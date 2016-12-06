Breaking: Scotland Yard To Re-Open Madeleine McCann Investigation

69 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Scotland Yard has been given the go ahead and more money to re-open the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Do John and Tony Podesta have a connection to the missing child?

In this video, David Zublick breaks it down.

From Victurus Libertas:

“Wikileaked emails reveal numerous conversations among multiple high up politicians, elites and world figures using code names for “little girls”, “young girls”, “little boys”, “young boys”, “people of ethnicity”, “sperm” and other disgusting sexual oriented words.

Those things along with many other clues from Wikileaks, NYPD and the FBI point to child sex trafficking- possibly including kidnapping and murdering of children for ritualistic purposes.”

Interesting Photo Emerges

The above photo shows John Podesta sitting near a girl whose description would match that of an age-progressed photo of Madeleeine McCann.

This is an aged progressed photo of Madeleine McCann.

Here are sketches of the alleged abductors of Madeleine McCann.

There is even a matching mole on Tony Podesta and the police sketch, as pointed out in the second picture/sketch.

With the Pizzagate scandal rapidly unfolding, and circumstantial evidence pointing to a possible connection involving the Podesta brothers, is it possible that the new lead Scotland Yard is referring to involves them?

Source: America Talks

Via: The Millennium Report

