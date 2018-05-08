A Special Report on Deep State

U.S. intelligence agencies operate without any meaningful congressional or other governmental oversight, yet they take actions that affect U.S. policies worldwide and override U.S. laws and American freedoms.

Amid a high-profile showdown with the “intelligence community” early in his term, President Donald Trump was repeatedly and viciously threatened — even with extreme threats such as dying in prison. What type of people can threaten the legally elected president of the United States and get away with it? Meet the “intelligence” and “security” tentacles of the “Deep State,” both of which now function largely as tools of the “Deep State Behind the Deep State.”

Since the presidential election, elements of what is often called the “intelligence community” have dropped the mask. For everyday Americans unaware of the out-of-control behavior of so many secretive government bureaucracies, it was shocking to hear lawmakers and bureaucrats acknowledge that the “intelligence” apparatus was taking on Trump — and to witness the Deep State’s war against the legitimately elected president, such as the incessant leaks from inside the intelligence community. Those leaks included, of course, the now-discredited dirty dossier on Trump. But the intelligence community’s employment of unsavory tactics, supposedly to safeguard national security, has been obvious to discerning Americans for many years.

That the sprawling network of secrecy-obsessed spy agencies do the dirty work for the Deep State behind the Deep State appears very clear. Indeed, many of the ostensible kingpins of the “Deep State” intelligence apparatus, as well as their key enablers, are members of the secret and semi-secret organizations exposed in this issue. For example, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and National Security Agency (NSA) bosses routinely attend Bilderberg meetings. Virtually all of them have been members of the Council on Foreign Relations, and many have been involved with the Trilateral Commission. In addition, many of them have been involved with the secret societies such as Skull and Bones, as well as Bohemian Grove. George H.W. Bush, who ran the CIA before becoming president, was involved with every single one of them.

The examples are nearly endless. Disgraced General David Petraeus, who was put in charge of the CIA, is a regular Bilderberg attendee and a member of the globalist-minded Council on Foreign Relations, which has openly expressed its goal of undermining national sovereignty in favor of “global governance.” When he was done with his government “service,” as with many other supposed “public servants,” he was scooped up by Wall Street investment behemoth KKR. Now, he spends some of his time shilling for the end of America and the emergence of a European Union-style “North America.” His agenda and career trajectory are typical among loyal Deep State swamp creatures involved in “intelligence” and “security.” Similarly, Keith Alexander, who ran the NSA, attended Bilderberg before going on to the “private sector” to make big money with a crony cybersecurity company he founded. Another typical Deep State “intelligence” operative deeply intertwined with the Deep State behind the Deep State is Michael Hayden, who has led both the CIA and the NSA. Like Petraeus, Hayden is a member of the CFR and has attended the secretive annual Bilderberg gatherings on multiple occasions.

State Within a State

Generally, at least for several generations now, American presidents and their closest cohorts have been very close to the Deep State behind the Deep State, if not outright ranking members of it. And so, typically, the “intelligence community” and the White House are on the same page. But with Trump, that synergy between the head of the executive branch and the espionage bureaucracies he ostensibly oversees appears to have been shattered.

It is now widely known, for instance, that the intelligence agencies were spying on Trump’s team. In fact, it is now a documented fact that Trump’s first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, had his phone conversations monitored by the intelligence agencies. That is how they knew that he made a false statement to the FBI. (Obviously nothing improper or illegal was said during the monitored calls, or Flynn would not have gotten off by pleading guilty to the minor charge of making a false statement.)

On top of that, during the first year of Trump’s term in office, there was a non-stop deluge of leaks orchestrated by “Deep State” bureaucrats, averaging one per day. Each one was calculated to impede Trump and sabotage his presidency. Frustrated, Trump finally lashed out, suggesting — with good reason — that operatives of the “intelligence community” were trying to sabotage him and his administration, and that they would be caught and then prosecuted. Then came some shocking responses from the Deep State. “Now we go nuclear,” wrote former NSA analyst John Schindler on social media. “[Intelligence community] war going to new levels. Just got an [e-mail from] senior [intelligence community]friend, it began: ‘He [Trump] will die in jail.’” (Emphasis added.)

Anyone who could threaten the elected president of the United States with death in jail — and get away with it — clearly has power far beyond what everyday Americans realize. In Washington, D.C., though, this reality is well known and widely understood. Even top lawmakers openly talk about it, as if it were common knowledge on Capitol Hill. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Senate minority leader, for instance, offered chilling remarks that lifted the veil, at least partially, on how the Deep State intelligence “swamp” really works. “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told far-left activist Rachel Maddow, of MSNBC, in January of 2017. “So even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s being really dumb to do this.” Schumer, who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, did not elaborate on how unelected bureaucracies supposedly subject to the American people’s elected leaders would be “getting back” at Trump. But the threat was unmistakable.

Since Trump burst on to the national political stage in the latest election, most of the criticism about the Deep State’s intelligence network has come from conservatives and Republicans. Even some honest Democrats, though, have expressed concerns about the Deep State intelligence apparatus and its war on the president — and by extension those who elected him. “You have politicization of agencies that is resulting in leaks from anonymous, unknown people and the intention is to take down a president,” former Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Now, this is very dangerous to America. It’s a threat to our republic, it constitutes a clear and present danger to our way of life. So we have to be asking, what is the motive of these people? Who’s putting these leaks out? Why doesn’t somebody come forward and make a charge and put their name and reputation behind it, instead of attacking through the media and not substantiating their position?”

After confirming that he believed President Trump was “under attack” by the “Deep State intelligence community,” Kucinich went even further, saying that it targets anyone who stands in its way and starts wars all on its own. “We’ve got to stand up for America, this isn’t about Democrat, Republican,” said the left-leaning Democrat. “This is about getting what’s going on in the moment and understanding that our country itself is under attack from within.”

Even Congress is not safe from the Deep State intelligence machine’s illegal snooping. In 2014, Senate Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) exposed the CIA for spying on her committee’s staffers charged with oversight of the CIA. She also accused the agency of deleting files from the Senate committee’s computers. “It may have undermined the constitutional framework essential to effective congressional oversight of intelligence activities or any other government function,” she said on the Senate floor, adding that several CIA officials had admitted the scheming. With the ability to spy on lawmakers (or Supreme Court justices or presidents) comes the ability to blackmail them, too. No wonder Schumer says the Deep State agencies have “six ways from Sunday” to get their enemies.

The bloated “intelligence community” bureaucracy, which is made up of some 16 (known) individual bureaucracies, includes the well-known CIA, the NSA, and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). It also includes many lesser-known bureaucracies burrowed into various Cabinet-level departments such as Defense, Homeland Security, Treasury, Energy, State, and Justice. Each branch of the U.S. Armed Services has an intelligence agency, too. According to an investigation by the Washington Post, there are more than 1,250 government organizations and almost 2,000 companies in 10,000 locations across America involved in the U.S. intelligence apparatus. In addition, there are reportedly almost a million “contractors,” bureaucrats, and military personnel with top-secret clearances.

Some functions of these bureaucracies, of course, are critical to national security. And many employees of the agencies are decent, patriotic Americans working hard to keep America safe. But there is a dark underbelly to the intelligence community. If left unchecked, it literally threatens liberty and self-government. And for some observers, it is the Deep State itself. Among the earliest individuals to use the term “Deep State” and apply it to the United States was Mike Lofgren, a congressional staffer with a top-secret security clearance for almost three decades, specializing in national security. The Deep State is “the state within a state,” wrote Lofgren in 2014. “The Deep State does not consist of the entire government. It is a hybrid of national security and law enforcement agencies.”

The NSA, which was exposed by multiple whistleblowers as spying on virtually everyone without a warrant, is a “core component of the Deep State,” said Lofgren, author of the 2016 book The Deep State: The Fall of the Constitution and the Rise of a Shadow Government. The National Security Council, currently controlled by establishment globalist H.R. McMaster, coordinates the Deep State agencies, he said. Even parts of the judiciary belong to the Deep State, Lofgren added, pointing to the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court. And Big Business giants in Silicon Valley have been “conscripted” by the Deep State into helping spy on everyone, said Lofgren. The power of this apparatus is beyond enormous. As the saying goes, knowledge is power — and the Deep State, spying on everyone all the time, has a lot of knowledge.

Dirty Dealings

The Deep State’s enormous spying powers are supposedly being used to protect the American people and their freedoms from the threat of terrorism. But American freedom is hardly protected when the target of the spying includes the American people as a whole, in contravention of the Fourth Amendment, which states that “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated.”

Supposedly the intelligence apparatus is watching us for our own good. But who is watching the watchers? The intelligence community, after all, operates in secrecy, without even Congress, let along the public at large, being aware of many of their actions, which extend way beyond illegal spying to include torture in contravention of U.S. laws, assassinations without due process, and the toppling of foreign governments without a congressional declaration of war. Do such extra-constitutional actions by the Deep State-controlled intelligence apparatus really protect American security and liberty, or do they have the opposite effect? Please keep these questions in mind as we survey some examples of the Deep State’s intelligence arm in action:

• Deep State-backed jihadists — In the name of fighting communism, the “intelligence community” literally armed, funded, and trained Osama bin Laden and other jihadists in Afghanistan who later became enemies of the United States. And in the name of fighting terrorism, this practice of aiding and abetting jihadists has continued to the present day, and has even included support for terrorists led by al-Qaeda. Seriously. For example, an explosive 2012 document from the DIA exposed several stunning facts about what the Deep State was up to in Syria. For one, it shows the Deep State knew that the insurgency in Syria was being led by al-Qaeda — and that the administration was supporting that insurgency anyway. “The Salafist [extreme Islamist sect], the Muslim Brotherhood, and AQI [Al Qaeda in Iraq] are the major forces driving the insurgency in Syria,” admitted the report, dated August 12, 2012. It also admitted that “Western powers,” certainly including the Obama administration in power at the time, support that al-Qaeda-led opposition.

The memo goes on to outline a plan to create an Islamic State in Eastern Syria based on extreme fundamentalist Islamism. “There is the possibility of establishing a declared or undeclared Salafist [fundamentalist Islam]principality in Eastern Syria (Hasaka and Der Zor) and this is exactly what the supporting powers to the opposition want, in order to isolate the Syrian regime,” the document declares. That is also exactly what happened when ISIS declared the establishment of its “caliphate” in Eastern Syria and parts of Iraq. In short, the memo offers smoking-gun proof that creating a “Salafist principality” in Eastern Syria was a policy goal of the Deep State.

• Assassination and mass murder — Islamic terrorism has been the key justification for a development that first became public under the George W. Bush administration: the deliberate assassination of individuals declared to be “militants” or “terrorists.” Murder is the correct term, because the victims have usually never even been charged with a crime, much less convicted by a jury in a court of law. There are also no current wars legally declared by Congress that might be cited to justify the assassination spree.

So extreme have the developments become that a former senior intelligence official told the Washington Post that the CIA had been turned into “one hell of a killing machine.” A former leader of the CIA and NSA was caught on video in 2014 casually bragging and making jokes in public about how the “intelligence community” murders people without charges or convictions or a declaration of war. “We kill people based on metadata,” gloated former CIA and NSA boss Hayden at the 2014 Johns Hopkins University’s Foreign Affairs Symposium. Some of the victims include U.S.-born American-citizen children such as Nawar al-Awlaki, eight, and Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, 16, who were killed in separate strikes.

It is today public knowledge that the CIA has murdered thousands of people around the world using missiles fired from drones. Between 2009 and 2015, the Obama White House estimated that 2,436 people were killed in drone strikes. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism recorded 2,753.

• Kidnapping and torture — Both are illegal under state and federal law, with no exemptions for Deep State intelligence functionaries. In 2009, an Italian court convicted (in absentia) 23 CIA agents for kidnapping Egyptian dissident Hassan Mustafa Osama Nasr off the streets of Milan in a 2003 incident. After grabbing him and stuffing him in a van, the CIA sent him to Egypt for interrogation and torture there. He reportedly endured electrical shock torture, emerging permanently disabled. And who could forget the horrifying pictures that have emerged from Iraq and the CIA’s sprawling network of secret prisons — pictures that have now been plastered across newspaper stands worldwide, making America look like a nation of savage barbarians running wild? Confirmed torture methods by the CIA, the DIA, and other Deep State agencies have included waterboarding and beatings, among other horrors.

• Overthrowing governments — The CIA has a long history of overthrowing foreign governments, without any semblance of a constitutional declaration of war from Congress. From Iran and Guatemala to Congo and the Dominican Republic, the CIA has played a key role in overthrowing more than a half-dozen governments where its involvement is publicly known — and probably plenty more where the CIA’s role is still hidden. Foreign Policy estimates the number of governments overthrown by the CIA at seven. That does not include numerous other operations where the U.S. government — or at least the Deep State — used military intervention, assassination, or covert backing for insurgencies. That also does not take into account interventions where there was no regime change but where other goals were pursued.

• False flags — In some cases, elements of the Deep State have even shown that they are not above using “false flags” to carry out their agenda. Documents from the U.S. Defense Department on Operation Northwoods, for example, outlined a proposed plot in the early 1960s to have the CIA or other Deep State agencies perpetrate terrorist attacks against American or Cuban civilians or military targets and to blame it on the Castro regime. One scenario involved shooting down an airliner. Another involved bombings in Miami. Yet another would have sunk a boat filled with refugees fleeing Castro’s tyranny. “The desired resultant from the execution of this plan would be to place the United States in the apparent position of suffering defensible grievances from a rash and irresponsible government of Cuba and to develop an international image of a Cuban threat to peace in the Western Hemisphere,” the document states. The plan was ultimately rejected by then-President John F. Kennedy, but the fact that it was developed at all is very revealing. Ironically, it was the U.S. government and the Deep State behind the Deep State who put Castro in power to begin with, according to the U.S. ambassador to Cuba at the time, Earl Smith, who even wrote a book about it.

• Mind control — Under the guise of keeping up with communist brainwashing techniques, the CIA also engaged in horrific experiments related to mind control. Among other tactics, federal officials used LSD and mind-altering chemicals, surviving files from the CIA’s Project MKUltra show. According to congressional investigations and testimony from victims, the experiments also included hypnosis, sexual abuse, and torture. Then-CIA boss Richard Helms reportedly tried to obstruct congressional investigations by ordering all MKUltra documents destroyed. Still, at least two congressional committees investigating MKUltra uncovered horrifying experiments often performed on unwitting victims — including individuals confined in mental institutions and even children.

• Drug trafficking — The CIA’s involvement in drug trafficking has long been an open secret. More than a few officials, drug lords, and analysts have even said the CIA and other secretive agencies actually run the global trade in narcotics. Former DEA chief Robert Bonner, during an explosive interview with CBS, revealed that his agency had caught the CIA unlawfully importing a ton of cocaine into the United States in cooperation with the Venezuelan government. More recently, a Mexican official accused the CIA of “managing” the global drug trade. “It is impossible to pass tons of drugs or cocaine to the U.S. without some grade of complicity of some American authorities,” observed Mexican President Felipe Calderón in a 2009 interview with the BBC. And an explosive 2014 investigation by the Mexican newspaper El Universal revealed that for over a decade, the U.S. government had a secret agreement with the ruthless Mexican Sinaloa cartel that allowed it to operate with impunity and ship drugs into America at will.

• Working with criminals —The “intelligence” and “national security” components of the Deep State have a long and troubling history with criminals and criminality — so much so that in many cases it is hard to tell where the criminal networks begin and the government ends. One recent example is the now-infamous “Operation Fast and Furious.” As part of the scheme, the Justice Department, the ATF, and other components of the Deep State were caught transferring American weapons to brutal Mexican drug cartels for the supposed purpose of catching the target of an investigation. Yet that target was already on the FBI’s payroll. NRA official Wayne LaPierre (among others) reasoned that the real purpose was to undermine the Second Amendment. “It’s the only thing that makes any sense,” LaPierre said in a 2011 interview with Newsmax TV. “Over a period of two or three years they were running thousands and thousands of guns to the most evil people on earth. At the same time they were yelling ‘90 per cent … of the guns the Mexican drug cartels are using come from the United States.’”

• Media manipulation — The intelligence component of the Deep State has also been caught using propaganda and manipulation of the media — against Americans. One stunning example revealed in declassified documents was the CIA’s Project Mockingbird (also known as Operation Mockingbird). According to official documents, the scheme, launched in the early 1950s, aimed to hijack the U.S. media to parrot CIA propaganda. Though many of the documents are heavily redacted, it is clear that the CIA program was wildly successful in recruiting globalist pseudo-journalists to do the Deep State’s bidding. Among the names mentioned in the documents are Joseph Harsch of the Christian Science Monitor; Henry Luce, founder of Time and Life magazines; Walter Lippman of the Los Angeles Times Syndicate; and more. William F. Buckley, founder of the neocon journal National Review, was also a CIA lackey.

• Mass surveillance — Then there is the lawless spying on Americans revealed by whistleblowers. Among the most important insiders to expose the problem was William Binney, a senior NSA official who spent 30 years at the agency before resigning to expose the criminal surveillance of the American people. “I knew I could not stay because it was a direct violation of the constitutional rights of everybody in the country,” he explained, citing the “Stellar Wind” program. “[The NSA] can build up knowledge about everyone in the country, and having that knowledge then allows them the ability to concoct all kinds of charges if they want to target you,” he said. Basically, the NSA knows virtually everything about everyone, he suggested, adding that the agency has collected and stored most of the e-mails sent and received by Americans and at least 80 percent of phone calls.

In short, the “intelligence” apparatus, run by leading agents of the Deep State behind the Deep State, has been doing practically whatever it wishes to do, with no transparency or accountability. And it now seems to have its sights set on undermining both the elected president, and the Constitution.

Written by Alex Newman

Despite generally claiming to be part of discussion groups, members of globalist, anti-American groups occasionally tell what they are really up to — and it’s not good for us.

Despite the regular references in the establishment press these days to the Deep State as a nebulous force working behind the scenes to attack President Donald Trump, little has been said about the Deep State behind the Deep State — or the real Deep State. Until now.

Parts of this shadowy network — the Council on Foreign Relations (shown), the Trilateral Commission, Bilderberg, and more — are sometimes visible to the public, even if the establishment media rarely highlight the significance. Other powerful elements are practically invisible: Secret societies such as Skull and Bones and the Bohemian Grove, for example, which are described here. But combined, it is clear that the Deep State behind the Deep State wields tremendous power over America and the world. The agenda is becoming clear, too. If left unchecked, this powerful network of Deep State operatives fully intends to foist a draconian system on humanity that they often tout as the “New World Order.” But the American people have the power to stop it.

Much of what has been referred to as the Deep State is merely part of the government — the legions of entrenched Big Government bureaucrats and especially the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and other secretive agencies. Other analysts have pointed — quite properly — to elements of the Big Business community. Former congressional staffer Mike Lofgren, a top-secret security clearance holder and one of the early voices to develop the idea of a Deep State in America, refers to it as “a hybrid entity of public and private institutions ruling the country.” And he’s right. But it goes even deeper than he seems to realize.

Of course, Lofgren was hardly the first to notice that the elected officials who supposedly control the government are not really in charge. Even close friends and associates of the Deep State behind the Deep State have commented on the issue as it relates to party politics and elections. The late Georgetown University Professor Carroll Quigley, a mentor to President Bill Clinton, was for many years close to the core of the Deep State. He was even allowed to examine its records for a period of time. And then, spilling the proverbial beans, Quigley put some of his explosive findings in his massive 1966 book Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time. Referring to the Deep State as an “international Anglophile network,” the professor said he had “no aversion to it or to most of its aims,” and added that he had been “close to it and many of its instruments” for much of his life.

On political parties and using elections to change course in government, Quigley ridiculed the idea. “The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one, perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers,” Quigley wrote in his book, publication of which reportedly made the Deep State quite upset. “Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can ‘throw the rascals out’ at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy.”

Quigley also offered insight into the agenda and machinations of the real Deep State. “The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole,” he explained. “This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent private meetings and conferences.” Some of those meetings, such as the G20, are well known. Others, such as the Club of Rome, the World Government Summit, Bilderberg, etc., while even more important, are almost never mentioned, and remained virtually unknown to most Americans.

There exists a shadowy network of organizations controlled by the Deep State behind the Deep State that serves to coordinate the operations and tentacles of the machine. While secretive, many of the outfits are not secret societies in the true sense of the term. In fact, they have websites, put out reports, and in many cases even make their membership lists public. That these organizations wield incredible power in government, media, academia, the military, banking, intelligence, business, and more is beyond dispute. Their goals, too, are relatively transparent at this point. The question is whether enough Americans will recognize the danger, before it is too late.

Council on Foreign Relations

What Professor Quigley revealed in Tragedy and Hope was huge. “There does exist, and has existed for a generation, an international Anglophile network which operates, to some extent, in the way the radical Right believes the Communists act,” Quigley wrote in his book. “In fact, this network, which we may identify as the Round Table Groups, has no aversion to cooperating with the Communists, or any other groups, and frequently does so.” The leading Round Table Groups he identifies include the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in the United States and its sister organization in Britain known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA, sometimes referred to as Chatham House).

The CFR was founded in 1921 by establishment mega-bankers and globalist ideologists anxious to get America ensnared in foreign entanglements after the U.S. Senate declined to join the League of Nations. In America, it is among the most powerful organizations representing the public face of the Deep State behind the Deep State. To get some sense of how influential the outfit is, consider the words of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose husband and daughter are members, in a 2009 speech at the CFR’s new office in Washington. “I am delighted to be here in these new headquarters,” she said. “I have been often to, I guess, the mother ship in New York City, but it’s good to have an outpost of the Council right here down the street from the State Department. We get a lot of advice from the Council, so this will mean I won’t have as far to go to be told what we should be doing and how we should think about the future.”

In other words, the unelected CFR establishment sets policy, and the visible government implements it. The same applies to the establishment wing of the Republican Party, which is also dominated by CFR operatives. Knowing how toxic the CFR label has become politically among conservatives, though, a leading CFR “Republican” actually boasted of his dishonesty in concealing his membership from the public.

George W. Bush’s Vice President Dick Cheney, for example, was filmed on video bragging: “I’ve been a member [of the CFR]for a long time, and was actually a director for some period of time. I never mentioned that when I was campaigning for re-election back home in Wyoming.” He cackled, and the audience laughed. But he is hardly alone.

Members include virtually the entire establishment. Among others: vast swaths of the Republican and Democrat parties’ establishments; countless current and former members of Congress and senior bureaucrats; “journalists,” columnists, editors, anchors, commentators, and media execs; CEOs, chairmen, and presidents of mega-banks; multiple Cabinet secretaries in every administration going back generations; current Supreme Court justices; former presidents and vice presidents; Federal Reserve bosses; celebrities; mega-church pastors; military brass; ambassadors, diplomats, and bureaucrats at international organizations; tax-exempt foundation chiefs and executives; leaders and professors at key universities across the country; “intelligence community” bosses who do much of the Deep State’s dirty work; and many more. Even some pseudo-conservative “leaders,” mostly neocons, are involved in the CFR.

Corporate members include the world’s largest bailed-out mega-banks, Big Oil, Big Pharma, crony capitalists, the military-industrial complex, and publishing houses, along with much of the establishment media. Among the mega-banks and financial giants: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, American Express, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Soros Fund Management, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Crédit Agricole, Rothschild North America, Inc., and more. Military-industrial complex: DynCorp, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Raytheon Company, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and more. Big Oil: ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, BP, Hess, and more. Media: News Corp (Fox News, Wall Street Journal, New York Post, National Geographic, and more), Time Warner (CNN, HBO), The Economist, Bloomberg, and more.

Within the CFR, which has fewer than 5,000 members at any given time, there is a core of figures who play a key role in guiding the organization. The late U.S. Admiral Chester Ward, a CFR member for almost 20 years before defecting and blowing the whistle, wrote in his book Kissinger on the Couch that within the CFR there exists a “much smaller group but more powerful … made up of Wall Street international bankers and their key agents.” Primarily, he continued, the members of this smaller group “want the world banking monopoly from whatever power ends up in control of the global government.” This CFR leadership faction, he added, “is headed by the Rockefeller brothers.”

Of course, not everyone involved in the CFR supports the globalist Deep State agenda. But according to Ward, most do. The former judge advocate general for the Navy explained, among other concerns, the danger of the CFR, the nature of its agenda, and the ideology of most of its members. He also exposed their power over policy and their methods. “Once the ruling members of CFR have decided that the U.S. Government should adopt a particular policy, the very substantial research facilities of CFR are put to work to develop arguments, intellectual and emotional, to support the new policy, and to confound and discredit, intellectually and politically, any opposition,” he explained.

“The most articulate theoreticians and ideologists prepare related articles, aided by the research, to sell the new policy and to make it appear inevitable and irresistible. By following the evolution of this propaganda in the most prestigious scholarly journal in the world, [CFR mouthpiece] Foreign Affairs, anyone can determine years in advance what the future defense and foreign policies of the United States will be,” he added. “If a certain proposition is repeated often enough in that journal, then the U.S. Administration in power — be it Republican or Democratic — begins to act as if that proposition or assumption were an established fact.”

The ultimate goal of the CFR, Ward warned, is global government. “The main purpose of the Council on Foreign Relations is promoting the disarmament of U.S. sovereignty and national independence, and submergence into an all-powerful one-world government,” warned the widely respected U.S. admiral. “This lust to surrender the sovereignty and independence of the United States is pervasive throughout most of the membership.” Ward also previewed why the CFR’s members would be so violently hostile to Trump’s campaign promises. “In the entire CFR lexicon, there is no term of revulsion carrying a meaning so deep as ‘America First,’” he said. Trump, of course, campaigned on an America First platform to stop globalism.

The subversive agenda to betray the American people and subvert their independence, Constitution, and self-government has been made clear even in the CFR’s own propaganda organs such as Foreign Affairs. In April 1974, for example, Richard Gardner, former deputy assistant secretary of state, explained how the agenda for world government would be pursued. “In short, the ‘house of world order’ will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down,” he wrote. “An end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old fashioned frontal assault.” Deception and a slow subversion process, then, are the tools of the CFR. The magazine also regularly promotes regional government, illegal war, and other extreme positions.

The Trilateral Commission

Another outfit like the CFR, only more “elite” and more international, is the Trilateral Commission, founded in 1973 by the late globalist and self-described conspirator for a one-world order David Rockefeller. The late Rockefeller, of course, also played a leading role in the CFR, becoming a member in 1941 and serving as chairman of the board from 1970 until 1985, and an honorary chairman until his death in 2017 at age 101. As with so many Deep State tentacles, the Rockefellers — and especially David — have been crucial to the Trilateral Commission. Indeed, David Rockefeller was appointed the first chairman.

Aside from Rockefeller, who in his memoirs boasted of “conspiring” with a “secret cabal” against the best interests of America to form a “one world” order, the other key figure behind the Trilateral Commission was Zbigniew Brzezinski, who at the time was at Columbia University’s Russian Studies department. Eventually, he became an advisor to Rockefeller, the North America director of the Trilateral Commission, and the national security advisor to President Jimmy Carter. He also was a key player in arming the jihadist “mujaheddin” holy warriors in Afghanistan, whose descendants the U.S. military is currently battling.

Decades ago, Brzezinski’s writings greatly impressed Rockefeller — so much so that Rockefeller decided to take Brzezinski under his wing. Among Brzezinski’s ideas that caught Rockefeller’s attention were those outlined in his 1970 book Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era. In the book, Brzezinski argued, in essence, that America was “obsolete,” and that a new world order needed to be created to take the place of the previous U.S.-dominated system. Rockefeller, apparently, agreed.

While Brzezinski’s book acknowledged some of the problems in the Soviet Union, it also showered praise on Marxism. “Marxism represents a further vital and creative stage in the maturing of man’s universal vision,” he wrote. “Marxism is simultaneously a victory of the external, active man over the inner, passive man and a victory of reason over belief: it stresses man’s capacity to shape his material destiny — finite and defined as man’s only reality — and it postulates the absolute capacity of man to truly understand his reality as a point of departure for his active endeavors to shape it. To a greater extent than any previous mode of political thinking, Marxism puts a premium on the systematic and rigorous examination of material reality and on guides to action derived from that examination.”

Following his attack on obsolete America and his praise for Marxism, Brzezinski, a member of the CFR before his death, went on to advocate the creation of “a council for global cooperation” bringing together “the United States, Japan, and Western Europe.” This body, he wrote, would “be concerned with political strategy” and “bringing together the political leaders of states sharing certain common aspirations and problems of modernity.” But in the end of the book, Brzezinski revealed the real purpose of his proposed council: another critical step on the road to a global government that brings together the communist and non-communist nations into one unified regime.

“To sum up: Though the objective of shaping a community of the developed nations is less ambitious than the goal of world government, it is more attainable,” he wrote. “It is more ambitious than the concept of an Atlantic community but historically more relevant to the new spatial revolution. Though cognizant of present divisions between communist and non-communist nations, it attempts to create a new framework for international affairs not by exploiting these divisions but rather by striving to preserve and create openings for eventual reconciliation. Finally, it recognizes that the world’s developed nations have a certain affinity, and that only by nurturing a greater sense of communality among them can an effective response to the increasing threat of global fragmentation — which itself intensifies the growing world-wide impatience with human inequality — be mounted.” Rockefeller apparently agreed, spawning the Trilateral Commission.

Much less has been written about the Trilateral Commission than, say, the CFR, but its influence is nevertheless enormous. And even well-respected conservatives have long recognized the threat this outfit poses to liberty and America. In his 1979 memoir With No Apologies, Senator Barry Goldwater exposed its agenda. “In my view the Trilateral Commission represents a skillful, coordinated effort to seize control and consolidate the four centers of power — political, monetary, intellectual, and ecclesiastical,” he wrote. “What the Trilaterals truly intend is the creation of a worldwide economic power superior to the political governments of the nation-states involved…. As managers and creators of the system they will rule the future.”

Around that time, a major exposé of the Trilateral Commission was written by Stanford historian Antony Sutton and researcher Patrick Wood, entitled Trilaterals Over Washington. In a recent statement to The New American, Wood highlighted the significance of the organization. “The Trilateral Commission was international, founded to create a ‘New International Economic Order,’” explained Wood, editor of Technocracy.news and a nationally known speaker. “Their members have been the architects and drivers of all modern globalization, including that which comes through the United Nations as Sustainable Development and Green Economy. Although the Trilateral Commission is international in scope, in the U.S. they are more than just being part of the so-called Deep State, they ARE the Deep State!”

Aside from the pursuit of globalism by bringing together key influential figures from Europe, Japan, and North America, a crucial element of the Trilateral Commission was and remains the “New International Economic Order” (NIEO) described by Wood. At first, the idea confused observers. Eventually, though, Wood concluded that the NIEO — an idea regularly promoted by the UN, even using the same term — was a re-branding of the older movement for “technocracy.” In fact, Brzezinski’s 1970s book, which purports to deal with “America’s Role in the Technetronic Era,” makes that clear. In essence, a global technocracy would involve rule not by elected representatives, but by technocrats. Freedom would be a thing of the past. And it appears to be coming into view.

Far from concealing his agenda, Brzezinski continually boasted about it when surrounded by his comrades. For instance, in 1995, speaking at the “State of the World Forum” convened by former Soviet dictator Mikhail Gorbachev and backed by the Rockefellers and other establishment forces in the West, the luminary behind the Trilateral Commission proudly touted the vision for a one-world regime. “We do not have a New World Order…. We cannot leap into world government in one quick step,” he explained. “In brief, the precondition for eventual globalization — genuine globalization — is progressive regionalization, because thereby we move toward larger, more stable, more cooperative units.” And indeed, the crucial Deep State organization has played a key role in accelerating that process in Europe via the European Union, in North America using NAFTA, and in the Pacific region using a wide array of transnational regimes.

The Bilderberg Meetings

In addition to the CFR and the Trilateral Commission, there is yet another shadowy outfit with Rockefeller and other establishment globalists at its core: Bilderberg. Founded in 1954 by former Nazi SS member Prince Bernhard, the annual meetings and the network behind them started at the Hotel de Bilderberg in the Netherlands, ostensibly as a “forum for informal discussions, designed to foster dialogue.” Generally there are between 120 and 150 attendees, most of whom come from Europe and North America, representing every tentacle of establishment power. More than a few analysts have referred to Bilderberg as the “shadow” global government. And there is some truth to the charge. But in reality the true “Deep State behind the Deep State” is more complex than that.

Most recently, the Bilderberg group met this summer in Chantilly, Virginia. Until recent years, the network, which hosts annual meetings organized by a steering committee, was virtually unknown to the American public, despite the regular attendance of many of the world’s most influential people and their useful idiots — including top “journalists.” Among the attendees is a collection of powerful figures from Big Government, Big Green, Big Media, Big Oil, Big Espionage, Big Banks, Big War, Big Internet, Big Foundations, Big Communism, Big Data, and most of the other important “Bigs.” Virtually all of the attendees share at least one common element though: a fanatical devotion to globalism and secrecy.

In public, Bilderberg summit organizers work to downplay the confab as a mere off-the-record discussion forum. A press release from Bilderberg released ahead of this year’s summit, for example, claims the purpose is merely to stimulate “dialogue” between “Europe and North America.” “There is no desired outcome, no minutes are taken and no report is written. Furthermore, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued,” claims the statement posted on Bilderberg’s official website. Numerous attendees, though, have suggested and even openly admitted in public statements over the years that much more than a mere “private talk” is in fact going on at the controversial summit.

In fact, multiple attendees have admitted in public comments that policy is indeed discussed — and even set — behind Bilderberg’s closed doors and its legions of mostly tax-funded security. For example, in 2010, former NATO boss and two-time Bilderberg attendee Willy Claes explained in a radio interview that reports of speeches given at the summit are, in fact, compiled. “The participants are then obviously considered to use this report in setting their policies in the environments in which they affect,” Claes added. Analysts said the remark was essentially an admission that Bilderberg attendees are secretly plotting your future behind closed doors — and they are.

Claes was hardly the only one to spill the beans. The year before Claes’ stunning public admission, then-Bilderberg chairman Etienne Davignon — a former European Union commissar and current Belgian minister of state — told the online publication EUobserver that the network and the annual meetings “helped create” the controversial euro currency imposed on 17 (and counting) formerly sovereign European nations. Much evidence also suggests that the summits played a major role in foisting the EU superstate on the peoples of Europe against their will — a process that continues despite the lack of even a semblance of public support. Speaking to the BBC in 2005, Davignon also admitted that at the summit, “automatically around the table you have internationalists.” Internationalist is just another term for globalist.

This writer had an opportunity to go to Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2014 to cover the Bilderberg summit taking place there for The New American magazine. And outside the confab, which as usual took place at a fancy hotel, Diederik Samsom, a Bilderberg attendee and the leader of the Socialist International-aligned Dutch Labor Party, admitted on camera that he was attending the summit in his official capacity as parliamentary leader. Asked if he was there in an informal capacity, as Bilderberg claimed, Samsom responded: “Well, I’m formal, because being a politician, you’re 24/7, so there’s no way of exiting my role.” By contrast, the Bilderberg website says, “Participants take part in the conference as individuals in their own right.” The comments by the Dutch lawmaker and “sustainability” zealot, however, suggest otherwise.

It was hardly the first time that a Bilderberg attendee had contradicted, in public, the official narrative sold to the masses. In fact, more than 15 years ago, radical left-wing Bilderberg attendee Will Hutton — a former British newspaper editor, a pro-EU extremist, and a vehement opponent of American conservatism — also hinted at the influence of the gathering and its role in global policymaking. “[Bilderberg] is one of the key meetings of the year,” he wrote in 1998. “The consensus established is the backdrop against which policy is made worldwide.” The admission could not get much clearer than that. And yet, officially at least, the Bilderberg network continues to claim that the meetings are simply forums for discussion.

As if the fruit were not clear enough, the policy vision of Bilderberg bosses has also been publicly articulated by attendees. Basically, what unites the seemingly disparate globalists appears to be mainly their fanatical devotion to globalism — the transfer of political power and self-government away from nation-states and the peoples who make up those nations to unaccountable supranational regimes controlled by Bilderberg attendees and other Deep State swamp creatures. While there are occasionally “conservatives” and even the odd “libertarian” who attend, all are globalists. Indeed, based on their public statements, at least, it appears that virtually every attendee at Bilderberg is and has been for more than six decades an enemy of national independence and a proponent of globalism and the ongoing global effort to undermine national sovereignty.

Indeed, many have admitted the agenda in public. In 2001, for instance, former British chancellor of the exchequer and Bilderberg bigwig Denis Healey told the left-wing U.K. Guardian, one of the few papers that has provided extensive Bilderberg coverage, that it was a little “exaggerated, but not wholly unfair” to say that the outfit’s overall goal was to impose a global government on humanity. “Those of us in Bilderberg felt we couldn’t go on forever fighting one another for nothing and killing people and rendering millions homeless,” he claimed, as if the globalists were simply destroying nationhood for the benefit of humanity. “So we felt that a single community throughout the world would be a good thing.” By “community,” globalists really mean government — after all, the European Union was a “community” before the full-blown superstate was openly announced.

Aside from guiding policy, a great deal of anecdotal evidence suggests Bilderberg plays a major role in selecting the policymakers in charge of foisting their schemes on an unsuspecting public. In 1991, for example, a virtually unknown governor from Arkansas attended. Shortly after that, he became President Bill Clinton. Obama, too, went to Bilderberg before becoming president. Multiple members of virtually every U.S. executive branch Cabinet for generations have also attended, including several of President Trump’s top officials, such as Defense Secretary James Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

It is not just American politicians and bureaucrats whose careers seem to get a major boost from attending the summits, either. Tony Blair, for example, attended Bilderberg as a virtually unknown opposition member of Parliament. He then became prime minister shortly afterward. Numerous other British prime ministers, including David Cameron, have also attended. Other countries in Europe have faced similar occurrences, such as Bilderberg bigwig and Goldman Sachs operative Mario Monti being installed as the unelected prime minister of Italy in 2011, shortly after attending Bilderberg meetings. More than a few analysts have suggested that Bilderberg leaders were “vetting” puppet politicians to determine whether they would be a good fit.

At the European Union level — where voters and the peoples of Europe have virtually no say in governance — the same phenomenon has been observed. In 2005, even the state-funded BBC highlighted it. “All the recent presidents of the European Commission attended Bilderberg meetings before they were appointed,” the broadcaster reported. EU overlords, of course, are not elected by the people. In 2009, meanwhile, former Belgian Prime Minister Herman Van Rompuy — a virtual nobody unknown throughout the bloc — was mysteriously installed as EU “president” just days after attending the confab. In a bizarre speech that sparked criticism, ridicule, and alarm worldwide, he promptly announced that “global governance” was advancing.

Prevalence

The Deep State behind the Deep State has a lot of overlap in terms of membership and leadership. Beyond the Bilderberg, CFR, Trilateral, and such establishment organs are other secretive and semi-secret organizations, such as the World Affairs Council, the Aspen Institute, Le Cercle, the Brookings Institution, the Club of Rome, the Atlantic Council, the World Economic Forum, and even the relatively new “World Government Summit” that last year erected the Arch of Baal at its confab in the United Arab Emirates. Each of these plays an important role in the Deep State’s architecture.

The Deep State behind the Deep State also includes an array of secret societies, including Skull and Bones, Bohemian Grove, and others. There are also key individual leaders of the Deep State behind the Deep State, including the Rockefeller, Soros, and Rothschild families. Aside from the organizations they control, and in tandem with their influence exercised through government power, these figures also rely heavily on the tax-exempt foundations where they shelter their loot from taxes while funding efforts to advance their agenda.

And beyond all those that are known are, undoubtedly, others that are not even known publicly.

Unfortunately, Trump has many operatives for the real Deep State serving at the highest levels of his administration. More than a few of his Cabinet secretaries, for example, are current or former members of the CFR, the Trilateral Commission, and more. As previously mentioned, some are also attendees of Bilderberg, with several senior Trump officials attending this year’s Bilderberg meeting in Virginia. But, it is also becoming obvious that the Deep State behind the Deep State does not trust Trump — at best — and actively despises him at worst. That is a good sign, though it is no guarantee that anything will change.

For Christians, Jews, and God-fearing people generally, there is certainly a spiritual component to this whole “Deep State” agenda. But Americans do not need to be helpless victims of these shadowy forces. In this special report, in addition to exposing the Deep State and its various tentacles, The New American also offers potential solutions for people to get involved in this fight. Americans who wish to see a return to self-government under the Constitution must get busy. There is an incredible opportunity, now, to set the Deep State’s globalist agenda back by decades or even generations. Exposing the Deep State will be crucial. The American people, acting through Congress to stop it, will be key. But to seize the opportunity, Americans must get educated, activated, and organized.

Deep State: Follow the Rothschild, Soros, and Rockefeller Money

Written by Alex Newman