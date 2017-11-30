Bill & Hillary Clinton “Engage In Sex With Minors” – EX US Department of State Official

By Arjun Walia

Steve Pieczenik is a former United States Department of State official and a Harvard trained psychiatrist with a doctorate in international relations from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

You can read his full bio here.

His roles within US politics were many, being the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger, Cyrus Vacne and James Baker and also serving the presidential administrations of Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush as deputy assistant secretary.

Now, if you’ve done research into US politics, being associated with names like Kissinger and Bush automatically raise an eyebrow. What’s even more concerning to some is that he was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a group many consider to be ‘wicked’ in the guise of good deeds, however, he was removed from the membership as early as October 2012, the same time he started to “blow the whistle,” so to speak.

Is he perhaps on the side of many who are coming clean about what the elite have been up to? Part of the ‘earth alliance’ as some call it?

“We know that both of them have been a major part and participant of what’s called The Lolita Express, which is a plane owned by Mr. Jeff Epstein, a wealthy multi-millionaire who flies down to the Bahamas and allows Bill Clinton and Hillary to engage in sex with minors, that is called Pedophilia.”

The Republican presumptive nominee has apparently got involved on this too. Trump’s does have ties to Epstein. Trumps ties to Sex Slave Island have been chronicled by The Daily Wire here.

Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein is an American financier and sex offender, with close ties to the Clinton’s. As mentioned above, the Clinton’s were a frequent flyer on his jet, taking dozens of trips aboard the “Lolita Express.”

Former President Bill Clinton was a much more frequent flyer on the registered sex offender’s infamous jet than previously reported, with flight logs showing the former president taking at least 26 trips aboard the “Lolita Express.”

Flight logs show the number is more than double that, and trips between 2001 and 2003 included trips around the world with Epstein and fellow passengers identified on manifests by their initials or first names, including “Tatiana.” The jet has it’s nickname as is because it was reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.

This Is Nothing New

Ted Gunderson, former FBI special agent and head of their L.A. office, worked to uncover and expose this type of thing. A simple youtube search of his name will show you what exactly he spent his last years researching (source). Here’s one of his last lectures.

He is one of several dozen who have investigated this topic and found some disturbing facts.

Former U.S. representative Cynthia McKinney also knew about pedophilia within the government in 2005. She grilled Donald Rumsfeld on DynCorp’s child trafficking business of selling women and children in the video below.

The video below is of FBI whistle blower Sibel Edmonds appearing on RT news. She is a former FBI translator and founder of the National Security Whistleblowers Coalition (NSWBC). She gained a lot of attention in 2002 after she accused a colleague of covering up illicit activity involving Turkish nationals, which included serious security breaches and cover-ups alluding to intelligence that was deliberately suppressed.

In this video, at approximately the 20 minute mark, she shares some of her knowledge regarding these incidents.

The evidence is so large regarding this topic that it would require multiple books to cover. This article is simply providing a tidbit of information about what’s known in these circles.

Podesta, Comet Pizza & PEDOS (Warning Graphic)

Below is a disturbing video put together by the underground resistance network taking the topic a little deeper than what’s already been exposed in the mainstream.

Why is This Important to Know About?

These are the people whom we call our leaders. With all of these leaks, not just on this topic, but on others, it’s clear that modern day politics is a cesspool of corruption.

This election was a great opportunity to witness even more evidence that our political system is far from a democracy.

This is exactly why revelations like this are important to bring to light. We don’t know where to go, if we don’t know where we are truly at.

You can read more about why this is important in the article below, which goes more in-depth.

An Open Letter To Americans Just Before The 2016 Election

This article (Bill & Hillary Clinton “Engage In Sex With Minors” – EX US Department of State Official) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.