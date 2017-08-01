Ancient Esoteric Cults, Elite Beliefs, & Conquering The Sun

While it seems clear to many of us that the deeper we dig into the closed door activities of the elite, the more deranged and disturbed they seem.

With rumors of ritualistic blood sacrifice and sex-capades ensnaring these nefarious circles for as long as can be remembered, it should come as no surprise that today’s author and returning guest, Tracy Twyman, joins The Higherside with another slice of this strange pie to dissect.

As the author of several books, including Money Grows on the Tree of Knowledge, and Baphomet: The Mystery Unveiled, Twyman is no stranger to the atrocities of the aristocrats and with the release of her fist novel, Tracy puts a new twist on the depraved traditions obserrved by elites for centuries.

3:15 Wasting no time, Greg and Tracy begin by discussing the inspiration behind her first novel, Genuflect. With current events echoing many of the darker ritualistic themes through her book, Tracy walks through the research behind her writing, the line between fact and fiction, and the parallels among her work, key public figures, such as Michael Bloomberg, and historic landmarks like London’s ancient Temple of Mithras.



15:42 Greg and Tracy discuss the esoteric significance of the specific district, The City of London, in her book. On top of the Temple of Mithras and Bloomberg’s impending London headquarters, Twyman theorizes it’s close proximity to important financial buildings may be meaningful. She also discusses the London Stone, the sovereignty of The City of London, the New Court Rothschild Bank, and the many underground rivers that flow beneath the city.



28:21 After covering the sagas of Cybele and Mithras, Tracy elaborates on the similarities she has found between them and the work of Jessie Weston and Franz Cumond.



37:30 Greg and Tracy discuss the agenda and motive of the elite. Tracy details her research into The O.T.O, their rituals, the writings of Aleister Crowley, and her extensive knowledge of alchemy.

Become a Plus Member at www.TheHighersideChatsPlus. com/subscribe to hear a second hour of all THC episodes. This week’s included:

Tracy’s thoughts and interpretations of the strange symbols and phrases we saw during the Pizzagate/Spirit Cooking season

Tracy’s latest revelations and understanding of Baphomet

why Johnny Deep cutting off the tip of his own finger might have deeper, related significance

John Dee, diamonds, and Superman

the work of Anatoly Fomenko & New Chronology

why humans might not have known the color blue

This article (Ancient Esoteric Cults, Elite Beliefs, & Conquering The Sun) was originally published on Higherside Chats and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.