27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Who called off Milo’s report?

Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos may have self-censored himself for reporting on his “Pizzagate” conspiracy findings after receiving phone calls from people in D.C..

“Sadly when I announced that I was going to be speaking about Pizzagate this evening, um, I got a number of phone calls with Washington area codes saying not yet — stop it,” Milo told viewers.

Source: Intellihub

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!