Another Insider Democrat Arrested for Pedophilia… How Deep Does #PedoGate Actually Go?

By JD Heyes

You won’t read about this in the real fake media outlets like the Washington Post because the mainstream press protects its chosen political ideology, no matter what they do, but yet another insider Democrat who has been arrested for sexually abusing a child.

Two birds of a feather

They identified a man named Terrence Bean, a fundraiser and a “bundler” for Obama and Clinton (a bundler collects, or “bundles,” vast sums of money for a political candidate and are highly coveted). Bean has traveled at least twice aboard Air Force One with the president.

In 2014, Bean was arrested for raping a child. He and his 25-year-old boyfriend were charged with a pair of felony counts of having sex with a minor (a 15-year-old boy) the previous year. They allegedly took turns molesting the boy while Bean was campaigning with and for Obama.



This would be the second pedophile linked directly with the Clintons and, indirectly, Obama. The first was billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who has flown the Clintons to his private island where it is rumored to be a haven for sex with young and underage boys and girls.

Obviously the implication of these allegations is important: Epstein and Bean, known child abusers, have working relationships, politically and socially, with the Clintons and Obamas.

The Conservative Post noted further that some speculate that the Podesta emails discussing spirit cooking are really just code for child sex trafficking; the emails contain curious mentions of cooking recipes that can be deciphered with kinds of food.



“Julian Assange claimed that the WikiLeaks would send Hillary Clinton to prison,” Mike Cernovich wrote. “The releases initially disappointed people, this reporter included, as the evidence of corruption was slim. Assange was right. The real story was hidden in view.”