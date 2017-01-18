Ben Swann Blows “The Red Sauce And Cheese” Story Wide Open

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Local CBS46 news channel’s Ben Swann reported this evening on PizzaGate, calling to light some of the strangest content found by citizen journalists and asking the question “why hasn’t any of this been investigated by law enforcement”.

Debunking the myth of FakeNews in a brilliant manner, Ben Swann has just positioned himself as an enemy of main stream media, globalists, and a possible contender for a Pulitzer prize.

The title has been renamed to prevent further censorship of this story by social media.

Why is everyone so keen on censoring this story?

Why is possible pedophilia so easily dismissed by so many people?

He spent over a month investigating the evidence… This is real journalism people.

Wikileaks Officially Recognizes PizzaGate Via Twitter Through Ben Swann News Report

h/t: Ascension with Earth

