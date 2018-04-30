Another Hollywood Arrest: This Time It Involves Sexual Abuse of Children & Trafficking

134 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

It’s not nice to write of such topics as discussed in this article, but it’s something we’ve been trying to help expose since Collective Evolution began. Elite level child trafficking cults that brainwash women and young children is a reality, and it’s something that we have to raise awareness about and shed some light on.

A lot of attention and awareness has been created on the abuse of women in Hollywood lately, and many other places, like politics and also within the military industrial complex, and sometimes it’s hard to believe how all of them aren’t somehow connected.

For example. U.S. representative, Cynthia McKinney, was well aware of the corruption that was going on within DynCorp, and she actually addressed it in 2005. She grilled former Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, on the government’s involvement and compliance with military contractor DynCorp’s child trafficking business of selling women and children. She was brave enough to bring it up. More than a decade later, Retired Army General James Grazioplene, who worked in the Pentagon and as the Vice President of DynCorp, is currently facing six rape charges.

There are more examples later in the article.

Unfortunately, there is always big money behind this type of thing as well as keeping it covered up and secretive at all costs.

As with most things that receive public attention from mainstream media (even though it’s the other way around, it’s more like mainstream media deciding what receives public attention), we probably won’t get all of the details, and all of the people involved in this scandal won’t be known.

This time, it’s an older story, but new details have emerged and it involved a man named Keith Raniere, and his company called NXIVM, supposedly offering “executive success programs,” whatever that means.

Raniere was arrested in March 2018 in Mexico on charges of sex trafficking.

He is accused of raping girls as young as 12, imprisoning a woman for 18 months and more, he is currently in federal custody in New York. This is all over the internet, the Sun goes a little more into his background.

The new details are as follows: a according to the charges, Smallville actress Allison Mack was a member of the cult and worked in a management position. Keep in mind, she was also probably brainwashed, who really knows? Many of the victimizers are also victims themselves, but that’s something society fails to see at the moment. Right now, we’re constantly judging and punishing, instead of really looking into things deeper in order to solve the real problems here.

According to The Free Thought Project, Mack’s job was to “lure women into the programs under the pretense of female empowerment and self-help workshops, to then convince them to sign up for a more “advanced program” called Dominus Obsequious Sororium, which required these women to basically turn the lives over to cult leader Keith Raniere. Dominus Obsequious Sororium is a quasi-Latin phrase that roughly translates to “Master Over the Slave Women.”

Despite the fact that we really need to have more discussions around these topics and how to approach the safe disclosure of them all, it’s good to see some exposure, because it helps those who are currently facing experiences that nobody should experience.

It’s worrisome to think that the report aired by NBC of Hillary Clinton covering up an elite level pedophile ring might be true, especially when people from within have also accused the Clinton’s, and others, of engaging in such activities with minors.

And to think that the UK government & Catholic Church have stated that these youngsters can ‘consent’ is even more disturbing, and if you dive into what’s happening with the Vatican and child sexual abuse claims, it’s enough to overwhelm your mind, but it’s important to write about, because it gets no attention.

The fact that this type of thing doesn’t receive the attention it deserves, is no mystery, mainstream media is a government/corporate organization, they are directly interconnected with the military industrial complex, and this is evident by their relationship with intelligence agencies, and mass propaganda when it comes to major events, like what’s happening in Syria.

The International Labor Organization estimates that there are 20.9 million human trafficking victims worldwide and 4.5 million people trapped in forced sex trafficking around the globe. At least 100,000 children are prostituted annually in the U.S., adding to the $9.8 billion U.S. sex trafficking industry.

NXIVM can now be added to those statistics, the organisation has been described as a “cult” in which women were allegedly branded, blackmailed and brainwashed.

What’s the Take-Away Message Here?

The take-away message of such information should not be a reaction of disgust and judgement, but there is a lesson here, and that’s to realize that there are some ‘dark’ experiences happening in our world,and this is just one of many. The point is, we tend to cower from them, and refuse to accept them as truth, simply because it’s too much for our mind to handle.

This may not be such a case, but even today elite level cults like this that abuse young children are branded as a conspiracy theory.

If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s fine, but to deny the reality entirely is really not helping those who are involved, and only helping those who are in charge of this type of thing

We already receive a lot of ‘negativity’ from the media, it seems there are no major ‘feel-good’ stories that we get. Some people say it’s because it doesn’t make for goodT.V., but more are starting to say that there is reason we are fed so much fear.

That’s another story, like 1984.

Perhaps the world isn’t in as much chaos as is portrayed? I believe that’s 100 percent true, but that doesn’t mean these ‘dark’ things are not a reality.

As a human race we have to move towards transparency. Secrecy is only needed because people engage in acts that go against any human beings inner moral compass, including their own.

Secrecy is not needed in a completely moral society, and I believe many people are experiencing moral shifts themselves. At the end of the day, these are human beings directing these ‘dark’ things, perhaps not in all cases (lol), but in many…Imagine what a shift in his or her heart could do, it could unravel a major part of that ‘dark’ program…

The lesson here is understand it’s ok to fell the disbelief and fear you feel, but there are a lot of good things about our planet and the people on it too.

Something to think about…

This article (Another Hollywood Arrest: This Time It Involves Sexual Abuse of Children & Trafficking) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.