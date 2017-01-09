Are the Aging Elite “Feasting On Young Blood”? Rockefeller Research Advanced Eternal Quest

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Mac Slavo

Though it seems like science fiction, it is, in fact, based in reality.

Some of the wealthiest foundations on the planet have sponsored on-going research that dates back to the 1950s where-in scientists attempted to transfuse the vital, healthy blood of young individuals into older, and more fatigued recipients.

And apparently, it has demonstrated considerable positive effects – at least in lab studies with mice.

Nonetheless, the treatments are already taking place in selects labs in some of the most expensive area codes on the map, and where the elite seek methods and procedures for delaying death for as long as possible.

It’s creepy, but happening.

As Vox reports:

“There are widespread rumors in Silicon Valley, where life-extension science is a popular obsession, that various wealthy individuals from the tech world have already begun practicing parabiosis, spending tens of thousands of dollars for the procedures and young-person-blood, and repeating the exercise several times a year,” Bercovici reported. […] The early research is groundbreaking and exciting, he says. But the interest in parabiosis is already getting ahead of the research. He fears that the science will be maligned by a rush to market a “youth serum.” Or worse: A black market for young people’s blood will arise out of the hype.

It seems that the old rumors and loose talk about rich and powerful barons in the ranking power structure drinking blood of babies (and so forth and so on…) may not be so wildly off base after all.

After all, many have speculated whether the bizarre blood shot eyes of David Rockefeller (in photo below) are not evident of many attempts at treatment to keep the aging oligarch alive – he is now 101 years old.

The question is all the more relevant, because his family, who have sponsored more medical and scientific research than perhaps any other American family, have funded investigations into genetics, longevity, social behavior, eugenics, chemotherapy and modern medicine that have defined breakthroughs.

For instance, a 1943 report from the Rockefeller Foundation discusses their involvement with “mining blood” for its qualities, both known and unknown:

“Thus, what started as an inquiry into the practicability of using animal plasma as a blood substitute for transfusion purposes, has developed into a program of “mining” blood for its individual substances and for testing these concentrates for therapeutic and prophylactic use. Knowledge gained in a laboratory devoted wholly to problems of pure science has been turned quickly and effectively to meet immediate human needs…”

The Rockefeller Foundation and just a few other key foundations have dominated the restructuring of scientific research, and the funding and direction of research and development.

More quietly, they have also been responsible for suppressing many cures and breakthroughs that did not meet their agenda. Those fruits have been enjoyed behind the veil, if at all.

A contributor on Natural News, raptorman, dug up some very damning research that was being conducted in 1957 and sponsored by the foundation:

Parabiosis refers to the transfusing of blood from one subject to another literally combining the circulatory systems of two animals. Some scientific studies have shown reported health and longevity benefits to older mice if paired with younger mice. This came into the mainstream view with headlines about tech billionaires injecting young people’s blood for life extension… Many articles detail the very wealthy’s interest in the process of transfusing the blood of the young for its rejuvenating properties. Any of the recent articles on the subject are carbon copies of each other, all referencing the same report in the journal Nature. Mentioning only the same part of the report entitled Ageing Research: Blood to blood and not considering the deeper implications. • In the past few years, however, a small number of labs have revived parabiosis, especially in the field of ageing research. By joining the circulatory system of an old mouse to that of a young mouse, scientists have produced some remarkable results. In the heart, brain, muscles and almost every other tissue examined, the blood of young mice seems to bring new life to ageing organs, making old mice stronger, smarter and healthier. It even makes their fur shinier. Now these labs have begun to identify the components of young blood that are responsible for these changes.

Raptorman draws the connection back to experiment work, sponsored by the Rockefeller Foundation and the secretive Office of Naval Research:

How young is the blood needed for the effects? How is this blood obtained? About the first question, again quoting from the same article in the journal Nature just a few paragraphs down. This part was conveniently left out of the mainstream pieces. • Clive McCay, a biochemist and gerontologist at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, was the first to apply parabiosis to the study of ageing. In 1956, his team joined 69 pairs of rats, almost all of differing ages3. The linked rats included a 1.5-month-old paired with a 16-month-old — the equivalent of pairing a 5-year-old human with a 47-year-old. It was not a pretty experiment. The very young were paired with the old. Not sort of young like an 18-year-old, really young like a 5-year-old!! With humans pairing the equivalent of an 18-year-old with a 47-year-old might be acceptable. Whereas pairing a 47-year-old with a 5-year-old is definitely not. All of this is certainly not good for the young host as it is sucked dry of its vitality. The younger the host the more vitality there is to be had. In McCay’s first parabiotic ageing experiment, after old and young rats were joined for 9–18 months, the older animals’ bones became similar in weight and density to the bones of their younger counterparts… McCay’s experiments were originally funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. Scroll down the sample page and note the study was done with grants from the Office of Naval Research in conjunction with none other than the Rockefeller Foundation. It seems this organization has it’s fingers in every little pie.

Indeed, the Rockefeller Foundation has been funding his research in aging since 1936, and continuously over the course of his career:

If anyone would embody the spirit and behavior of vampires, by sucking off the vitality of the young and naive, it would certainly be the very same elite who’ve lied to us as a means of keeping us all controlled.

Wars, conflicts, terrorism, news of death and destruction, and a focus on sports, entertainment and consumer culture have kept us all inside the bounds.

Maybe it goes one step further, and we’re being fed off like cattle?

Is that question really too big to raise?

Source: SHTF Plan

More from Giza Death Star…

Parabiosis and the “Elite”

By Joseph P. Farrell

This very important article was shared by Ms. S.H., and it’s one of those articles that compels attention, and sharing here.

But first a little background. My co-author Dr. Scott deHart and I noted in our book Transhumanism: A Grimoire of Alchemical Agendas, that various schemes were being pursued by the super-wealthy and their subsidiary technocratic “elites” to transform mankind into… something else. Chief among these pursuits and schemes are various ideas to render humans immortal, or to come as close as possible, via scientific and technological means. The schemes range from downloading and uploading a person’s memories and so on, into a computer, to cloning, genetic and nano-medicine designed to combat diseases and repaid body tissue and organs, to 3-D printing and manufacture of organs, and so on. Some transhumanists speak openly of the prospects of virtual immortality by these means, endless clones of an individual whose personality “emgrams” are downloaded and uploaded.

And among the means being pursued for this “alchemy of immortality” is parabiosis:

Parabiosis: Elite Transfusing Blood of the Young? Original Research Funded by Rockefeller Foundation

The essence of the concept, as reported in the article, first was reported in an article in the scientific journal Nature, which stated the following:

In the past few years, however, a small number of labs have revived parabiosis, especially in the field of ageing research. By joining the circulatory system of an old mouse to that of a young mouse, scientists have produced some remarkable results. In the heart, brain, muscles and almost every other tissue examined, the blood of young mice seems to bring new life to ageing organs, making old mice stronger, smarter and healthier. It even makes their fur shinier. Now these labs have begun to identify the components of young blood that are responsible for these changes. And last September, a clinical trial in California became the first to start testing the benefits of young blood in older people with Alzheimer’s disease. (Emphasis added)

And there you have it: the “blood of the young” apparently rejuvenates older tissues when injected into a compatible organism, in this case, mice. The article raises some disturbing questions, but there is a statement that caught my eye, and I suspect it caught yours as well:

McCay’s experiments were originally funded by the Rockefeller Foundation. Scroll down the sample page and note the study was done with grants from the Office of Naval Research in conjunction with none other than the Rockefeller Foundation. It seems this organization has it’s fingers in every little pie. (Emphases in the original)

Rockefeller, and ONR(The Office of Naval Research). While nothing surprises me any more about the ghoulish and macabre activities funded by the Rockefailure foundation – after all, these geniuses were the ones who also gave us agribusiness, and with that, ultimately the GMO, and let’s not forget their involvement in the 1930s eugenics research, progressivist “edgykayshun” and a whole host of other nutty ideas – what caught my eye here was the Office of Naval Research. While doing our research for our book on Transhumanism, Dr. deHart uncovered something that to this day perplexes me, and that was the discovery that the Department of Energy at the Oakridge National Laboratories in Tennessee was sponsoring research into the genetic basis of a list – and a very odd list it is, too! – of traits, from genetic predispositions to alcoholism, perfect musical pitch, tongue curling, ear wiggling, and homosexuality! One wonders indeed what any of these things have to do with energy, and why one would be researching them at a nuclear energy laboratory.

What unites these bizarre stories is the connection to the military, and to the “elite.” All of that suggests that these things are being researched for one simple reason: they are perceived as avenues to the expansion of their power, and certainly longevity and control of its means would be one such expansion.

But another thought occurred to me as I read this article, and herewith my high octane speculation of the day, for I cannot help come away from this article feeling – perhaps a better word here would be intuiting – that there is some sort of deep connection between the phenomenon of parabiosis, and all the stories we’ve seen in the past few decades, of pedophilia scandals and child sex-slavery rings, from all over the world, stories that have ranged the whole spectrum, up to and including occult rituals and human sacrifice. Certain members of the “elite” do seem oddly long-lived, even as their faces sag like melting wax on a wax museum replica. And some of these have publicly expressed an interest in parabiosis.

Of course, it’s purely speculation. I know of no detailed evidence of any sort to connect the two stories. But then again, there have been people who have suspected such connections. And they end up vilified, persecuted in various ways, laughed at, or simply dead by all-too-convenient accident. And perhaps that information about ONR and the Rockefailure foundation is a clue as to why. The article ends on this note, and it echoes my own suspicions:

This is all very disturbing and not pleasant to consider by any means. The logical deduction does not lead to a good place. An industrial procurement system would have to be established cataloging the type of blood, it’s origin and vintage(age). We know that ethics are no boundary to the elite throughout history. Any rational person would have to ask themselves this question. How long before the appetites of the rich and powerful create a market for the blood of the young? If they haven’t already.

See you on the flip side…

Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and “strange stuff”. His book The Giza DeathStar, for which the Giza Community is named, was published in the spring of 2002, and was his first venture into “alternative history and science”.

Source: Giza Death Star

