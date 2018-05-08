Associated Press Tries To Cover Up Clinton Links To Sex Cult

116 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Patrick Howley

The Associated Press is running a full-court press to block any reporting on the associations between Bill and Hillary Clinton and NXIVM, the sex cult that sees its leaders Keith Raniere and Allison Mack standing trial for sex trafficking.

At a recent court hearing, former Smallville star Allison Mack avoided eye contact with fellow defendant Keith Raniere, the manipulative cult leader who allegedly had Mack and other women under his spell during his years of unencumbered alleged sex crimes. Mack’s possible plea deal could lead to incarceration for Raniere — who is being held without bail — and could collapse the entire house of cards around NXIVM that involves the Clintons and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The AP is trying to discredit the well-documented NXIVM-Clinton axis by focusing on just one Internet story about the case, from a site that is not well known. This is a common tactic by the mainstream media — pretending that an entire controversy was caused by one blog post and then trying to smear everyone who reports on the controversy because that one blog post was wrong.

Here’s how the AP, re-printed by the New York Daily News, tries to whitewash the Clinton element of this scandal: “The article on nyeveningnews and other sites declares that Mack “confessed that she sold children to the Rothschilds and Clintons during her time in the child sex cult…The alleged Clinton connection in the story is based on something that isn’t true. It claims that Seagram’s liquor fortune heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman, who are followers of Raniere, are members of Bill Clinton’s foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative, which requires a $15,000 membership fee. A spokesman for the foundation tells The Associated Press they haven’t donated any money or made a required “commitment to action” to the Global Initiative.”

That one random article aside, the sex cult’s Clinton links are actually everywhere, not to mention links to New York senator and prospective presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, whose father worked for the depraved cult.

The cult actually hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails, adding them to the long list of nefarious organizations that accessed Clinton’s private communications during her scandal-plagued public service career.

The Times-Union reported in 2015 (hat tip Mike Cernovich):

“Clare W. Bronfman, an heiress of the Seagram Company business empire, allegedly implanted a “key logger” virus on the computer of her late father, Edgar M. Bronfman Sr., so officials with the NXIVM corporation could secretly monitor his emails, including his exchanges with world leaders and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to court records.”

The extraordinary allegations are attributed to Kristen M. Keeffe, who was part of the inner circle that ran NXIVM, a “human development” organization that has been described by one expert as an “extreme cult.” The accusations by Keeffe are contained in a transcript of a telephone conversation that took place last March between Keeffe and Barbara J. Bouchey, a former NXIVM executive board member who is facing computer trespassing charges in Albany that accuse her and three others of improperly accessing the corporation’s website.”

Times-Union passage ends

Interesting. You know what else is interesting?

Charles Hurt reported that in the spring of 2007, “executives and top associates…along with their family members” donated $29,900 to the Hillary Clinton 2008 presidential campaign.

Longtime Clinton friend and fundraiser Richard Mays, an Arkansas lawyer, was active with the New York sex cult.

Mays had an extensive videotaped conversation with the cult’s leader Keith Raniere — who has been arrested for sex trafficking alongside his protégé, Smallville actress Allison Mack, and whose cult allegedly branded women with his initials. That interview was part of the “Keith Raniere Conversations” program, available on his website.

Mays reportedly had “intensive classes with Raniere,” whose Nxivm cult was previously called Executive Success Programs.

Mays has long been linked to the Clintons, and Bill Clinton appointed him to the Arkansas Supreme Court. New York magazine once described him as “a Clinton friend and one of Hillary’s top fund-raisers.”

Kirsten Gillibrand has also taken money from the group’s high-profile socialite member, and her father actually worked for the cult.

PageSix reported: “Nxivm’s biggest financial supporter, Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman, contributed $2,400 to Gillibrand’s 2010 special-election campaign, records show.”

PageSix also reported: The lawmaker’s [Gillibrand’s] dad, Doug Rutnik, worked as an attorney for Nxivm for four months in 2004 at a rate of $25,000 per month. “When he wanted to quit, he was falsely sued” on dubious grounds, said one source. “He ended up paying them back the $100,000 he’d been paid and signing a confidentiality agreement.’”

At least one woman from the cult says she was branded with Keith Raniere’s initials. Here is a bizarre video that Keith Raniere made with Allison Mack, where he made her break down in tears.

This article (AP Tries To Cover Up Clinton Links To Sex Cult) was originally published on Big League Politics and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

