited to justify the assassination spree.
So extreme have the developments become that a former senior intelligence official told the Washington Post that the CIA had been turned into “one hell of a killing machine.” A former leader of the CIA and NSA was caught on video in 2014 casually bragging and making jokes in public about how the “intelligence community” murders people without charges or convictions or a declaration of war. “We kill people based on metadata,” gloated former CIA and NSA boss Hayden at the 2014 Johns Hopkins University’s Foreign Affairs Symposium. Some of the victims include U.S.-born American-citizen children such as Nawar al-Awlaki, eight, and Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, 16, who were killed in separate strikes.
It is today public knowledge that the CIA has murdered thousands of people around the world using missiles fired from drones. Between 2009 and 2015, the Obama White House estimated that 2,436 people were killed in drone strikes. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism recorded 2,753.
• Kidnapping and torture — Both are illegal under state and federal law, with no exemptions for Deep State intelligence functionaries. In 2009, an Italian court convicted (in absentia) 23 CIA agents for kidnapping Egyptian dissident Hassan Mustafa Osama Nasr off the streets of Milan in a 2003 incident. After grabbing him and stuffing him in a van, the CIA sent him to Egypt for interrogation and torture there. He reportedly endured electrical shock torture, emerging permanently disabled. And who could forget the horrifying pictures that have emerged from Iraq and the CIA’s sprawling network of secret prisons — pictures that have now been plastered across newspaper stands worldwide, making America look like a nation of savage barbarians running wild? Confirmed torture methods by the CIA, the DIA, and other Deep State agencies have included waterboarding and beatings, among other horrors.
• Overthrowing governments — The CIA has a long history of overthrowing foreign governments, without any semblance of a constitutional declaration of war from Congress. From Iran and Guatemala to Congo and the Dominican Republic, the CIA has played a key role in overthrowing more than a half-dozen governments where its involvement is publicly known — and probably plenty more where the CIA’s role is still hidden. Foreign Policy estimates the number of governments overthrown by the CIA at seven. That does not include numerous other operations where the U.S. government — or at least the Deep State — used military intervention, assassination, or covert backing for insurgencies. That also does not take into account interventions where there was no regime change but where other goals were pursued.
• False flags — In some cases, elements of the Deep State have even shown that they are not above using “false flags” to carry out their agenda. Documents from the U.S. Defense Department on Operation Northwoods, for example, outlined a proposed plot in the early 1960s to have the CIA or other Deep State agencies perpetrate terrorist attacks against American or Cuban civilians or military targets and to blame it on the Castro regime. One scenario involved shooting down an airliner. Another involved bombings in Miami. Yet another would have sunk a boat filled with refugees fleeing Castro’s tyranny. “The desired resultant from the execution of this plan would be to place the United States in the apparent position of suffering defensible grievances from a rash and irresponsible government of Cuba and to develop an international image of a Cuban threat to peace in the Western Hemisphere,” the document states. The plan was ultimately rejected by then-President John F. Kennedy, but the fact that it was developed at all is very revealing. Ironically, it was the U.S. government and the Deep State behind the Deep State who put Castro in power to begin with, according to the U.S. ambassador to Cuba at the time, Earl Smith, who even wrote a book about it.
• Mind control — Under the guise of keeping up with communist brainwashing techniques, the CIA also engaged in horrific experiments related to mind control. Among other tactics, federal officials used LSD and mind-altering chemicals, surviving files from the CIA’s Project MKUltra show. According to congressional investigations and testimony from victims, the experiments also included hypnosis, sexual abuse, and torture. Then-CIA boss Richard Helms reportedly tried to obstruct congressional investigations by ordering all MKUltra documents destroyed. Still, at least two congressional committees investigating MKUltra uncovered horrifying experiments often performed on unwitting victims — including individuals confined in mental institutions and even children.
• Drug trafficking — The CIA’s involvement in drug trafficking has long been an open secret. More than a few officials, drug lords, and analysts have even said the CIA and other secretive agencies actually run the global trade in narcotics. Former DEA chief Robert Bonner, during an explosive interview with CBS, revealed that his agency had caught the CIA unlawfully importing a ton of cocaine into the United States in cooperation with the Venezuelan government. More recently, a Mexican official accused the CIA of “managing” the global drug trade. “It is impossible to pass tons of drugs or cocaine to the U.S. without some grade of complicity of some American authorities,” observed Mexican President Felipe Calderón in a 2009 interview with the BBC. And an explosive 2014 investigation by the Mexican newspaper El Universal revealed that for over a decade, the U.S. government had a secret agreement with the ruthless Mexican Sinaloa cartel that allowed it to operate with impunity and ship drugs into America at will.
• Working with criminals —The “intelligence” and “national security” components of the Deep State have a long and troubling history with criminals and criminality — so much so that in many cases it is hard to tell where the criminal networks begin and the government ends. One recent example is the now-infamous “Operation Fast and Furious.” As part of the scheme, the Justice Department, the ATF, and other components of the Deep State were caught transferring American weapons to brutal Mexican drug cartels for the supposed purpose of catching the target of an investigation. Yet that target was already on the FBI’s payroll. NRA official Wayne LaPierre (among others) reasoned that the real purpose was to undermine the Second Amendment. “It’s the only thing that makes any sense,” LaPierre said in a 2011 interview with Newsmax TV. “Over a period of two or three years they were running thousands and thousands of guns to the most evil people on earth. At the same time they were yelling ‘90 per cent … of the guns the Mexican drug cartels are using come from the United States.’”
• Media manipulation — The intelligence component of the Deep State has also been caught using propaganda and manipulation of the media — against Americans. One stunning example revealed in declassified documents was the CIA’s Project Mockingbird (also known as Operation Mockingbird). According to official documents, the scheme, launched in the early 1950s, aimed to hijack the U.S. media to parrot CIA propaganda. Though many of the documents are heavily redacted, it is clear that the CIA program was wildly successful in recruiting globalist pseudo-journalists to do the Deep State’s bidding. Among the names mentioned in the documents are Joseph Harsch of the Christian Science Monitor; Henry Luce, founder of Time and Life magazines; Walter Lippman of the Los Angeles Times Syndicate; and more. William F. Buckley, founder of the neocon journal National Review, was also a CIA lackey.
• Mass surveillance — Then there is the lawless spying on Americans revealed by whistleblowers. Among the most important insiders to expose the problem was William Binney, a senior NSA official who spent 30 years at the agency before resigning to expose the criminal surveillance of the American people. “I knew I could not stay because it was a direct violation of the constitutional rights of everybody in the country,” he explained, citing the “Stellar Wind” program. “[The NSA] can build up knowledge about everyone in the country, and having that knowledge then allows them the ability to concoct all kinds of charges if they want to target you,” he said. Basically, the NSA knows virtually everything about everyone, he suggested, adding that the agency has collected and stored most of the e-mails sent and received by Americans and at least 80 percent of phone calls.
In short, the “intelligence” apparatus, run by leading agents of the Deep State behind the Deep State, has been doing practically whatever it wishes to do, with no transparency or accountability. And it now seems to have its sights set on undermining both the elected president, and the Constitution.
Deep State Behind the Deep State: CFR, Trilaterals, Bilderbergs
Written by Alex Newman
Despite generally claiming to be part of discussion groups, members of globalist, anti-American groups occasionally tell what they are really up to — and it’s not good for us.
Despite the regular references in the establishment press these days to the Deep State as a nebulous force working behind the scenes to attack President Donald Trump, little has been said about the Deep State behind the Deep State — or the real Deep State. Until now.
Parts of this shadowy network — the Council on Foreign Relations (shown), the Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg, and more — are sometimes visible to the public, even if the establishment media rarely highlight the significance. Other powerful elements are practically invisible: Secret societies such as Skull and Bones and the Bohemian Grove, for example, which are described here. But combined, it is clear that the Deep State behind the Deep State wields tremendous power over America and the world. The agenda is becoming clear, too. If left unchecked, this powerful network of Deep State operatives fully intends to foist a draconian system on humanity that they often tout as the “New World Order.” But the American people have the power to stop it.
Much of what has been referred to as the Deep State is merely part of the government — the legions of entrenched Big Government bureaucrats and especially the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and other secretive agencies. Other analysts have pointed — quite properly — to elements of the Big Business community. Former congressional staffer Mike Lofgren, a top-secret security clearance holder and one of the early voices to develop the idea of a Deep State in America, refers to it as “a hybrid entity of public and private institutions ruling the country.” And he’s right. But it goes even deeper than he seems to realize.
Of course, Lofgren was hardly the first to notice that the elected officials who supposedly control the government are not really in charge. Even close friends and associates of the Deep State behind the Deep State have commented on the issue as it relates to party politics and elections. The late Georgetown University Professor Carroll Quigley, a mentor to President Bill Clinton, was for many years close to the core of the Deep State. He was even allowed to examine its records for a period of time. And then, spilling the proverbial beans, Quigley put some of his explosive findings in his massive 1966 book Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time. Referring to the Deep State as an “international Anglophile network,” the professor said he had “no aversion to it or to most of its aims,” and added that he had been “close to it and many of its instruments” for much of his life.
On political parties and using elections to change course in government, Quigley ridiculed the idea. “The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one, perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers,” Quigley wrote in his book, publication of which reportedly made the Deep State quite upset. “Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can ‘throw the rascals out’ at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy.”
Quigley also offered insight into the agenda and machinations of the real Deep State. “The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole,” he explained. “This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences.” Some of those meetings, such as the G20, are well known. Others, such as the Club of Rome, the World Government Summit, Bilderberg, etc., while even more important, are almost never mentioned, and remained virtually unknown to most Americans.
There exists a shadowy network of organizations controlled by the Deep State behind the Deep State that serves to coordinate the operations and tentacles of the machine. While secretive, many of the outfits are not secret societies in the true sense of the term. In fact, they have websites, put out reports, and in many cases even make their membership lists public. That these organizations wield incredible power in government, media, academia, the military, banking, intelligence, business, and more is beyond dispute. Their goals, too, are relatively transparent at this point. The question is whether enough Americans will recognize the danger, before it is too late.
Council on Foreign Relations
What Professor Quigley revealed in Tragedy and Hope was huge. “There does exist, and has existed for a generation, an international Anglophile network which operates, to some extent, in the way the radical Right believes the Communists act,” Quigley wrote in his book. “In fact, this network, which we may identify as the Round Table Groups, has no aversion to cooperating with the Communists, or any other groups, and frequently does so.” The leading Round Table Groups he identifies include the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in the United States and its sister organization in Britain known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA, sometimes referred to as Chatham House).
The CFR was founded in 1921 by establishment mega-bankers and globalist ideologists anxious to get America ensnared in foreign entanglements after the U.S. Senate declined to join the League of Nations. In America, it is among the most powerful organizations representing the public face of the Deep State behind the Deep State. To get some sense of how influential the outfit is, consider the words of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose husband and daughter are members, in a 2009 speech at the CFR’s new office in Washington. “I am delighted to be here in these new headquarters,” she said. “I have been often to, I guess, the mother ship in New York City, but it’s good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the State Department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so this will mean I won’t have as far to go to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future.”
In other words, the unelected CFR establishment sets policy, and the visible government implements it. The same applies to the establishment wing of the Republican Party, which is also dominated by CFR operatives. Knowing how toxic the CFR label has become politically among conservatives, though, a leading CFR “Republican” actually boasted of his dishonesty in concealing his membership from the public.
George W. Bush’s Vice President Dick Cheney, for example, was filmed on video bragging: “I’ve been a member [of the CFR]for a long time, and was actually a director for some period of time. I never mentioned that when I was campaigning for re-election back home in Wyoming.” He cackled, and the audience laughed. But he is hardly alone.
Members include virtually the entire establishment. Among others: vast swaths of the Republican and Democrat parties’ establishments; countless current and former members of Congress and senior bureaucrats; “journalists,” columnists, editors, anchors, commentators, and media execs; CEOs, chairmen, and presidents of mega-banks; multiple Cabinet secretaries in every administration going back generations; current Supreme Court justices; former presidents and vice presidents; Federal Reserve bosses; celebrities; mega-church pastors; military brass; ambassadors, diplomats, and bureaucrats at international organizations; tax-exempt foundation chiefs and executives; leaders and professors at key universities across the country; “intelligence community” bosses who do much of the Deep State’s dirty work; and many more. Even some pseudo-conservative “leaders,” mostly neocons, are involved in the CFR.
Corporate members include the world’s largest bailed-out mega-banks, Big Oil, Big Pharma, crony capitalists, the military-industrial complex, and publishing houses, along with much of the establishment media. Among the mega-banks and financial giants: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, American Express, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Soros Fund Management, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Crédit Agricole, Rothschild North America, Inc., and more. Military-industrial complex: DynCorp, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Raytheon Company, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and more. Big Oil: ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP, Hess, and more. Media: News Corp (Fox News, Wall Street Journal, New York Post, National Geographic, and more), Time Warner (CNN, HBO), The Economist, Bloomberg, and more.
Within the CFR, which has fewer than 5,000 members at any given time, there is a core of figures who play a key role in guiding the organization. The late U.S. Admiral Chester Ward, a CFR member for almost 20 years before defecting and blowing the whistle, wrote in his book Kissinger on the Couch that within the CFR there exists a “much smaller group but more powerful … made up of Wall Street international bankers and their key agents.” Primarily, he continued, the members of this smaller group “want the world banking monopoly from whatever power ends up in control of the global government.” This CFR leadership faction, he added, “is headed by the Rockefeller brothers.”
Of course, not everyone involved in the CFR supports the globalist Deep State agenda. But according to Ward, most do. The former judge advocate general for the Navy explained, among other concerns, the danger of the CFR, the nature of its agenda, and the ideology of most of its members. He also exposed their power over policy and their methods. “Once the ruling members of CFR have decided that the U.S. Government should adopt a particular policy, the very substantial research facilities of CFR are put to work to develop arguments, intellectual and emotional, to support the new policy, and to confound and discredit, intellectually and politically, any opposition,” he explained.
“The most articulate theoreticians and ideologists prepare related articles, aided by the research, to sell the new policy and to make it appear inevitable and irresistible. By following the evolution of this propaganda in the most prestigious scholarly journal in the world, [CFR mouthpiece] Foreign Affairs, anyone can determine years in advance what the future defense and foreign policies of the United States will be,” he added. “If a certain proposition is repeated often enough in that journal, then the U.S. Administration in power — be it Republican or Democratic — begins to act as if that proposition or assumption were an established fact.”
The ultimate goal of the CFR, Ward warned, is global government. “The main purpose of the Council on Foreign Relations is promoting the disarmament of U.S. sovereignty and national independence, and submergence into an all-powerful one-world government,” warned the widely respected U.S. admiral. “This lust to surrender the sovereignty and independence of the United States is pervasive throughout most of the membership.” Ward also previewed why the CFR’s members would be so violently hostile to Trump’s campaign promises. “In the entire CFR lexicon, there is no term of revulsion carrying a meaning so deep as ‘America First,’” he said. Trump, of course, campaigned on an America First platform to stop globalism.
The subversive agenda to betray the American people and subvert their independence, Constitution, and self-government has been made clear even in the CFR’s own propaganda organs such as Foreign Affairs. In April 1974, for example, Richard Gardner, former deputy assistant secretary of state, explained how the agenda for world government would be pursued. “In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down,” he wrote. “An end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old fashioned frontal assault.” Deception and a slow subversion process, then, are the tools of the CFR. The magazine also regularly promotes regional government, illegal war, and other extreme positions.
The Trilateral Commission
Another outfit like the CFR, only more “elite” and more international, is the Trilateral Commission, founded in 1973 by the late globalist and self-described conspirator for a one-world order David Rockefeller. The late Rockefeller, of course, also played a leading role in the CFR, becoming a member in 1941 and serving as chairman of the board from 1970 until 1985, and an honorary chairman until his death in 2017 at age 101. As with so many Deep State tentacles, the Rockefellers — and especially David — have been crucial to the Trilateral Commission. Indeed, David Rockefeller was appointed the first chairman.
Aside from Rockefeller, who in his memoirs boasted of “conspiring” with a “secret cabal” against the best interests of America to form a “one world” order, the other key figure behind the Trilateral Commission was Zbigniew Brzezinski, who at the time was at Columbia University’s Russian Studies department. Eventually, he became an advisor to Rockefeller, the North America director of the Trilateral Commission, and the national security advisor to President Jimmy Carter. He also was a key player in arming the jihadist “mujaheddin” holy warriors in Afghanistan, whose descendants the U.S. military is currently battling.
Decades ago, Brzezinski’s writings greatly impressed Rockefeller — so much so that Rockefeller decided to take Brzezinski under his wing. Among Brzezinski’s ideas that caught Rockefeller’s attention were those outlined in his 1970 book Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era. In the book, Brzezinski argued, in essence, that America was “obsolete,” and that a new world order needed to be created to take the place of the previous U.S.-dominated system. Rockefeller, apparently, agreed.
While Brzezinski’s book acknowledged some of the problems in the Soviet Union, it also showered praise on Marxism. “Marxism represents a further vital and creative stage in the maturing of man’s universal vision,” he wrote. “Marxism is simultaneously a victory of the external, active man over the inner, passive man and a victory of reason over belief: it stresses man’s capacity to shape his material destiny — finite and defined as man’s only reality — and it postulates the absolute capacity of man to truly understand his reality as a point of departure for his active endeavors to shape it. To a greater extent than any previous mode of political thinking, Marxism puts a premium on the systematic and rigorous examination of material reality and on guides to action derived from that examination.”
Following his attack on obsolete America and his praise for Marxism, Brzezinski, a member of the CFR before his death, went on to advocate the creation of “a council for global cooperation” bringing together “the United States, Japan, and Western Europe.” This body, he wrote, would “be concerned with political strategy” and “bringing together the political leaders of states sharing certain common aspirations and problems of modernity.” But in the end of the book, Brzezinski revealed the real purpose of his proposed council: another critical step on the road to a global government that brings together the communist and non-communist nations into one unified regime.
“To sum up: Though the objective of shaping a community of the developed nations is less ambitious than the goal of world government, it is more attainable,” he wrote. “It is more ambitious than the concept of an Atlantic community but historically more relevant to the new spatial revolution. Though cognizant of present divisions between communist and non-communist nations, it attempts to create a new framework for international affairs not by exploiting these divisions but rather by striving to preserve and create openings for eventual reconciliation. Finally, it recognizes that the world’s developed nations have a certain affinity, and that only by nurturing a greater sense of communality among them can an effective response to the increasing threat of global fragmentation — which itself intensifies the growing world-wide impatience with human inequality — be mounted.” Rockefeller apparently agreed, spawning the Trilateral Commission.
Much less has been written about the Trilateral Commission than, say, the CFR, but its influence is nevertheless enormous. And even well-respected conservatives have long recognized the threat this outfit poses to liberty and America. In his 1979 memoir With No Apologies, Senator Barry Goldwater exposed its agenda. “In my view the Trilateral Commission represents a skillful, coordinated effort to seize control and consolidate the four centers of power — political, monetary, intellectual, and ecclesiastical,” he wrote. “What the Trilaterals truly intend is the creation of a worldwide economic power superior to the political governments of the nation-states involved…. As managers and creators of the system they will rule the future.”
Around that time, a major exposé of the Trilateral Commission was written by Stanford historian Antony Sutton and researcher Patrick Wood, entitled Trilaterals Over Washington. In a recent statement to The New American, Wood highlighted the significance of the organization. “The Trilateral Commission was international, founded to create a ‘New International Economic Order,’” explained Wood, editor of Technocracy.news and a nationally known speaker. “Their members have been the architects and drivers of all modern globalization, including that which comes through the United Nations as Sustainable Development and Green Economy. Although the Trilateral Commission is international in scope, in the U.S. they are more than just being part of the so-called Deep State, they ARE the Deep State!”
Aside from the pursuit of globalism by bringing together key influential figures from Europe, Japan, and North America, a crucial element of the Trilateral Commission was and remains the “New International Economic Order” (NIEO) described by Wood. At first, the idea confused observers. Eventually, though, Wood concluded that the NIEO — an idea regularly promoted by the UN, even using the same term — was a re-branding of the older movement for “technocracy.” In fact, Brzezinski’s 1970s book, which purports to deal with “America’s Role in the Technetronic Era,” makes that clear. In essence, a global technocracy would involve rule not by elected representatives, but by technocrats. Freedom would be a thing of the past. And it appears to be coming into view.
Far from concealing his agenda, Brzezinski continually boasted about it when surrounded by his comrades. For instance, in 1995, speaking at the “State of the World Forum” convened by former Soviet dictator Mikhail Gorbachev and backed by the Rockefellers and other establishment forces in the West, the luminary behind the Trilateral Commission proudly touted the vision for a one-world regime. “We do not have a New World Order…. We cannot leap into world government in one quick step,” he explained. “In brief, the precondition for eventual globalization — genuine globalization — is progressive regionalization, because thereby we move toward larger, more stable, more cooperative units.” And indeed, the crucial Deep State organization has played a key role in accelerating that process in Europe via the European Union, in North America using NAFTA, and in the Pacific region using a wide array of transnational regimes.
The Bilderberg Meetings
In addition to the CFR and the Trilateral Commission, there is yet another shadowy outfit with Rockefeller and other establishment globalists at its core: Bilderberg. Founded in 1954 by former Nazi SS member Prince Bernhard, the annual meetings and the network behind them started at the Hotel de Bilderberg in the Netherlands, ostensibly as a “forum for informal discussions, designed to foster dialogue.” Generally there are between 120 and 150 attendees, most of whom come from Europe and North America, representing every tentacle of establishment power. More than a few analysts have referred to Bilderberg as the “shadow” global government. And there is some truth to the charge. But in reality the true “Deep State behind the Deep State” is more complex than that.
Most recently, the Bilderberg group met this summer in Chantilly, Virginia. Until recent years, the network, which hosts annual meetings organized by a steering committee, was virtually unknown to the American public, despite the regular attendance of many of the world’s most influential people and their useful idiots — including top “journalists.” Among the attendees is a collection of powerful figures from Big Government, Big Green, Big Media, Big Oil, Big Espionage, Big Banks, Big War, Big Internet, Big Foundations, Big Communism, Big Data, and most of the other important “Bigs.” Virtually all of the attendees share at least one common element though: a fanatical devotion to globalism and secrecy.
In public, Bilderberg summit organizers work to downplay the confab as a mere off-the-record discussion forum. A press release from Bilderberg released ahead of this year’s summit, for example, claims the purpose is merely to stimulate “dialogue” between “Europe and North America.” “There is no desired outcome, no minutes are taken and no report is written. Furthermore, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued,” claims the statement posted on Bilderberg’s official website. Numerous attendees, though, have suggested and even openly admitted in public statements over the years that much more than a mere “private talk” is in fact going on at the controversial summit.
In fact, multiple attendees have admitted in public comments that policy is indeed discussed — and even set — behind Bilderberg’s closed doors and its legions of mostly tax-funded security. For example, in 2010, former NATO boss and two-time Bilderberg attendee Willy Claes explained in a radio interview that reports of speeches given at the summit are, in fact, compiled. “The participants are then obviously considered to use this report in setting their policies in the environments in which they affect,” Claes added. Analysts said the remark was essentially an admission that Bilderberg attendees are secretly plotting your future behind closed doors — and they are.
Claes was hardly the only one to spill the beans. The year before Claes’ stunning public admission, then-Bilderberg chairman Etienne Davignon — a former European Union commissar and current Belgian minister of state — told the online publication EUobserver that the network and the annual meetings “helped create” the controversial euro currency imposed on 17 (and counting) formerly sovereign European nations. Much evidence also suggests that the summits played a major role in foisting the EU superstate on the peoples of Europe against their will — a process that continues despite the lack of even a semblance of public support. Speaking to the BBC in 2005, Davignon also admitted that at the summit, “automatically around the table you have internationalists.” Internationalist is just another term for globalist.
This writer had an opportunity to go to Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2014 to cover the Bilderberg summit taking place there for The New American magazine. And outside the confab, which as usual took place at a fancy hotel, Diederik Samsom, a Bilderberg attendee and the leader of the Socialist International-aligned Dutch Labor Party, admitted on camera that he was attending the summit in his official capacity as parliamentary leader. Asked if he was there in an informal capacity, as Bilderberg claimed, Samsom responded: “Well, I’m formal, because being a politician, you’re 24/7, so there’s no way of exiting my role.” By contrast, the Bilderberg website says, “Participants take part in the conference as individuals in their own right.” The comments by the Dutch lawmaker and “sustainability” zealot, however, suggest otherwise.
It was hardly the first time that a Bilderberg attendee had contradicted, in public, the official narrative sold to the masses. In fact, more than 15 years ago, radical left-wing Bilderberg attendee Will Hutton — a former British newspaper editor, a pro-EU extremist, and a vehement opponent of American conservatism — also hinted at the influence of the gathering and its role in global policymaking. “[Bilderberg] is one of the key meetings of the year,” he wrote in 1998. “The consensus established is the backdrop against which policy is made worldwide.” The admission could not get much clearer than that. And yet, officially at least, the Bilderberg network continues to claim that the meetings are simply forums for discussion.
As if the fruit were not clear enough, the policy vision of Bilderberg bosses has also been publicly articulated by attendees. Basically, what unites the seemingly disparate globalists appears to be mainly their fanatical devotion to globalism — the transfer of political power and self-government away from nation-states and the peoples who make up those nations to unaccountable supranational regimes controlled by Bilderberg attendees and other Deep State swamp creatures. While there are occasionally “conservatives” and even the odd “libertarian” who attend, all are globalists. Indeed, based on their public statements, at least, it appears that virtually every attendee at Bilderberg is and has been for more than six decades an enemy of national independence and a proponent of globalism and the ongoing global effort to undermine national sovereignty.
Indeed, many have admitted the agenda in public. In 2001, for instance, former British chancellor of the exchequer and Bilderberg bigwig Denis Healey told the left-wing U.K. Guardian, one of the few papers that has provided extensive Bilderberg coverage, that it was a little “exaggerated, but not wholly unfair” to say that the outfit’s overall goal was to impose a global government on humanity. “Those of us in Bilderberg felt we couldn’t go on forever fighting one another for nothing and killing people and rendering millions homeless,” he claimed, as if the globalists were simply destroying nationhood for the benefit of humanity. “So we felt that a single community throughout the world would be a good thing.” By “community,” globalists really mean government — after all, the European Union was a “community” before the full-blown superstate was openly announced.
Aside from guiding policy, a great deal of anecdotal evidence suggests Bilderberg plays a major role in selecting the policymakers in charge of foisting their schemes on an unsuspecting public. In 1991, for example, a virtually unknown governor from Arkansas attended. Shortly after that, he became President Bill Clinton. Obama, too, went to Bilderberg before becoming president. Multiple members of virtually every U.S. executive branch Cabinet for generations have also attended, including several of President Trump’s top officials, such as Defense Secretary James Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
It is not just American politicians and bureaucrats whose careers seem to get a major boost from attending the summits, either. Tony Blair, for example, attended Bilderberg as a virtually unknown opposition member of Parliament. He then became prime minister shortly afterward. Numerous other British prime ministers, including David Cameron, have also attended. Other countries in Europe have faced similar occurrences, such as Bilderberg bigwig and Goldman Sachs operative Mario Monti being installed as the unelected prime minister of Italy in 2011, shortly after attending Bilderberg meetings. More than a few analysts have suggested that Bilderberg leaders were “vetting” puppet politicians to determine whether they would be a good fit.
At the European Union level — where voters and the peoples of Europe have virtually no say in governance — the same phenomenon has been observed. In 2005, even the state-funded BBC highlighted it. “All the recent presidents of the European Commission attended Bilderberg meetings before they were appointed,” the broadcaster reported. EU overlords, of course, are not elected by the people. In 2009, meanwhile, former Belgian Prime Minister Herman Van Rompuy — a virtual nobody unknown throughout the bloc — was mysteriously installed as EU “president” just days after attending the confab. In a bizarre speech that sparked criticism, ridicule, and alarm worldwide, he promptly announced that “global governance” was advancing.
Prevalence
The Deep State behind the Deep State has a lot of overlap in terms of membership and leadership. Beyond the Bilderberg, CFR, Trilateral, and such establishment organs are other secretive and semi-secret organizations, such as the World Affairs Council, the Aspen Institute, Le Cercle, the Brookings Institution, the Club of Rome, the Atlantic Council, the World Economic Forum, and even the relatively new “World Government Summit” that last year erected the Arch of Baal at its confab in the United Arab Emirates. Each of these plays an important role in the Deep State’s architecture.
The Deep State behind the Deep State also includes an array of secret societies, including Skull and Bones, Bohemian Grove, and others. There are also key individual leaders of the Deep State behind the Deep State, including the Rockefeller, Soros, and Rothschild families. Aside from the organizations they control, and in tandem with their influence exercised through government power, these figures also rely heavily on the tax-exempt foundations where they shelter their loot from taxes while funding efforts to advance their agenda.
And beyond all those that are known are, undoubtedly, others that are not even known publicly.
Unfortunately, Trump has many operatives for the real Deep State serving at the highest levels of his administration. More than a few of his Cabinet secretaries, for example, are current or former members of the CFR, the Trilateral Commission, and more. As previously mentioned, some are also attendees of Bilderberg, with several senior Trump officials attending this year’s Bilderberg meeting in Virginia. But, it is also becoming obvious that the Deep State behind the Deep State does not trust Trump — at best — and actively despises him at worst. That is a good sign, though it is no guarantee that anything will change.
For Christians, Jews, and God-fearing people generally, there is certainly a spiritual component to this whole “Deep State” agenda. But Americans do not need to be helpless victims of these shadowy forces. In this special report, in addition to exposing the Deep State and its various tentacles, The New American also offers potential solutions for people to get involved in this fight. Americans who wish to see a return to self-government under the Constitution must get busy. There is an incredible opportunity, now, to set the Deep State’s globalist agenda back by decades or even generations. Exposing the Deep State will be crucial. The American people, acting through Congress to stop it, will be key. But to seize the opportunity, Americans must get educated, activated, and organized.
Deep State: Follow the Rothschild, Soros, and Rockefeller Money
Written by Alex Newman
With almost unlimited capital, Wall Street moneymen use it to centralize government. Their plans smack of worldwide crony capitalism, with government rules made to order.
It may sound cliché, but there is a great deal of wisdom in the old saying about catching criminals: “Follow the money.” That advice applies as much to catching small-time petty thieves as it does to big-time global crime syndicates. And it is especially relevant when trying to understand the bureaucratic and intelligence community components of the Deep State, and more importantly, the Deep State behind the Deep State. This shadowy network, which is barely concealed at this point, includes secret societies such as Skull and Bones and the Bohemian Grove, as well as less-secretive organizations such as the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, and the Bilderberg meetings. Money is key.
Of course, as used by the establishment media, what has typically been referred to in recent months as the “Deep State” is simply just different parts of the federal government, particularly the permanent bureaucratic caste and what is known as the “intelligence community.” However, that is only part of the story. Others who have commented on this subject have noted the prominence of the Big Business community and Wall Street in regards to the Deep State. Former congressional staffer Mike Lofgren, a top-secret security clearance holder and one of the early voices to develop the idea of a “Deep State” in America, refers to it as “a hybrid entity of public and private institutions ruling the country.”
Wall Street and the Deep State
In particular, Lofgren has noted that Wall Street and D.C. are crucial. “Washington is the most important node of the Deep State that has taken over America, but it is not the only one,” argued Lofgren, who wrote a book on the subject before Donald Trump became president. “Invisible threads of money and ambition connect the town to other nodes. One is Wall Street, which supplies the cash that keeps the political machine quiescent and operating as a diversionary marionette theater. Should the politicians forget their lines and threaten the status quo, Wall Street floods the town with cash and lawyers to help the hired hands remember their own best interests.” Of course, Lofgren is correct. But the proverbial “rabbit hole” goes even deeper.
Wall Street, and especially outfits such as “vampire squid” Goldman Sachs, are indeed essential elements of the Deep State. But the reality is even worse than Lofgren seems to realize. An explosive 2011 Swiss study published in the PLOS ONE journal on the “network of global corporate control,” for instance, highlights the fact that a tiny group of entities — mostly financial institutions and especially central banks — exerts a massive amount of influence over the international economy from behind the scenes. According to the peer-reviewed paper, which presented the first global investigation of ownership and control architecture in the international economy, transnational corporations form a “giant bow-tie structure.” A large portion of control “flows to a small tightly-knit core of financial institutions,” investigators found, describing the core as an “economic super-entity.” Not surprisingly, this economic super-entity is dominated by members of the Deep State behind the Deep State — a relatively tiny group of individuals with unfathomable power and influence. The individuals in control of a tiny handful of mega-banks — especially Barclays Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse, among a handful of others — are at the very center of it all.
Lofgren was not the first observer to realize or point out that the elected officials ostensibly in charge of governing America are not really in charge. Even close friends and associates of the Deep State behind the Deep State have commented on the issue. The late Georgetown University Professor Carroll Quigley, a mentor to President Bill Clinton, was close to the core of the Deep State for years, and, while he disagreed with the secrecy, he admitted to agreeing with most of its aims. He was even allowed to examine their records for a period of time. And then, spilling the proverbial beans, Quigley put some of his explosive findings in his massive 1966 book Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time.
Quigley offered extremely important insight into the agenda, especially the monetary machinations, of the real Deep State. “The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole,” he explained on page 324. “This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences. The apex of the system was to be the Bank for International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, a private bank owned and controlled by the world’s central banks which were themselves private corporations.”
Indeed, just as Quigley explained, the world now exists under what could fairly be described as a neofeudalist-type system. And international entities such as the Bank of International Settlements, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank play key roles in it all. Another crucial component of that involves control of the economy and even the political systems of nations by a tiny clique, which exercises its power quietly through well-connected mega-banks that literally own the central banks. The Federal Reserve, for instance, is essentially a banking cartel, with each regional Federal Reserve bank owned and controlled by its member banks. In court filings, the “Federal Reserve” banks have even boldly declared that laws applicable to government agencies such as transparency requirements do not apply to Fed banks because they are private corporations.
That the Federal Reserve System dominates the U.S. economy today is impossible to dispute — simply observe the news coverage and endless media speculation ahead of the Fed meetings about what the central planners may or may not decide to do about interest rates. Consider, also, that amid the last economic crisis, the U.S. Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (SIGTARP) estimated the potential total cost of the combined crisis bailouts at $23.7 trillion, with a T, or more than $75,000 per person in the United States — money created out of thin air by unelected, unaccountable central bankers. For perspective, the U.S. GDP is around $18 trillion. Those bailed out were largely the mega-banks and cronies of Federal Reserve bosses. Consider, too, that studies such as one released in 2014 by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) show that central banks, including the Fed, now dominate even stock markets, with some of them even buying and selling stocks directly using money conjured into existence out of thin air. They also rig prices for all sorts of assets, as The New American and many other sources have documented and Fed bosses have admitted publicly. In 1998, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan testified to Congress that “central banks stand ready to lease gold in increasing quantities should the price rise,” thereby keeping prices down.
And according to top officials, many of these mega-bankers are beyond being “too big to fail” and being bailed out by unwitting American savers and taxpayers; they are also “too big to jail,” giving them free rein to perpetrate crimes at will. On March 6, 2013, testifying before a Senate committee, former Attorney General Eric Holder even said it explicitly: “I am concerned that the size of some of these institutions becomes so large that it does become difficult for us to prosecute them when we are hit with indications that if you do prosecute, if you do bring a criminal charge, it will have a negative impact on the national economy, perhaps even the world economy.”
Deep State Moneymen Love Globalism and Communism
Senior leaders of the Deep State behind the Deep State, which uses central banks and political institutions to advance its objectives, have boasted of their agenda and their power. The late David Rockefeller, formerly CEO of Chase Manhattan mega-bank and a leading Deep State boss involved in the leadership of the Bilderberg meetings, the Trilateral Commission, and the Council on Foreign Relations, revealed his true colors — in writing — in his 2002 autobiography Memoirs. “Some even believe we [the Rockefellers]are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as internationalists and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world, if you will,” Rockefeller explains on page 405. “If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.” In short, the powerful globalist boasted of being a conspirator working against America in favor of a one-world system.
The Deep State’s supposedly “capitalist” money men have no aversion to communism, either, as Quigley revealed in his book. Decades before the startling admission in his own memoirs, Rockefeller himself showered praises on the most murderous dictatorship to plague humanity in all of recorded history. “Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution, it has obviously succeeded, not only in producing more efficient and dedicated administration, but also in fostering a high morale and community purpose,” Rockefeller claimed in a 1973 New York Times piece about Mao Tse-tung’s “communist revolution” that murdered tens of millions of people in cold blood. “The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history.” For Deep State luminaries such as Rockefeller, then, mass murder and total subjugation of a people is a tremendous “success.” So we can safely conclude that the success or failure of the globalist world order Rockefeller and his cronies is aiming for will not be decided on how well it cares for the middle and lower classes.
More recently, fellow Deep State bigwig George Soros, another key moneyman, and a protégé of the even more powerful and wealthy Rothschild dynasty, echoed those remarks about Communist China. In 2009, for instance, Soros called for the communist regime enslaving mainland China to “own” what he referred to as the “New World Order.” Speaking to the Financial Times, the self-styled philanthropist declared that the United States and the U.S. dollar were on their way down, and that the Communist Party regime must step up to the plate. “I think you really need to bring China into the creation of a new world order,” Soros said, without noting that the regime has murdered more people than any other in human history. “I think you need a new world order, that China has to be part of the process of creating it and they have to buy in, they have to own it in the same way as the United States owns … the current order.”
It was hardly a slip up. The next year, while receiving the Globalist of the Year award from the Canadian International Council, Soros again called for China to play a lead role in the emerging global-governance regime. “They have now got to accept responsibility for world order and the interests of other people as well,” declared Soros, a self-styled atheist who has said publicly that he feels like a “god” sometimes. “Today, China has not only a more vigorous economy, but actually a better functioning government than the United States.” From Beijing to Moscow and Washington, D.C., to London, globalist Deep State operatives are all openly and covertly pushing for this new world order, which is being built through regional orders such as the European Union, the African Union, the Eurasian Union, the Union of South American States, and more as explained by so many globalist schemers.
While rarely in the spotlight, the Rothschild banking dynasty — the ultimate Deep State characters — is at the center of the rigged global financial system. The Rothschilds are wealthy and powerful beyond comprehension. On its website, Rothschild & Co, one of the many Rothschild banking operations, styles itself “one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory groups,” providing services and solutions to “large institutions, families, individuals and governments, worldwide.” “Having been at the centre of the world’s financial markets for more than 200 years we can rely on an unrivalled global network of more than 2,800 talented employees and a track-record of outstanding execution with 50 offices around the world,” the website boasts in what might even be an understatement, adding that Rothschild & Co “can be closer to current issues than any other global financial institution in our core markets.” They are not kidding. Estimates of the ultra-secretive dynasty’s wealth reach into the trillions of dollars.
The power of this dynasty is well known to historians and insiders, and it stretches back centuries. “The Rothschilds had decided the outcome of the Napoleonic Wars by putting their financial weight behind Britain,” noted historian and establishment apologist Niall Ferguson in his book The World’s Banker: The History of the House of Rothschild. In other words, even more than two centuries ago, this dynasty, which is deeply involved in the global central-banking regime described by Quigley, was able to decide the outcome of wars between two of the most powerful governments then existing on the planet. Since then, the dynasty’s power and wealth appear to have grown even further, owning businesses in financial services, real estate, mining, energy, agriculture, winemaking, and more, despite efforts to stay out of the limelight. Further highlighting the affinity of these supposed “super-capitalists” for communism, though, a leading member of the Rothschild dynasty, Baron Eric de Rothschild, publicly came out to help push the candidacy of Bulgarian Communist Party operative Irina Bokova to lead the United Nations as secretary-general.
Deep State Foundations Finance Evil
Many of the globalist bigwigs, such as the Rockefellers, Soros, the Rothschild dynasty, and dozens more like them, operate through tax-exempt foundations. Aside from helping shelter the Deep State moneymen from the same onerous taxation they promote, these foundations make up another key component of the Deep State’s financial architecture. The Rockefeller dynasty, for instance, operates a massive network of foundations with many billions of dollars. It includes the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rockefeller Family Fund, and more. These, in turn, finance other tax-exempt foundations used to promote their agenda. Soros, meanwhile, just transferred $18 billion into his Open Society Foundations, which in turn finance hundreds of organizations, foundations, and causes around the world. Other mega-foundations controlled by the Deep State behind the Deep State include the Carnegie Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Tides Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and many more. Each plays a unique but essential role.
To understand how crucial these tax-exempt foundations are to advancing the real Deep State’s agenda, a simple overview of their actions provides some idea. The Soros network of foundations, for instance, promotes everything from globalism and statism to racial hatred and abortion, even funding training programs to teach European pastors to promote the European Union to their congregations. Leaks in recent years have revealed that the Open Society Foundations even fund a wide range of pseudo-Christian groups that aim to corrupt and hijack Christianity and churches — the pro-abortion group Catholics for Choice, for instance, or training programs for Orthodox pastors in non-EU nations designed to have those spiritual leaders lead their flocks into the transnational superstate. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, meanwhile, finances everything anti-American, from Planned Parenthood and population control to K-12 Common Core school standards and efforts to globalize “education.” The Rockefellers have funded issues from pseudo-environmentalism and globalism to statism and feminism. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.
Consider the “Green” movement. In 2014, a report by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee exposed the network of billionaires and their foundations that it referred to as the “Billionaires Club.” This club, the report said, was responsible for creating an AstroTurf “Green” movement that hijacked vast swaths of the federal policymaking apparatus. The explosive 92-page study, entitled “The Chain of Environmental Command: How a Club of Billionaires and Their Foundations Control the Environmental Movement and Obama’s EPA,” exposes the tactics, too. Among other schemes, the network relies on an “incredibly sophisticated” system of front groups and the exploitation of loopholes in the tax code. The Billionaires Club’s machinations also involve “a close knit network of like-minded funders, environmental activists, and government bureaucrats who specialize in manufacturing phony ‘grassroots’ movements and in promoting bogus propaganda disguised as science and news to spread an anti-fossil energy message to the unknowing public,” the report said.
In some cases, the network funds pseudo-scientific research, too. The findings are then disseminated by far-left “media” outlets such as the Huffington Post and Mother Jones that are also receiving Billionaires Club funds. “In one example, a story reporting on a Park Foundation-supported anti-fracking study was reproduced by a Park-funded news organization through a Park-funded media collaboration where it was then further disseminated on Twitter by the maker of Park-backed anti-fracking movies,” the report found. Three radical outfits in particular were identified as serving key roles in the scheming of the network: the Environmental Grantmakers Association, the Democracy Alliance, and the Divest/Invest movement. Other crucial components of the phony grassroots network involved in financing the deception and extremism include the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Schmidt Family Foundation created by Google boss Eric Schmidt, and the infamous Heinz Family Foundation largely controlled by former Secretary of State John Kerry’s wife.
The abuse of these tax-exempt foundations by the Deep State behind the Deep State to subvert freedom in the United States and worldwide is hardly new. In fact, in 1952, Congress created the Select Committee to Investigate Tax-Exempt Foundations and Comparable Organizations, sometimes known as the Cox Committee and the Reece Committee after its two chairmen. Among other tasks, it was supposed to look into whether the foundations were supporting communism. It turns out that they were, but the reality was even worse. In an explosive interview with G. Edward Griffin released in 1991, Norman Dodd, the staff director of the committee, explained just how serious the threat was — and presumably still is.
According to Dodd, H. Rowan Gaither, who was the president of the Ford Foundation at the time, summoned Dodd to his office in New York. Dodd said that Gaither asked him, “off the record,” why Congress was interested in investigating the activities of foundations such as the Ford Foundation. But before Dodd could even answer, Gaither noted, among other things, that many of those involved in policymaking at the foundation had been involved in the “intelligence” agencies, which were filled with communists in high places, and that policy directives for the foundations were coming out of the White House. Then, according to Dodd, Gaither dropped a bombshell: “Mr. Dodd, we are here to operate in response to similar directives, the substance of which is that we shall use our grant-making power to so alter life in the United States, that it can be comfortably merged with the Soviet Union.” Read that sentence again and let it sink in.
The final report itself was revealing, too. “Some of the larger foundations have directly supported subversion in the true meaning of that term — namely, the process of undermining some of our vitally protective concepts and principles,” the investigators found, adding that the foundations were promoting internationalism and moral relativism. “They have actively supported attacks upon our social and governmental system and financed the promotion of socialism and collectivist ideas,” the report continued. Of course, this continues to this day. In his report, Dodd also argued that the mega-foundations were weaponizing the government “education” system to enable oligarchical collectivism. He noted, too, that a “revolution” had occurred that would never have been possible “unless education in the United States had been prepared in advance to endorse it.” The corruption of America’s “education” regime stretches back to progressive humanist John Dewey (not to be confused with Melvil Dewey of the Dewey Decimal System), who was financed by one of the Rockefellers’ tax-exempt foundations and is today known as the “father” of America’s government-education regime. Today, the Gates, Carnegie, and Rockefeller foundations, among others, continue the work.
Other analysts have documented Wall Street and Deep State money men support for communism and subversion going back even further than that. In his book Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution, for instance, Stanford historian Antony Sutton exposed the key role played by certain Wall Street financiers in establishing communist tyranny in Russia, financing communism, profiting from communism, and more. The book shows also that Wall Street forces worked hard to ensure that revolutionary Leon Trostky could make it to Russia to help the process along. And they even helped the cause of global slavery by building up the Soviet economy and war machine. The results of this included the murder of more than 100 million people and the enslavement of billions more. China, Cuba, and many other nations were similarly enslaved under communist regimes with the fervent assistance of “Deep State” moneymen and government operatives, as this magazine has documented for decades.
Today, the Deep State and the forces behind it — secret and semi-secret organizations and networks, as well as their interlinked financial operations and “intelligence” agencies — are closer than ever before to their goal of global totalitarianism frequently touted as the “New World Order.”However, they are also closer than ever before to being completely exposed, as millions of people around the world wake up. Humanity and the Deep State are in a race against time. If the Deep State wins, liberty and self-government die. The stakes are that high. But everyone can help. Start by reading the articles on the Deep State. Then, get involved. The future of freedom is on the line. And as any good criminal investigator knows, a good place to start is to follow the money. While the Deep State moneymen have a solid grip on the government, they are not in full control of state legislatures or either house of Congress. It is way past time for Congress to hold hearings and investigate.
Deep State: Secret Societies: Skull and Bones, Bohemians, Illuminati
Written by Alex Newman
Documentation has existed since at least the 1700s about secret societies formed to control governments. Even now in America, such societies attract rich and connected people.
Secret societies such as the Bohemian Grove and Skull and Bones play a major role in American affairs and have for generations; that much is clear and well documented, as we shall show. But most Americans have paid little attention to what happens outside of the media spotlight — until now. In recent months, public perceptions have started to change as the “Deep State” inadvertently exposed itself publicly in its war against America, the Constitution, humanity, and President Donald Trump. And in fact, thanks to hacked e-mails and public statements by members, it is now proven that many of the swamp creatures involved in the occult secret societies of America — another key component of the Deep State behind the Deep State — see Trump and his agenda as a “disaster.” According to at least one insider, that is because Trump is not involved in the secret societies and has not been involved in their rituals.
Amid an unprecedented and highly coordinated campaign to destroy Trump, first as a candidate and later as a president, a fast-growing segment of the American electorate has started realizing that “We The People” have not been getting the full story. As part of that awakening, the concept of a “Deep State” or shadowy “swamp” working behind the scenes has captured the public imagination. The idea is now as “mainstream” as can be: Establishment-media polls show about half of Americans now recognize definitively that the Deep State exists. Trump himself has mentioned it. And even much of the establishment press — a key component of the Deep State — has now grudgingly acknowledged that the Deep State exists, if only to muddy the waters about its true nature. But in this series, The New American magazine aims to connect the dots and reveal the shadowy networks that play such an enormous role in U.S. and global affairs behind the scenes.
It is true that the entrenched, anti-Trump federal bureaucracy, and especially the self-styled “intelligence community,” are crucial elements of the Deep State. But behind that Deep State is another Deep State; the “Deep State behind the Deep State,” if you will, or the ruling establishment. Parts of this network are not quite secret. For example, in our article on this subject,The New American highlighted the enormous role played by the semi-secret but officially acknowledged Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg network, and other such outfits. But beyond those organizations, which operate websites and even release full or partial lists of members, are other organizations that are even more secretive. They remain largely unknown to the American people. But such “secret societies” have been working to spread their lawless doctrines in America since before it was even formally an independent self-governing nation.
The Historical Illuminati
Even America’s first president, George Washington, was deeply concerned about the insidious machinations and influence of one particular secret society, and its infiltration in America. “It is not my intention to doubt that the doctrine of the Illuminati and the principles of Jacobinism had not spread in the United States,” Washington wrote in a letter to a friend that is still posted on the government’s online archives. “On the contrary, no one is more satisfied of this fact than I am.” America’s most prominent Founding Father also warned of the Illuminati’s “diabolical tenets” being spread in America in a 1798 letter to Reverend G. W. Snyder, who had sent him a crucial book on the society. Also in 1798, then-Yale President Timothy Dwight warned that the Illuminati was willing to use “murder, butchery, and war” to overthrow religion, government, and civilization. More than a few scholars recognized that the goals of these conspirators included overthrowing all the governments and religions of Europe to build a cosmopolitan “brotherhood of man” while undermining family and property rights.
The historical Order of the Illuminati that Washington and Dwight warned of was a secret society founded in Bavaria on May 1, 1776, by Adam Weishaupt, a professor of law at Ingolstadt University. According to French Catholic priest Abbé Augustin Barruel in his book Memoirs Illustrating the History of Jacobinism, Weishaupt had been inspired by the teachings of 18th-century anti-Christian fanatics from France styling themselves “philosophers” or “philosophes,” such as Voltaire, Rousseau, and Diderot. His four-volume writings documented, among other important facts, the role of these conspirators in the French Revolution. The book was translated into English by 1799 and was widely read among European leaders, contributing to widespread awareness of the secret machinations of secret societies in those days that has largely been lost in contemporary times.
Among the English-speaking world, the Illuminati’s operations were first widely exposed to the public in the 1797 book Proofs of a Conspiracy Against All the Religions and Governments of Europe Carried on in the Secret Meetings of Freemasons, Illuminati and Reading Societies by John Robison, a university professor, Freemason, and the first general secretary to the Royal Society of Edinburgh. Even Washington had a copy of the important book, often referred to as Proofs of a Conspiracy, in his library, according to the National Archives. Like Abbé Barruel, Professor Robison documented, among other actions by the conspirators, the Illuminati’s lead role in the murderous, barbarous French Revolution that tore France apart so badly that she never fully recovered. As a Freemason himself, Robison offered broad insight into the Illuminati’s infiltration of Europe’s Masonic lodges and the key role played by “Illuminated” Freemasons — individuals involved in the conspiracy — in attempting to overthrow governments, family, religion, morality, and more.
The secret society of self-styled “Illuminated” ones became incredibly influential by attracting influential men and, particularly, by infiltrating the Masonic lodges of Europe, from Paris and Berlin to St. Petersburg, according to scholars who have studied it. Officially, though, the historical outfit known as the Illuminati, based on concentric circles of influence and secrets surrounding an inner core of conspirators, was said to have been disbanded after its wicked scheming was discovered by Bavarian authorities. The authorities informed their counterparts in other jurisdictions, some of whom also attempted to suppress the society. How successful the crackdown might have been remains the subject of debate among scholars. Some historians and analysts have suggested the conspirators went deeper into hiding, while others have argued that the Illuminati was largely decimated across Europe.
However, the Illuminati’s subversive doctrines and ideas — described as “diabolical” by America’s first president — clearly survived. Virtually the same evil principles articulated by Weishaupt and his band of criminals were articulated in The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx and Fredrich Engels, for example. Those same principles guided the French Revolution, with its murderous hatred for religion and its willingness to use absolute savagery — think mass decapitations, among other atrocities — against enemies of the revolution. Today, many of those evil doctrines spread by the Illuminati are taught as “truth” in universities across America and Europe and around the world, such as the idea that private property rights should be abolished for the most part or the idea that religion is a crutch for the ignorant masses. And as Robison documented extensively, the conspirators continued spreading their subversion across Europe even after their discovery, something that came to be closely associated with the “Enlightenment” and the rejection of religion — and the hatred against Christianity in particular.
More than a few prominent individuals have highlighted the role of Weishaupt (his Illuminati code-name was “Spartacus”) and the movement he founded in laying the groundwork for the modern-day global effort to bring down Christianity, liberty, and civilization. “From the days of Spartacus-Weishaupt to those of Karl Marx, and down to Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary), Rosa Luxembourg (Germany), and Emma Goldman (United States) … this worldwide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilisation and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence, and impossible equality, has been steadily growing,” wrote future Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the U.K. Illustrated Sunday Herald in February of 1920. “It has been the mainspring of every subversive movement during the 19th century; and now at last this band of extraordinary personalities from the underworld of the great cities of Europe and America have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire.” He was referring, of course, to the Communist Revolution that seized control of what became the Soviet Union.
Skull and Bones: Brotherhood of Death
By their very nature, “secret” societies are secret, and hence, difficult for outsiders to track and understand — that is, after all, the point of being “secret.” And so, beyond observable ideological similarities, the relationship between historical organizations such as the Illuminati and modern-day secret societies, assuming there is a relationship, is murky at best. But secret societies that bear striking similarities in terms of practicing occultism, totalitarian ideology, subversive practices, obsessive secrecy, hatred of Christianity, and more continue to exist — even in America, to this today. One such organization operating in the United States today is known as the Skull and Bones society. It exists at Yale University, and is sometimes known as the “Brotherhood of Death.” It was founded in 1832 by William H. Russell, whose family was in the opium business, shortly after his return from Germany. The German connection has led many analysts to speculate that Skull and Bones may be an American branch of an international movement — potentially even the Illuminati. But that is simply speculation at this point.
It has been dubbed, probably unfairly, considering that it is known to exist, the “most secretive organization in the world.” And it has attracted a great deal of criticism. Among other concerns expressed by critics are the deeply occult rituals the society is known to engage in. These include bizarre, death-obsessed ceremonies that initiates are required to participate in if they wish to join. For instance, it has been widely reported, thanks to investigations and secret videotapes, that initiates are required to lie in a coffin while engaging in acts that cannot be repeated here while detailing their sexual history to their fellow “Bonesmen,” as members are known. Footage of some of the society’s bizarre rituals, which take place at a location known as “The Tomb,” has emerged in recent years.
In film that was aired in 2001 by ABC News, for example, Bonesmen can be seen and heard engaging in occult rituals involving, among other things, kissing human skulls, followed by what was described by the ABC host as “performing a mock killing.” The screams caught on tape are bloodcurdling.
“Even though it may seem silly to us, it seems to mean something to them,” said Ron Rosenbaum, the reporter for the New York Post who helped obtain the video of the rituals, during a 2001 interview with ABC News. “You can’t argue with the success of Skull and Bones.” The ABC host went on to explain that Skull and Bones has “groomed the American ruling class for generations,” producing leaders of Wall Street, Congress, the Supreme Court, and the White House.
While the society has largely operated from the shadows since its founding, it did earn some attention during the 2004 presidential election between then-President George W. Bush and then-Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.). Both were members of the society. In separate interviews, late Meet the Press host Tim Russert asked them about it, but got no real answer. “It’s so secret we can’t talk about it,” Bush responded. Kerry, when asked what it means that both he and Bush are members of Skull and Bones, said: “Not much, because it’s a secret…. I wish there were something secret I could manifest, there are all kinds of secrets.” Bush also mentioned the society in his autobiography: “My senior year I joined Skull and Bones, a secret society, so secret I can’t say anything more.” In other words, Americans were given a choice between two members of the same occult secret society, and neither candidate was willing to say a word of substance about the implications and meaning of such a development.
Aside from the two presidential candidates in 2004, many Bonesmen have served at the highest levels of government, ranging from Cabinet secretaries and senators to CIA bosses and Supreme Court justices and at least three presidents. Among the prominent members have been former President George H.W. Bush; James Jesus Angleton, credited with “mothering” the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA); neocon journal National Review founder William F. Buckley, Jr., a CIA agent and CFR member who “purged” true conservatives from the “conservative” movement; Secretary of War Henry Stimson; Austan Goolsbee, chairman of President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisors; leftist Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank; George H.W. Bush’s father, Senator Prescott Bush, who was embroiled in legal troubles for financing the Nazi war machine; multiple CFR founders and leaders; Frederick Smith, the founder of FedEx; Harold Stanley, founder of Morgan Stanley; international mega-banker Averill Harriman; Secretary of Defense Robert Lovett; and both President William Howard Taft and his son, Senator Robert A. Taft. Multiple Rockefellers have also been involved. While not all members go on to powerful positions, many certainly do.
Still today, little is known about the group, which not surprisingly considering its name, uses a skull and crossbones as a logo, along with the number 322. But multiple investigations have been carried out by researchers over the years. Perhaps the most important resulted in the book America’s Secret Establishment: An Introduction to the Order of Skull and Bones by Stanford University historian Antony Sutton. In essence, the book argues that Skull and Bones is a “recruiting ground for a global conspiracy for world government,” as history professor, author, and The New American writer Steve Byas explained. Sutton details how the Bonesmen and their co-conspirators use the Hegelian dialectic to advance their agenda. “In this [dialectical]process change requires conflict, and conflict requires the clash of opposites,” he explains. “You can’t just have a ‘right,’ you must have a ‘right’ and a ‘left.’” This was illustrated perfectly, perhaps, in the 2004 presidential election, when Americans were given a choice between a “conservative” Bonesman (Bush) and a “liberal” Bonesman (Kerry).
Sutton wrote other incredible books exposing the Deep State behind the Deep State’s role in promoting communism, including Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution. He also wrote the book Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler. And with researcher Patrick Wood, he wrote Trilaterals Over Washington, focusing on the Trilateral Commission. Each of these offers valuable insight on the true nature of the Deep State, including its most secretive components, such as Skull and Bones. Taken together, the research by Sutton offers among the most comprehensive overviews of the Deep State’s architecture and its operations, which include support for mass-murdering regimes and revolutions.
The Bohemian Grove
Another highly influential secret society operating in America is known as the Bohemian Grove. Like Skull and Bones, this network attracts American presidents, Cabinet secretaries, Big Business titans, mega-bankers, central bankers, “intelligence” agency bosses, military brass, and other leading Deep State characters. All of it is technically secret. The outfit was founded after the Civil War by Henry Harry Edwards, originally as a club for artists, writers, journalists, and other “Bohemians,” ostensibly for them to get together and relax in private. Since then, though, the outfit has grown to include more than 2,500 of the world’s richest and most powerful men — and only men are invited — who come from across America and beyond to meet at a massive retreat in the redwood forests of California. While total secrecy is demanded from members, it is known that the membership rolls have included every GOP president (except Trump) since the early 1920s, along with many Democrats, such as Jimmy Carter.
During the United Nations’ 1945 founding conference (chaired by Soviet spy Alger Hiss) in San Francisco, delegates from around the world were invited to the Bohemian compound, too. “The Club and its members were major players in hosting the UN Delegates,” wrote scholar Peter Phillips in his dissertation for his doctorate in philosophy at the University of California, Davis. “Receptions for UNCIO [United Nations Conference on International Organization] delegates and key dignitaries were held at the Bohemian Club on May 17th, May 29th, June 4th and June 5th. Towards the end of the UN conference the Club invited all delegates to a program at the Grove.” What, exactly, went on there with dignitaries from around the world remains something of a mystery.
While the club’s motto is “Weaving Spiders Come Not Here,” it is a known fact that plenty of official business is conducted at the Bohemian Grove, and especially at the lodges and camps. To get a sense of just how important in public affairs this occult confab is to the Deep State behind the Deep State, consider that former President Richard Nixon boasted of how crucial a speech he gave at the event was on his journey to the White House. “If I were to choose the speech that gave me the most pleasure and satisfaction in my political career, it would be my Lakeside Speech at the Bohemian Grove in July, 1967,” he explained in his autobiography. “Because this speech traditionally was off the record, it received no publicity at the time. But in many important ways it marked the first milestone on my road to the presidency. It was an emotional assignment for me and also an unparalleled opportunity to reach some of the most important and influential men.”
Aside from the power and influence are the occult ceremonies and perversion that have become practically synonymous with the Bohemian Grove. For one, the men — among the world’s most wealthy and influential across all sectors — are known to prance around the redwood forest naked and inebriated, urinating at will throughout the camp. Apparently the ability to urinate everywhere is a symbol of their freedom. More sinister, though, are the dark and occult rituals, widely described as pagan at best or satanic at worst. Some of this has been documented on video as occurring at the annual confab. Perhaps most infamous is the ceremony involving what members claim is a “mock” child sacrifice known as the “Cremation of Care.” During the spectacle, the robed and hooded men gather to chant, some carrying torches, under a 40-foot-tall owl idol that is widely said to be a representation of the Canaanite demon god Moloch, to whom babies and children were routinely sacrificed. Amid bizarre chanting and horrifying screaming, what members claimed was an “effigy” of a child is burned up as a sacrifice to the giant concrete owl.
The reason so much is known about this ritual is that there are still some real journalists in America. Conservative radio talk-show titan Alex Jones managed to sneak into the club through the forest and capture the occult ritual on video camera. It is even creepier than you might imagine. Jones posted the video online, offering the first known footage of the ceremony to the public — and confirming the existence and occult nature of a ceremony that had long been just the subject of unconfirmed rumors.
The words spoken amid the “sermon” offered during this ritual are equally bizarre. “The Owl is in his leafy temple. Let all within the grove be reverent before him. Lift up your heads oh ye trees and be lifted up ye everlasting spires, for behold here is Bohemia’s shrine, and holy are the pillars of this house,” the speaker declares, standing beneath the gargantuan stone owl. “We shall read the sign. Midsummer sets us free! Ye shall burn me once again! Not with these flames! Which hither ye have brought from regions where I reign. Ye fools and priests, I spit upon your fire! O Owl! Prince of all mortal wisdom, Owl of Bohemia, we beseech thee, grant us thy counsel.… O Great Owl of Bohemia! We thank thee for thy adjuration. Be gone detested care! Be gone! Once more, we banish thee! Be gone dull care! Fire should have its will of thee! Be gone dull care! And all the winds make merry with thy dust. Hail, fellowship’s eternal flame! Once again, Midsummer sets us free!”
Blurry still photographs of the event from a century ago provide evidence that the occult ritual has been going on for at least that long. Thanks to the video footage, though, Americans now have smoking-gun proof that top leaders in government and business are gathering for occult rituals in the forest, something almost too bizarre for everyday people to comprehend.
Later, on the street, Jones interviewed David Gergen, a regular attendee of Bohemian Grove and a leading advisor to four different presidents of both parties. Jones mentioned that Gergen had denied in media reports that he ran around naked at the confab, as other attendees are known to do, but that Gergen had publicly admitted to being a “happy member” of Bohemian Grove who likes the folks who come there. “Have you been there for the ceremony, the Cremation of Care?” Jones asked. Gergen, with his facial expression quickly changing, responded: “Frankly, I do not think that is something I need to talk to you about.” Apparently Gergen was confused, believing that Jones had been a member who did not follow his pledge not to disclose what goes on there publicly. “I don’t respect you for that,” Gergen fumed after being “ambushed” by Jones. “You took an understanding that you would not do that film, and you did.” Of course, Jones took no oath and offered no “understanding,” because he went in without authorization.
Another one of the few things that is known about the Bohemian Grove is that members were unsettled by then-candidate Trump and his promises to fight globalism, take on the establishment, promote Americanism, and pursue an “America First” policy. In a hacked e-mail posted by DCLeaks from former Secretary of State Colin Powell to Peter Gordon MacKay, Canada’s former minister of justice, attorney general, minister of national defense, and minister of foreign affairs, Powell dropped a bombshell. “I am back from the Bohemian Grove. Surprise, surprise, I sat next to [Canadian Prime Minister] Stephen Harper a couple of times and had a nice discussion,” wrote Powell, one of the leading figures in lying the American people into the Iraq war that resulted in the practical extermination of the ancient Christian communities there. “Grove attendees know that Trump is a disaster,” Powell continued, adding that “most will vote against” Trump. Many Americans weary of their leaders’ secret rituals took those comments as a ringing endorsement of Trump’s candidacy.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, himself affiliated with the Bohemian Grove and other key components of the Deep State, explained that the establishment’s disdain for Trump was indeed related to the fact that the current president was not involved in the secret societies. Responding to Mitt Romney’s attacks on Trump during an interview on Fox News, Gingrich, who did back the president, said the attacks were a signal of “the panic of the establishment wing of the (Republican) Party.” The possibility of Trump winning the GOP nomination “absolutely drives them crazy,” Gingrich added. When asked why, Gingrich dropped another bombshell. “Well because he’s an outsider; he’s not them; he’s not part of the club; he’s uncontrollable; he hasn’t been through the initiation rites; he didn’t belong to the secret society,” said the former House speaker, who apparently was seeking a job in the Trump administration.
The membership lists of these secret societies, then, include many of the most powerful people in America and the world. There is also an astounding degree of overlap between the truly secret societies such as Skull and Bones and the Bohemian Grove, and the secretive but public outfits that make up this Deep State behind the Deep State described here. Beyond those secret and non-secret organizations that make up the Deep State behind the Deep State, there are almost certainly other cabals of totalitarian-minded globalists whose names and even members remain largely unknown to the public. Indeed, there are likely secret societies that are so secret they and their leaders remain virtually unknown to any non-members. Some of the secret history these societies have tried to erase is documented in Art Thompson’s book To the Victor Go the Myths & Monuments: The History of the First 100 Years of the War Against God and the Constitution, 1776-1876, and Its Modern Impact.
Ultimately this is a battle between good and evil: As was shown earlier through the words of prominent globalists such as David Rockefeller and George Soros (and their praise for Mao’s Marxism and Chinese rule), the globalist groups have made clear that their goal is not the betterment of the world for the benefit of the masses. And increased prosperity and freedom and goodness will not be the measures of their success.
At its core, this battle has spiritual components that cannot be ignored. It’s about right and wrong. As John Birch Society founder Robert Welch explained, humanity is faced with a “satanic and diabolic conspiracy.” For Christians and Jews who believe the scriptures, that much is clear. And for those who believe there is a moral imperative that must be adhered to, being active against this Deep State globalist campaign should be a given. American churches, synagogues, and religious leaders must play a role in this battle.
Exposing these forces would go a long way toward stopping them. To that end, there is only one national organization working to stop the Deep State behind the Deep State: The John Birch Society. JBS founder Welch understood that the key to stopping what Rockefeller called a “secret cabal” and its conspiracy for a “one world” system is to expose the agenda and its purveyors, with God’s help, while organizing to stop them and educating the electorate. Nothing else will do. There are no shortcuts or magic bullets. Without an educated electorate, turning the tide will be virtually impossible, absent divine intervention. With the rise of the Internet, and thanks to the foundation laid by the JBS and others, the exposure is happening at an unprecedented rate. But all patriotic Americans must get involved in the fight if freedom is to survive.
Exposing the Deep State
Written by Arthur R. Thompson
This is the final installment in a special report about the Deep State:
If you have read the articles assembled in this special report exposing the Deep State, then the prospects for being able to loosen this shadow government’s stranglehold over our government may seem daunting, if not impossible. After all, as the foregoing articles document, the Deep State wields immense influence spanning the two major political parties and different presidential administrations. Nor is this influence confined to government and politics (the main focus of this special report). The Deep State behind the Deep State — oftentimes referred to by other names such as the establishment or the swamp or the power elites — also exercises behind-the-scenes control in other areas of human endeavor, from big media and big business to academe and entertainment.
Draining the swamp will not be easy. Yet, it can be done!
For one thing, despite the influence and power of the swamp creatures lurking in the shadows of power, they and their subversive schemes cannot withstand the light of day. One reason why we know this is because they have to hide and obscure the true nature of their agenda from the American people in order to succeed. After all, if they were candidly to admit that they are working to consolidate political and economic power on a global scale, and to submerge the United States into a global government controlled by themselves, they and their schemes would quickly be stymied.
The reason is simple: Most Americans believe in preserving — and in restoring to even brighter luster — both American independence and freedom. And this means they would rise up in mass indignation of and opposition to schemes to diminish or destroy American independence and freedom, if they truly understood what was happening.
Moreover, more and more Americans are waking up to the fact that what is now so commonly referred to as the Deep State does exist, that its interests are not those of the American people, and that it threatens our wonderful country and the freedoms and fruits of liberty that we have been so blessed to be able to exercise and enjoy as Americans. Not only that, many Americans who do not yet recognize the danger on this level are at least aware that something is seriously wrong — that the American dream has over the years become more elusive.
This awakening has been occurring over many years, and because of it candidate Donald Trump’s campaign message to put America first and drain the swamp resonated with American voters, propelling him all the way to the White House. It is, of course, true, as this special report shows, that the swamp has not been drained — or at least not drained nearly to the extent that it needs to be. But it is also true that the Deep State views President Trump as an outsider. The swamp creatures detest him and his message of “America First”, such as (for example) his pronouncements to get out of the Paris climate accord and to protect our borders.
In their zeal to damage and destroy his presidency, the swamp creatures have to some extent taken off the mask. And this, of course, makes it all the less difficult to expose the not-so-hidden design behind America’s retreat from greatness — from the unbridled growth of big government in contravention of our priceless Constitution, to more sovereignty-draining foreign entanglements, to the increasingly transparent attacks on our Judeo-Christian morality and way of life.
The New American magazine is an affiliate of The John Birch Society, which has for almost 60 years worked to create the understanding needed to expose and reverse this retreat and to make America great again. All we need to do is to enlist enough good people into doing something effective to stop them. Not just anything, but engaging in concerted education and action under national leadership, education and action designed to negate the agenda of this cabal — which we dare call a conspiracy.
The reason that The John Birch Society has had a history of being maligned since its founding is that this cabal recognizes the danger of the JBS to its existence and has done all it can to neutralize our efforts. The JBS is the only organization that recognizes the need for a counter-agenda and has worked for decades with some success in delaying this cabal’s complete takeover of American society and government.
The solution is simple: Enough people of character and good will need to become involved — and do so in time — and we can turn the situation around, not simply delay the cabal’s goals. A good place to begin is to share this special report with others, and to ask for their involvement, as well. And the most effective way for you and others to become involved is through The John Birch Society. We therefore invite you to join with us in our epic undertaking.
Arthur R. Thompson is chief executive officer of The John Birch Society.
