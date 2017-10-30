BREAKING: Kevin Spacey Apologizes After He’s Accused of Trying to Sexually Assault a Child Actor

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Event Chronicle Editor’s Note: This headline caught my attention this morning because I heard rumors about Kevin Spacey nearly 20 years ago. Apparently, Kevin Spacey’s proclivity for young boys is another of Hollywood’s “Open Secrets”.

I can’t specifically recall when this took place but it would have been around 2001, give or take. I went to see my friend’s band The Spits, who were a skate rock / punk band from Seattle. This occurred at the Crocodile Cafe in downtown Seattle. If I remember correctly, the Crocodile was co-owned by Pete Buck’s (R.E.M.) wife at the time, Stephanie (The Buck’s lived in the Denny-Blaine neighborhood, a couple doors up from the house Kurt & Courtney owned… there’s a little Seattle folklore for you). So, here I am, 20 years ago, to see a my friend’s obscure punk band and in walks Kevin Spacey. He sat at the back bar and was polite and friendly to those who said hello to him. I don’t recall why Kevin Spacey was in Seattle at the time, but after the show I asked my friend what he was doing there. My friend wasn’t surprised at all, and nonchalantly told me that Kevin Spacey was into young boys – especially young “Skater Boys”. The Spits were connected to the skate rock circuit and played shows for Van’s and Thrasher Magazine, among others, and apparently many people in this scene were aware of Kevin Spacey’s activities. Over the next couple of months I asked a few other connected people and they all confirmed that they had heard these rumors, too.

This happened a long time ago, and I cannot recall all the details I was given, but if anyone wants to research this further, locate Sean Wood from the Spits. I’m sure he’d tell you all about it. I won’t be surprised to see more people come froward with claims against Kevin Spacey in the coming weeks.

BREAKING: Kevin Spacey Apologizes After He’s Accused of Trying to Sexually Assault a Child Actor

Kevin Spacey was accused by another Hollywood actor, Anthony Rapp, of trying to have sex with him when he was just 14-years-old. Spacey apologized in a Facebook post.

By Jack Burns

Oscar winner Kevin Spacey is the latest A-list Hollywood actor to make headlines in the firestorm of controversy surrounding Hollywood’s 2017 scandal involving pedophilia, rape, and sexual harassment. Star Trek Discovery actor Anthony Rapp alleges Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards him when he was just 14-years-old.

Even though Rapp has been telling his good friends and family members for more than 20 years Spacey attempted to have a sexual encounter with him, he finally found a news media organization willing to actually publish the actor’s name. While one magazine in 2001 refused to publish the A-lister’s name, Buzzfeed did not shrink back and on Sunday published the story alleging Spacey attempted to bed a young adolescent boy.

Rapp told Buzzfeed the two met on Broadway when Spacey was 26 and Rapp just a young boy. Rapp was a member of the cast of Precious Sons, while Spacey was a supporting actor in the play A Long Day’s Journey Into Night and the two would meet at post-show gatherings.

On one occasion Rapp claims Spacey took him to a nightclub along with some other teenagers. Although he was not legally allowed to be in the club, the Spacey entourage passed right through security with no questions asked, he says.

But Rapp says he was devastated by what happened to him the night Spacey invited him over to his apartment for a party Rapp says was only attended by other adults. Being the only teenager he admitted to getting “bored” quickly and retreated to Spacey’s bedroom to watch TV alone.

Rapp says sometime after midnight, after all the other adults went home, Spacey came into his room, picked up the teenager, put him on his bed and made an unwanted and unspecified sexual advance towards the 14-year-old.

“My memory was that I thought, Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,” Rapp said. Spacey, he recalled, “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk.”

Although Rapp doesn’t recall Spacey saying anything to him, his mind has never forgotten what he says happened next:

He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me…He was trying to seduce me…I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.

Rapp says he was able to, after some time, “squirm” out from underneath Spacey and go to the bathroom and gather himself. He then came out and told the now Hollywood star he had to go home. From that encounter until now, Rapp has spent an untold amount of time trying to process all that happened to him that day in Spacey’s bedroom. He said:

My head was spinning…I have a memory of turning around and [thinking], What was that? What am I supposed to do with it? What does it mean?…The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn’t happen…And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can’t believe it. I could never imagine [that]anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy.

Immediately following the story’s publication on Buzzfeed, and in a rare discussion of his past (especially his sexuality), Spacey apologized to Rapp on Facebook. Here’s what Spacey wrote. He claims to have no recollection of coming on to the actor when he was just a teenager.

Spacey also acknowledged being gay for the first time, even though it has long been a well-known secret in Hollywood and elsewhere. But will an apology be enough to quiet Rapp’s mind and emotions from such a traumatic life event, the fallout of which has plagued him for years? He admitted to Buzzfeed that he was devastated by Spacey’s actions towards him, even paralyzed with fear that he might actually have to communicate with Spacey at some point if their paths ever crossed.

Rapp remembers calling Spacey a phony when he won an Oscar for the best supporting actor in The Usual Suspects. It’s unclear from the Buzzfeed interview if he was referring to Spacey being a pedophile or a gay man but Rapp remarked, “At that time, I wanted to scream to the rooftops, ‘This guy is a fraud!’”

Rapp claims to have consulted a lawyer to see if there could be a case against Spacey but the advocate said no such case could be brought against the Oscar-winning A-list actor. Even still, the Star Trek Discovery actor said he could not let it go and recently felt empowered to tell his story following the dozens upon dozens of women coming forward to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, molestation, and sexual harassment. Rapp admitted:

Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence…The only way these things can continue is if there’s no attention being paid to it, if it’s getting forgotten.

While Spacey’s apology is far from an admission of guilt, his statement may permit others to come forward with their own accusations. Pedophiles prosper and proliferate when their victims stay silent. It’s time for the decades-long era of silence surrounding Hollywood’s pedophile elite to be broken with the truth of what is really going on.

Rapp told his story in 2001 to the Advocate, but the magazine redacted Spacey’s name from the published version of the story. Buzzfeed secured testimony from the Advocate’s editors, as well as many of Rapp’s friends, that he has been telling this same story for years, even decades, but only now, in light of the Weinstein scandal, the whole story is being published.

Jack Burns is an educator, journalist, investigative reporter, and advocate of natural medicine.

This article (BREAKING: Kevin Spacey Apologizes After He’s Accused of Trying to Sexually Assault a Child Actor) was originally published on The Free Thought Project and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.