BREAKING: Trump Signs Executive Orders Suggesting an Arrest of Pedophile Cabal Could be Imminent

(Stillness in the Storm Editor) Today, Donald Trump signed Presidential Executive Order on Enforcing Federal Law with Respect to Transnational Criminal Organizations and Preventing International Trafficking. News outlets are saying the move was in preparation for an operation focused on illegal immigration. But the language used can also be applied to almost any type of criminal activity, including the machinations of the so-called Cabal or shadow government, particularly in relation to child-sex human trafficking rings.

Some contend that Trump is the savior of humanity, working for the forces of freedom. Others say Trump is a neo-Hitler who is working hand-in-glove with insidious criminal syndicates that influence geopolitical affairs from behind the scenes. At this stage, it is unclear which point of view is the right one.

However, the powers invoked within one of the Executive Orders signed by Trump suggest he could, in fact, be preparing to take a stand against criminal elements embedded within the political apparatus of the United States.

In particular, the following excerpt specifically references human trafficking.

Sec. 2. Policy. It shall be the policy of the executive branch to:

(a) strengthen enforcement of Federal law in order to thwart transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including criminal gangs, cartels, racketeering organizations, and other groups engaged in illicit activities that present a threat to public safety and national security and that are related to, for example:

(i) the illegal smuggling and trafficking of humans, drugs or other substances, wildlife, and weapons; (ii) corruption, cybercrime, fraud, financial crimes, and intellectual-property theft; or (iii) the illegal concealment or transfer of proceeds derived from such illicit activities.

(b) ensure that Federal law enforcement agencies give a high priority and devote sufficient resources to efforts to identify, interdict, disrupt, and dismantle transnational criminal organizations and subsidiary organizations, including through the investigation, apprehension, and prosecution of members of such organizations, the extradition of members of such organizations to face justice in the United States and, where appropriate and to the extent permitted by law, the swift removal from the United States of foreign nationals who are members of such organizations; (Source)



Law enforcement organizations throughout the planet have, since Trump won the election in late 2016, been thwarting pedophilia and child porn rings, sometimes involving high level politicians. Here are a few examples.

It has been suggested by several alleged insiders and whistleblowers, like David Robert Steele, that Trump is not part of the child-sex crazed establishment, and is actively working with white-hat intelligence forces to deal with the problem in washington.



Could Trump be preparing for a large scale operation to take down criminal elements in government?

As a final point on this topic, consider an alleged FBI insider who came forward last week saying a major bust of pedophiles is about to take place.

You can read one of the orders here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/02/09/presidential-executive-order-enforcing-federal-law-respect-transnational

— Justin, Stillness in the Storm

Continues from RT News…

Trump signs executive orders targeting drug cartels, attacks on police officers & crime reduction

by Staff Writer, February 9th, 2017

President Donald Trump has signed three new executive orders aimed at targeting drug cartels, creating a task force to reduce crime and stopping crimes against law enforcement officers. The move came after Jeff Sessions was sworn in as attorney general.

In his first act as head of the Department of Justice, Sessions presented the three executive orders to Trump.

“I’m signing three executive actions today designed to restore safety in America,” Trump said. “Very important. All very important.”

During the swearing-in ceremony, Sessions said rising crime was a “dangerous, permanent trend” in the US and promised to “end this lawlessness” of illegal immigration.

The White House did not provide copies of the executive orders, nor was there any explanation given regarding what they would do. Trump only listed their titles: “Enforcing federal law with respect to the transnational criminal organizations and preventing international trafficking,” “Task force on crime reduction and public safety” and “Preventing violence against federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officials.”

The president signed the orders in the Oval Office, as Vice President Mike Pence, Sessions and the attorney general’s wife looked on. (Source)

This article (BREAKING: Trump Signs Executive Orders Suggesting an Arrest of Pedophile Cabal Could be Imminent) was originally published on Stillness in the Storm